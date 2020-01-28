Just when you thought gifting ended with the holidays, Valentine’s Day sneaks in.

If you’ve already exhausted your gift ideas last year (ahem, chocolate truffles), we’re here to help. Whether you’re looking for your bestie, mom or sister -- or giving a hint to your S.O. -- we’ve done the brunt of the work for you by scouring the internet to find the best gifts she's sure to love.

Get into the mood with Diptyque’s limited-edition scented candle that's inspired by Paris (swoon), or encourage your gal pal to start snapping sweet 2020 memories with the Polaroid Snap Touch camera.

Check out all of ET Style’s top picks for the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her.

Silk Collection Gift Set Slip Bloomingdale's Silk Collection Gift Set Slip The gift of a peaceful night's sleep and insanely smooth hair every morning? Priceless. This dreamy set includes a silk pillowcase and eye mask. $119 at Bloomingdale's

Paris en Fleur Candle Diptyque Nordstrom Paris en Fleur Candle Diptyque Beautiful and unique, Diptyque's limited-edition candle is the epitome of a spot-on Valentine's gift. A tribute to Paris, the City of Love, this romantic candle boasts scents of fresh chypre and rose petals blended with patchouli. It makes for the perfect vanity decor, too. $74 at Nordstrom

French Terry Sweats Entireworld Nordstrom French Terry Sweats Entireworld You can't scroll through Instagram nowadays without seeing rising brand Entireworld's colorful sweatsuits (celebs like Maya Rudolph and Kirsten Dunst are fans of the line). With seven colors to choose from, the French terry matching set will be her lounge uniform all winter long. FRENCH TERRY SWEATSHIRT $88 at Nordstrom FRENCH TERRY SWEATPANTS $88 at Nordstrom

Eye Brush Set Makeup by Mario x Sephora Sephora Eye Brush Set Makeup by Mario x Sephora Kim Kardashian's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, has teamed up with Sephora to create a limited-edition collection of vegan, synthetic fiber makeup brushes. This 5-piece set features essential tools to create Mario-inspired snatched eye looks that'll be used in heavy rotation by the makeup maven in your life. $49 at Sephora

3/4 Inch Heart Shape Hoop Earrings in Silver Melissa Joy Manning Melissa Joy Manning 3/4 Inch Heart Shape Hoop Earrings in Silver Melissa Joy Manning Wear your heart...on your ears! These sweet and festive hoops are handmade from recycled sterling silver and will add whimsical flair to any outfit. $60 at Melissa Joy Manning

Hybrid Smartwatch HR Charter Rose Gold Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Fossil Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch HR Charter Rose Gold Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Fossil A smartwatch for your sweetheart! Fossil's Charter Hybrid Smartwatch is both gorgeous (hello, rose gold!) and functional. It can track your heart rate, display call and message previews, check the weather and more. Straps are interchangeable, and the battery lasts for more than two weeks on a single charge. We couldn't love this accessory more. $215 at Fossil

Faux-Leather Tummy Control Leggings Spanx Macy's Faux-Leather Tummy Control Leggings Spanx Flattering, versatile and a new kind of wardrobe staple. Clearly, these best-selling faux-leather day-to-night leggings are the perfect gift for practically any woman. $98 at Macy's

Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display Polaroid Amazon Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display Polaroid A Polaroid with all the modern convenience -- what a thoughtful gift! The slim pocket-size camera lets you print pics right away and is ideal for travel. The touchscreen display makes framing and capturing easy, too. $150 at Amazon

Carina Boots Madewell Shopbop Carina Boots Madewell These snakeskin booties are equally versatile and trendy. Yes, your girlfriend needs them. $198 at Shopbop

'90s Party Caboodle Set Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters '90s Party Caboodle Set Urban Outfitters This fun, nostalgic Caboodle set, filled with three scrunchies, six flip clips and four butterfly clips, is a throwback Valentine's gift she'll love. $20 at Urban Outfitters

CozyChic Heathered Cable Throw Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Heathered Cable Throw Barefoot Dreams This super-soft, Chrissy Teigen–approved microfiber blanket is the coziest companion for movie nights. $125 at Nordstrom

Tall Vase with Motif H&M H&M Tall Vase with Motif H&M No one will believe that this gorgeous painted motif vase is under $30. Stick some fresh flowers in it and you're all set. (Just don't forget the sweet Valentine's Day card.) $30 at H&M

3-Month Flower Subscription Enjoy Flowers Enjoy Flowers 3-Month Flower Subscription Enjoy Flowers Speaking of flowers, give the gift of regular bouquet deliveries with an Enjoy Flowers subscription plan. Here's how it works: A three-month prepay is $56.05 per delivery, a six-month prepay is $54.58 per delivery and a 12-month prepay is $50.15 per delivery. Check out our sister site CNET's top picks for on-demand Valentine's Day flowers. $56.05 per delivery at Enjoy Flower

Byredo Suede Hand Wash, 450ml Net-a-Porter Byredo Suede Hand Wash, 450ml Nothing makes a bathroom chicer than a tall bottle of luxurious hand soap. We love this Byredo option that houses notes of fruity bergamot, florals and amber. $65 at Net-a-Porter

Presleigh Ring Set in Mixed Metal Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Presleigh Ring Set in Mixed Metal Kendra Scott Valentine's Day jewelry isn't cliche, it's classic. Stacked or worn alone, these three mixed metal knot rings are romantic and versatile. $58 at Kendra Scott

MU 01VS Miu Miu Sunglass Hut MU 01VS Miu Miu This adorable pair of retro-inspired cat-eye sunnies by Miu Miu is definitely a "treat yourself" gift. We are obsessed with the teardrop crystal accents, which make for an extra playful touch. $420 at Sunglass Hut

Roses Are Red Gift Box The Little Market The Little Market Roses Are Red Gift Box The Little Market Nothing says love like giving your special lady the ingredients for an indulgent bath. The Little Market's Roses Are Red set includes a rose candle and rose soaking salt (hand-poured and hand-blended by female artisans) -- just add wine. $62 at The Little Market

Small 14k Gold Hoops The Clear Cut The Clear Cut Small 14k Gold Hoops The Clear Cut If you want to give her jewelry she'll wear forever, this is it. These 14k gold small hoop earrings from direct-to-consumer jewelry brand the Clear Cut are made for everyday wear. All pieces are custom made in New York City and take to two three weeks to make. (If you missed the cutoff for Valentine's Day, there's always her birthday.) $125 at The Clear Cut

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

The Perfect Valentine's Gift Ideas for Him

Romantic Movies Guide: What to Stream This Valentine's Day (and Galentine's Day)

The Best Beauty Products Available on Amazon -- Revlon Hot Air Brush, Oribe Hairspray and More

Stylish Mother's Day Gift Ideas Any Mom Will Love