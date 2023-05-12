Viktor & Rolf Is Having a Mother's Day Sale That Includes Flowerbomb and More Famed Fragrances
This Mother's Day, a luxurious beauty gift is always a good idea, especially for the mom who loves all things skincare, makeup, fragrance, haircare and everything in between. If the mother figure in your life loves to smell nice by spritzing on perfume each morning, add Viktor & Rolf's Mother's Day Sale to your gift shopping list.
Now through Sunday, May 14, Viktor & Rolf is offering up to 40% off exclusive scents and sets. Unlike some sales that are only running to clear out stock, Viktor & Rolf is marking down their best sellers to help you celebrate mom, including discounts on perfumes from the ultra-popular Flowerbomb Collection that's perfect for spring. From perfume sets to spa collections and layering duos, these gifts from Viktor & Rolf are sure to make Mom smile (and smell amazing).
Whether you're shopping for your momm yourself, or really any woman who enjoys the finer things in life, you'll want to take advantage of the Viktor & Rolf Mother's Day Sale. Below, we've rounded up our favorite gifts included in this incredible sale.
Viktor&Rolf's Flowerbomb is popular for a reason thanks to notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla. This bundle features a full-size perfume and a smaller size for stashing away when you're on the go.
Along with the iconic Flowerbomb fragrance, she'll get Flowerbomb body creme with the same wonderful scent with notes of jasmine and rose in this duo.
Good Fortune is the latest fragrance from Viktor&Rolf with a bright jasmine center and hints of vanilla. With this duo, she'll get two size of the aromatic fragrance (or you can always keep one for yourself).
If you're shopping for your wife who is also a mother, consider this sensual take on the classic Flowerbomb perfume. Peach and orchid come together in this scent to create a magnetic, tantalizing fragrance.
The Spa Rituals Collection allows her to pamper herself at home just as well as any high-end spa. The set includes a Flowerbomb hair mist, lotion and body creme.
Any mom who adores the Flowerbomb perfume will jump with joy upon opening the Flowerbomb Vault Collection which includes the classic Flowerbomb fragrance and three other Flowerbomb-inspired bottles. You could even buy this set and gift individual fragrances to all the moms you're shopping for.
With the Bestsellers Duo she can select which Flowerbomb fragrance to spritz on each morning depending on her mood.
Here's another option for the men shopping for their wives this Mother's Day. The Lovebomb Duo pairs the Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid fragrance with the men's Spicebomb Infrared toilette for complementary his and hers scents.
Men can get a gift for themselves and for mom with this Classics Duo from Viktor&Rolf.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Stylish Mother's Day Gifts from Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Sale
10 Gourmet Gifts from Shari's Berries to Make Mother's Day Sweeter
15 Mother's Day Gifts Under $100 to Spoil Her With Affordable Luxuries
24 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day
The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Love
15 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma That Show You Care
Best Skincare and Beauty Tool Gifts to Elevate Mom's Beauty Routine