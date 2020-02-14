There's only one kind of "bad" Valentine's Day gift: a belated one.

On ~the most romantic day of the year~, you might be scrambling to find thoughtful presents for your loved ones. And if you're like us, you really don't have time to do that scrambling at the mall.

So we've found a ton of amazing gifts for significant others, best friends and assorted family members that are available online and have speedy shipping. Of course, a bunch of these ideas are from Amazon Prime, but other companies like Felix Gray and Kate Spade New York offer e-gifting services that deliver electronically (aka instantly).

Stop reading and start shopping -- see our top last-minute picks below!

Professional At-Home Massage Soothe Soothe Professional At-Home Massage Soothe A five-star massage that comes to you? That's the premise of Soothe, which is available in most major U.S. cities. Purchase a one-time massage or monthly membership for your partner and have the gift card delivered to their inbox on Valentine's Day. Then they can book a vetted massage therapist to show up to their home, office or hotel with all the necessary supplies, from the oils to the massage table to the zen music. Soothe's ahh-mazing massage options include Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, sports and couples. Starting at $182

Two Button Hardsole Boot Minnetonka Minnetonka Two Button Hardsole Boot Minnetonka If you know a guy who loved Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he can own the stylish suede Minnetonka boots that Brad Pitt wore throughout the film -- use promo code MYVALENTINE for free ground shipping on orders over $35 through Feb. 14. Even if you don't celebrate Valentine's Day, you can still celebrate Pitt's first-ever Oscar win for acting. $70 at Minnetonka

Roebling Glasses in Marbled Malbec Felix Gray Felix Gray Roebling Glasses in Marbled Malbec Felix Gray Yes, Felix Gray's unisex blue light–filtering, glare-reducing glasses will look great on anyone -- male or female -- but more importantly, they protect eyes from screen strain. If you need to gift a pair in a pinch, purchase an eGift card and your recipient will receive a redemption code via email. The limited-edition frames shown above are in partnership with wine subscription company Bright Cellars; you can get 50% off your first customized box of wine by taking this (very easy) quiz. Whether you gift the wine, too, is up to you. Starting at $95 at Felix Gray

Duchess Peony Candle LAFCO Amazon Duchess Peony Candle LAFCO It's pink, it smells like flowers, it's long-lasting, it's probably way fancier than the candles she buys herself, and it's Amazon Prime-able. Show us a more perfect Valentine's gift, we'll wait. $65 at Amazon

Supported Portable Movie Projector Dr. J Professional Amazon Supported Portable Movie Projector Dr. J Professional This easy-to-use projector is available with one-day shipping through Amazon, so it'll arrive in time for a good old-fashioned rom-com marathon. If you need suggestions for what to watch, check out our comprehensive streaming guide. $91 at Amazon

Uncork'd Wine Glass Tumbler BrüMate Amazon Uncork'd Wine Glass Tumbler BrüMate An extra-large insulated tumbler that holds more than half a bottle of wine -- we all know someone who needs this. It comes in nearly 30 shades, including glittery and ombre options. $20 at Amazon

Always in Motion Boxer 3-Pack Lululemon Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 3-Pack Lululemon Gifting underwear is a little cliche, but when was the last time he bought himself a new pair? (Exactly.) Place your Lululemon order by Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get it by Valentine's Day. $68 at Lululemon

Desert Gems Pink Cacti Costa Farms Amazon Desert Gems Pink Cacti Costa Farms A little bit sweet, a little bit thorny -- if that's not a metaphor for a relationship, we don't know what is. This twist on traditional flowers is available via Amazon Prime, meaning it'll arrive both prickly and quickly. $34 at Amazon

Rose Gold Heart Bar Necklace Finrezio Amazon Rose Gold Heart Bar Necklace Finrezio If you're shopping for a personalized gift at the last minute, your best bet is a piece of initial jewelry. This rose-gold pendant is pretty enough for everyday wear and a cute idea for your BFF, niece or work wife. $16 at Amazon

Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Fujifilm Amazon Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Fujifilm Another gift option available via Amazon Prime, the Fujifilm Mini 9 Instant Camera will arrive almost as quickly as it spits out pictures. $69 at Amazon

Talk Flirt Dare Card Game Artagia Amazon Talk Flirt Dare Card Game Artagia Need a break from Cards Against Humanity? In this three-part card set, the "Talk" and "Dare" games promote conversation, connecting and interaction, so they're as fun for couples as they are for dinner parties. Leave the "Flirt" Game for date night -- this one is all about revealing secrets. $25 at Amazon

Molly Large Tote in Tutu Pink Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote in Tutu Pink Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York is already on our radar because of its incredible surprise sale running through Feb. 10. Here's even better news: You can use the brand's free GiftNow service to let your recipient adjust the item's size and color before it ships. They'll "open" your gift via email or text, which you can schedule to be delivered on Valentine's Day. $228 at Kate Spade New York

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries ProFlowers ProFlowers Chocolate-Covered Strawberries ProFlowers Need a Valentine's gift with a speedy turnaround? For a guy who has a sweet tooth (and no dairy or nut allergies), this special delivery of small-batch chocolate-covered strawberries is the perfect gift. The price includes overnight shipping, so they’re guaranteed to arrive as fresh and delicious as possible. $34 at ProFlowers

Bamboo Bath Tub Tray Caddy Monsuri Amazon Bamboo Bath Tub Tray Caddy Monsuri Make your loved one's bathtime extra indulgent with a bamboo tray that holds all of their vices -- magazine, wine, smartphone, candle. (Its sides extend to fit most tub sizes, too.) Order via Amazon Prime to ensure it'll arrive on time. $39 at Amazon

