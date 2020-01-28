Shopping

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas She'll Really Love

By Amy Lee‍
Just when you thought gifting ended with the holidays, Valentine’s Day sneaks in.

If you’ve already exhausted your gift ideas last year (ahem, chocolate truffles), we’re here to help. Whether you’re looking for your bestie, mom or sister -- or giving a hint to your S.O. -- we’ve done the brunt of the work for you by scouring the internet to find the best gifts she's sure to love.

Get into the mood with Diptyque’s limited-edition scented candle that's inspired by Paris (swoon), or encourage your gal pal to start snapping sweet 2020 memories with the Polaroid Snap Touch camera.

Check out all of ET Style’s top picks for the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her.

Silk Collection Gift Set
Slip
Slip Silk Collection Gift Set
Bloomingdale's
Silk Collection Gift Set
Slip

The gift of a peaceful night's sleep and insanely smooth hair every morning? Priceless. This dreamy set includes a silk pillowcase and eye mask.

Paris en Fleur Candle
Diptyque
Diptyque Paris en Fleur Candle
Nordstrom
Paris en Fleur Candle
Diptyque

Beautiful and unique, Diptyque's limited-edition candle is the epitome of a spot-on Valentine's gift. A tribute to Paris, the City of Love, this romantic candle boasts scents of fresh chypre and rose petals blended with patchouli. It makes for the perfect vanity decor, too. 

French Terry Sweats
Entireworld
Entireworld french terry sweatshirt and sweatpants
Nordstrom
French Terry Sweats
Entireworld

You can't scroll through Instagram nowadays without seeing rising brand Entireworld's colorful sweatsuits (celebs like Maya Rudolph and Kirsten Dunst are fans of the line). With seven colors to choose from, the French terry matching set will be her lounge uniform all winter long. 

FRENCH TERRY SWEATSHIRT
FRENCH TERRY SWEATPANTS

Eye Brush Set
Makeup by Mario x Sephora
Makeup by Mario x Sephora Eye Brush Set
Sephora
Eye Brush Set
Makeup by Mario x Sephora

Kim Kardashian's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, has teamed up with Sephora to create a limited-edition collection of vegan, synthetic fiber makeup brushes. This 5-piece set features essential tools to create Mario-inspired snatched eye looks that'll be used in heavy rotation by the makeup maven in your life. 

3/4 Inch Heart Shape Hoop Earrings in Silver
Melissa Joy Manning
Melissa Joy Manning 3/4 Inch Heart Shape Hoop Earrings
Melissa Joy Manning
3/4 Inch Heart Shape Hoop Earrings in Silver
Melissa Joy Manning

Wear your heart...on your ears! These sweet and festive hoops are handmade from recycled sterling silver and will add whimsical flair to any outfit. 

Hybrid Smartwatch HR Charter Rose Gold Tone Stainless Steel Mesh
Fossil
Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch HR Charter Rose Gold Tone Stainless Steel Mesh
Fossil
Hybrid Smartwatch HR Charter Rose Gold Tone Stainless Steel Mesh
Fossil

A smartwatch for your sweetheart! Fossil's Charter Hybrid Smartwatch is both gorgeous (hello, rose gold!) and functional. It can track your heart rate, display call and message previews, check the weather and more. Straps are interchangeable, and the battery lasts for more than two weeks on a single charge. We couldn't love this accessory more.

Faux-Leather Tummy Control Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux-Leather Tummy Control Leggings
Macy's
Faux-Leather Tummy Control Leggings
Spanx

Flattering, versatile and a new kind of wardrobe staple. Clearly, these best-selling faux-leather day-to-night leggings are the perfect gift for practically any woman. 

Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display
Polaroid
Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display
Amazon
Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display
Polaroid

A Polaroid with all the modern convenience -- what a thoughtful gift! The slim pocket-size camera lets you print pics right away and is ideal for travel. The touchscreen display makes framing and capturing easy, too. 

Carina Boots
Madewell
Madewell Carina Boots
Shopbop
Carina Boots
Madewell

These snakeskin booties are equally versatile and trendy. Yes, your girlfriend needs them.

'90s Party Caboodle Set
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters '90s Party Caboodle Set
Urban Outfitters
'90s Party Caboodle Set
Urban Outfitters

This fun, nostalgic Caboodle set, filled with three scrunchies, six flip clips and four butterfly clips, is a throwback Valentine's gift she'll love.

CozyChic Heathered Cable Throw
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Cable Throw
Nordstrom
CozyChic Heathered Cable Throw
Barefoot Dreams

This super-soft, Chrissy Teigen–approved microfiber blanket is the coziest companion for movie nights.

Tall Vase with Motif
H&M
H&M Tall Vase with Motif
H&M
Tall Vase with Motif
H&M

No one will believe that this gorgeous painted motif vase is under $30. Stick some fresh flowers in it and you're all set. (Just don't forget the sweet Valentine's Day card.)

3-Month Flower Subscription
Enjoy Flowers
Enjoy Flowers signature bouquet subscription
Enjoy Flowers
3-Month Flower Subscription
Enjoy Flowers

Speaking of flowers, give the gift of regular bouquet deliveries with an Enjoy Flowers subscription plan. Here's how it works: A three-month prepay is $56.05 per delivery, a six-month prepay is $54.58 per delivery and a 12-month prepay is $50.15 per delivery. Check out our sister site CNET's top picks for on-demand Valentine's Day flowers.

Byredo
Suede Hand Wash, 450ml
Byredo Suede Hand Wash
Net-a-Porter
Byredo
Suede Hand Wash, 450ml

Nothing makes a bathroom chicer than a tall bottle of luxurious hand soap. We love this Byredo option that houses notes of fruity bergamot, florals and amber.

Presleigh Ring Set in Mixed Metal
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Presleigh Ring Set In Mixed Metal
Kendra Scott
Presleigh Ring Set in Mixed Metal
Kendra Scott

Valentine's Day jewelry isn't cliche, it's classic. Stacked or worn alone, these three mixed metal knot rings are romantic and versatile.

MU 01VS
Miu Miu
Miu Miu MU 01VS
Sunglass Hut
MU 01VS
Miu Miu

This adorable pair of retro-inspired cat-eye sunnies by Miu Miu is definitely a "treat yourself" gift. We are obsessed with the teardrop crystal accents, which make for an extra playful touch.

Roses Are Red Gift Box
The Little Market
The Little Market Roses Are Red Gift Box
The Little Market
Roses Are Red Gift Box
The Little Market

Nothing says love like giving your special lady the ingredients for an indulgent bath. The Little Market's Roses Are Red set includes a rose candle and rose soaking salt (hand-poured and hand-blended by female artisans) -- just add wine.

Small 14k Gold Hoops
The Clear Cut
The Clear Cut Small 14k Gold Hoops
The Clear Cut
Small 14k Gold Hoops
The Clear Cut

If you want to give her jewelry she'll wear forever, this is it. These 14k gold small hoop earrings from direct-to-consumer jewelry brand the Clear Cut are made for everyday wear. All pieces are custom made in New York City and take to two three weeks to make. (If you missed the cutoff for Valentine's Day, there's always her birthday.)

