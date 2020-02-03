Kate Spade New York is having a Surprise Sale!

The beloved fashion brand, known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic spade logo, is giving fans a major shopping opportunity with savings up to 75 percent off across categories, including free ground shipping on orders more than $99 to the U.S. and Canada.

Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Additional deals include special bundles that let you save an extra 25 percent off on select bag and jewelry sets. Speaking of jewelry, select boxes of baubles are 15 percent off through Feb. 6.

Score massive discounts on the brand's bestselling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more, before the Surprise Sale ends on Feb. 10 at 11:59pm PST. Note that all sales are final, but we have a feeling you won't regret a thing.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.

Ellie Baby Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Ellie Baby Bag Kate Spade New York A nylon diaper bag that's actually stylish and functional. It includes pockets for three changes of clothes. REGULARLY $399 $149 at Kate Spade New York

Kelsey Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kelsey Tote Kate Spade New York The perfect work tote. This discounted price can't be passed up. REGULARLY $329 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Dawn Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Dawn Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York A backpack that's chic as it is practical and easy to throw on. REGULARLY $249 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Reese & Neda Bundle in Soft Taupe Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Reese & Neda Bundle in Soft Taupe Kate Spade New York Two is better than one! Score yourself Kate Spade's famous satchel (regularly $399) AND a coordinating wallet (regularly $229) for only $139 as part of its bundle special. REGULARLY $628 $139 at Kate Spade New York

Bubble Dot Smocked Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Bubble Dot Smocked Dress Kate Spade New York This adorable, colorful dress is more versatile than you think. Wear with pumps and a blazer to the office. Style with flats and a denim jacket for the weekend. REGULARLY $348 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Cape Cod Spade Loafer Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cape Cod Spade Loafer Kate Spade New York Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the spade logo emblem. REGULARLY $199 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spot the Spade Pave Halo Spade Studs Kate Spade New York Wear the famous Kate Spade logo on your ears via these classic stud earrings. REGULARLY $49 $19 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

