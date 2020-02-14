Another year, another frantic Google search for "what to get a guy for Valentine's Day."

Whether it's a new dude you're seeing or your husband of a mind-boggling number of years, you know he deserves the best. But what does that mean when it comes to shopping for this weekend's celebrations?

Thankfully, we’ve scoured the entire internet -- yep, all of it -- for man-approved gift ideas of all kinds: indulgent, practical, trendy, classic, personalized and everything in between. Though they range in type and price point, they're all super thoughtful and available online (aka perfect).

Below, shop ET Style's selections for the best Valentine's gifts for the man in your life.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries ProFlowers ProFlowers Chocolate-Covered Strawberries ProFlowers Need a Valentine's gift with a speedy turnaround? For a guy who has a sweet tooth (and no dairy or nut allergies), this special delivery of small-batch chocolate-covered strawberries is the perfect gift. The price includes overnight shipping, so they’re guaranteed to arrive as fresh and delicious as possible. $34 at ProFlowers

Whiskey Wedge Corkcicle Amazon Whiskey Wedge Corkcicle We feel like James Bond would approve of this nifty whiskey-sipping glass. To use, insert the silicone form into the glass, add water through the hole in the top and freeze the whole thing until ice forms -- you’re left with a wedge of ice on one side of the glass and a drink that won't get watered down. Here’s a gift-giving tip from one Amazon review: Wrap the box and have the cup already frozen in the freezer so he can enjoy it right away. $20 at Amazon

Huntsman Knife Swiss Army REI Huntsman Knife Swiss Army Every man needs a Swiss Army knife (and so does every woman, but this list is all about the guys). This option from REI has a walnut wood handle for a handcrafted look and offers 13 functions, from cutting and carving to sawing, scissoring and screwing. Whatever project he’s tinkering with or beverage he’s trying to open, this tool will get the job done. $48 at Amazon

Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Takeya Amazon Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Takeya Any iced coffee drinker will appreciate the ability to whip up their own batch right at home. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns grounds into a concentrate overnight, which you can then drink cold or turn into a cup of joe with boiling water. Personalize this Valentine's gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds and a funny mug that involves an inside joke. REGULARLY $19.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon No offense to real, actual books, but it’s just so easy to use a reading device like a Kindle. Now thinner and lighter than ever, the new Kindle Paperwhite has twice the storage of its previous version (8GB) and is completely waterproof -- present it to him with a book from his favorite author already downloaded. $130 at Amazon

Skeleton Gear Cufflinks Tateossian Saks Fifth Avenue Skeleton Gear Cufflinks Tateossian If he still dreads situations that call for cuff links -- think weddings, galas and other black-tie affairs -- he just hasn't found cool enough ones yet. This gear-inspired, rhodium-plated pair is ideal for engineer- and mechanic-minded men or, really, anyone who wants a truly unique accessory. They also make great groomsmen gifts, if you know someone in the market. $315 at Saks Fifth Avenue

G3 Percussive Therapy Device Theragun Theragun G3 Percussive Therapy Device Theragun If you were considering splurging on a fancy sports massage for him, consider this mega-popular vibration therapy device instead. It pulses 40 times per second to stimulate circulation, generate heat and relieve even the deepest kinds of tension, tightness, knots and other variations of soreness. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving. $399 at Theragun

Letters to My Love Novelty Book Lea Redmond Amazon Letters to My Love Novelty Book Lea Redmond A truly personalized gift, this paper time capsule includes 12 prompted letters (e.g., “When we first met...” and “What I love about us...") that will show your partner how much your relationship means to you. Fill them out with your favorite memories and milestones, postdate each envelope and then kick back and admire this easy solution to a lifetime of being unable to express your love verbally. $13 at Amazon

Big Arrows Pet Bed Becky Bailey for Deny Urban Outfitters Big Arrows Pet Bed Becky Bailey for Deny If you are seriously strapped for Valentine's Day gift ideas for your guy, get him something his best friend will love. This pet bed won't look too "girly" at his place -- heaven forbid. $99 at Urban Outfitters

Better Sweater Zip Jacket Patagonia Nordstrom Better Sweater Zip Jacket Patagonia This sweater-knit jacket comes in eight colors and can be worn as either outerwear or an extra layer, depending on what "sweater weather" means where your dude lives. We can't say this enough: Valentine's gifts don't have to be overtly romantic to be meaningful. $139 at Nordstrom

Six Ways to Say I Love You Six-Pack Beer Greetings Amazon Six Ways to Say I Love You Six-Pack Beer Greetings Here’s an idea for pretty much any hard-to-shop-for guy in your life. Pick up a six-pack of their favorite beer or non-alcoholic beverage and dress up the bottles in this Valentine’s-themed holder. You don’t even have to buy a card -- there’s one right on the box. This set includes two heart patterned boxes, plus ones that say “Thanks” and one “Hooray” for future last-minute gifts. $16 at Amazon

Logan Slim ID Wallet Frye Bloomingdale's Logan Slim ID Wallet Frye Leather goods are the equivalent of chocolate and flowers for guys. This classic, compact billfold from Frye will look even cooler as he wears it in over time. $128 at Bloomingdale's

Aspect Duffel Bag Hex Nordstrom Aspect Duffel Bag Hex He can travel in style -- even if he's not really going anywhere fancy -- thanks to this durable canvas duffel bag. Gift it to him along with a few suggestions on destinations for your next weekend getaway. $60 at Nordstrom

Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe Daniel Buchler Bloomingdale's Peruvian Pima Cotton Robe Daniel Buchler No, he's probably not going to splurge on a premium robe for himself anytime soon. So why not give a gesture as sweet as Valentine's Day candy and do it for him? $145 at Bloomingdale's

Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban Bloomingdale's Unisex Classic Aviator Sunglasses Ray-Ban The perfect pair of aviators will never go out of style, especially if they're Ray-Bans. Any guy can wear these literally anywhere, with literally anything, and look extra cool. $168 at Bloomingdale's

A Romantic Cooking Experience Airbnb Airbnb A Romantic Cooking Experience Airbnb Have you been sifting through Amazon for hours and are still out of ideas? Think outside the box and book a romantic Airbnb cooking experience. Choose from intimate nearby sessions in a home, on a farm or in nature. And for a last-minute gift, check out the limited-time pop-up experiences with local celebrities. Various prices at Airbnb

Chateau Parka Canada Goose East Dane Chateau Parka Canada Goose If your boyfriend thinks the mega-popular Canada Goose down-filled puffer coats are too, um, puffy, this version will meet all his streamlined needs. Just as heavy-duty and durable, it'll keep him warm -- and extra grateful for you -- for years. $895 at East Dane

Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch Fitbit Macy's Versa 2 Smoke Fabric Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch Fitbit Looking for a practical gift he’ll love? Thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is like having a virtual assistant -- it'll track his workouts, maintain his calendar and play music. (Bookmark this on your list of potential Father's Day gifts while you're at it.) $230 at Macy's

Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush The Art of Shaving The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush The Art of Shaving We heart this full-size shaving kit from the Art of Shaving because it includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a shaving brush and after-shave balm. Those are all the essentials he needs for the closest shave without the annoying ingrown hairs, burns and cuts. $95 at The Art of Shaving

Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz Malin+Goetz Cannabis Candle Malin+Goetz He may claim to not be a "candle person," and this is a great gift to prove him wrong. Nothing is more relaxing than this rich, earthy and delightfully smoky cannabis candle from Malin+Goetz. It’s THC-free but full of good vibes. $55 at Malin+Goetz

Classic Maintenance Collection Lumin Lumin Classic Maintenance Collection Lumin Ease him into a simple skincare routine -- hydrate, cleanse, renew -- with this non-intimidating kit from Lumin. Get a two-month supply for just $60, or let him try it for a month for free. For a more personalized gift, choose from the other collections available according to his needs. $60 at Lumin

ABC Jogger 30" Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger 30" Lululemon These joggers are so soft and comfy that we suggest gifting them with a warning that they might go "missing" soon. They're the perfect gift for both of you (oops). $128 at Lululemon

Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz. Tom Ford Nordstrom Private Blend Tobacco Vanilla Eau de Parfum, 1.7 oz. Tom Ford Maybe it's cliche, but nothing says "happy Valentine's Day" like cologne. This sweet-smelling fragrance from Tom Ford was inspired by the designer’s trips to London. Notes of vanilla, cocoa, tonka bean, dry fruit accords and sweet wood sap will make any man feel like he’s been whisked away to an English gentlemen’s club. $240 at Nordstrom

Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch Shinola Neiman Marcus Detrola The Ace 43mm Silicone Watch Shinola Is the way to your guy's heart through his...wrist? This American-made watch has a stylish silicone strap, a stainless steel core and a three-hand hour, minute and second indicator that’s the perfect mix of sporty and done-up. He can wear it to his 9-to-5 but also on your next date night. $395 at Neiman Marcus

Omen Sunglasses Quay Quay Sunglasses Omen Sunglasses Quay The round shape of these Quay sunglasses is a '70s-inspired throwback, while the tortoise-shell frames and polarized lenses give off a classic vibe. The result is a totally unique gift for your totally unique man. $60 at Quay

2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers Superga Superga 2795 Cotu Light Grey Sneakers Superga These minimalist sneakers are the perfect gift for the guy who lives in vintage T-shirts and jeans. They’re stylish without being showy, and cool without being trendy. $60 at Superga

MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones Master & Dynamic Amazon MH40 Leather Over-Ear Headphones Master & Dynamic A great gift for anyone whose boyfriend walks around with headphones practically glued to his head. This leather noise-reducing pair will give him a superior listening experience of [insert name of his favorite obscure indie band here]. $249 at Amazon

