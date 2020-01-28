Valentine's Day Gift Ideas She'll Really Love
Just when you thought gifting ended with the holidays, Valentine’s Day sneaks in.
If you’ve already exhausted your gift ideas last year (ahem, chocolate truffles), we’re here to help. Whether you’re looking for your bestie, mom or sister -- or giving a hint to your S.O. -- we’ve done the brunt of the work for you by scouring the internet to find the best gifts she's sure to love.
Get into the mood with Diptyque’s limited-edition scented candle that's inspired by Paris (swoon), or encourage your gal pal to start snapping sweet 2020 memories with the Polaroid Snap Touch camera.
Check out all of ET Style’s top picks for the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her.
The gift of a peaceful night's sleep and insanely smooth hair every morning? Priceless. This dreamy set includes a silk pillowcase and eye mask.
Beautiful and unique, Diptyque's limited-edition candle is the epitome of a spot-on Valentine's gift. A tribute to Paris, the City of Love, this romantic candle boasts scents of fresh chypre and rose petals blended with patchouli. It makes for the perfect vanity decor, too.
You can't scroll through Instagram nowadays without seeing rising brand Entireworld's colorful sweatsuits (celebs like Maya Rudolph and Kirsten Dunst are fans of the line). With seven colors to choose from, the French terry matching set will be her lounge uniform all winter long.
Kim Kardashian's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, has teamed up with Sephora to create a limited-edition collection of vegan, synthetic fiber makeup brushes. This 5-piece set features essential tools to create Mario-inspired snatched eye looks that'll be used in heavy rotation by the makeup maven in your life.
Wear your heart...on your ears! These sweet and festive hoops are handmade from recycled sterling silver and will add whimsical flair to any outfit.
A smartwatch for your sweetheart! Fossil's Charter Hybrid Smartwatch is both gorgeous (hello, rose gold!) and functional. It can track your heart rate, display call and message previews, check the weather and more. Straps are interchangeable, and the battery lasts for more than two weeks on a single charge. We couldn't love this accessory more.
Flattering, versatile and a new kind of wardrobe staple. Clearly, these best-selling faux-leather day-to-night leggings are the perfect gift for practically any woman.
A Polaroid with all the modern convenience -- what a thoughtful gift! The slim pocket-size camera lets you print pics right away and is ideal for travel. The touchscreen display makes framing and capturing easy, too.
These snakeskin booties are equally versatile and trendy. Yes, your girlfriend needs them.
This fun, nostalgic Caboodle set, filled with three scrunchies, six flip clips and four butterfly clips, is a throwback Valentine's gift she'll love.
This super-soft, Chrissy Teigen–approved microfiber blanket is the coziest companion for movie nights.
No one will believe that this gorgeous painted motif vase is under $30. Stick some fresh flowers in it and you're all set. (Just don't forget the sweet Valentine's Day card.)
Speaking of flowers, give the gift of regular bouquet deliveries with an Enjoy Flowers subscription plan. Here's how it works: A three-month prepay is $56.05 per delivery, a six-month prepay is $54.58 per delivery and a 12-month prepay is $50.15 per delivery. Check out our sister site CNET's top picks for on-demand Valentine's Day flowers.
Nothing makes a bathroom chicer than a tall bottle of luxurious hand soap. We love this Byredo option that houses notes of fruity bergamot, florals and amber.
Valentine's Day jewelry isn't cliche, it's classic. Stacked or worn alone, these three mixed metal knot rings are romantic and versatile.
This adorable pair of retro-inspired cat-eye sunnies by Miu Miu is definitely a "treat yourself" gift. We are obsessed with the teardrop crystal accents, which make for an extra playful touch.
Nothing says love like giving your special lady the ingredients for an indulgent bath. The Little Market's Roses Are Red set includes a rose candle and rose soaking salt (hand-poured and hand-blended by female artisans) -- just add wine.
If you want to give her jewelry she'll wear forever, this is it. These 14k gold small hoop earrings from direct-to-consumer jewelry brand the Clear Cut are made for everyday wear. All pieces are custom made in New York City and take to two three weeks to make. (If you missed the cutoff for Valentine's Day, there's always her birthday.)
