The Best Perfume Gift Sets for Mother's Day: Shop Luxury Fragrances from Dior, Marc Jacobs, Jo Malone and More
With so many exciting Mother's Day presents on the market this year, it's important not to overlook the classics when it comes to gifting. Perfume is a go-to for a good reason: it's extremely personal, comes in beautiful packaging and will be a reminder of your love every time she wears it. Whether the mom in your life is already a perfume fanatic or simply deserves to be treated to something luxurious, we've found the best perfume gift sets for Mother's Day.
Since perfume preferences are so individual, it's important to know her preferences when it comes to fragrance. If she prefers traditional florals, Chloe's powdery signature scent or Dior's rose and peony Blooming Bouquet tend to be safe bets. For a more indulgent option, Kilian Paris' boozy Angel's Share or Sol de Janeiro's cult-favorite pistachio and salted caramel Cheirosa '62 are sure to delight. And if you have no idea what scents she likes, you can't go wrong with a discovery gift set from Ellis Brooklyn.
Below, shop our favorite perfume gift sets to treat Mom this Mother's Day. For even more perfume shopping inspiration, check out the best perfumes for spring 2023 and best perfumes that smell like designer for less.
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum from Juicy Couture is a sensual yet playful fragrance with notes of mandarin, gardenia and caramel.
Treat mom to Jimmy Choo's luxurious gift set that includes a 3.3 oz of Eau de Parfum, a travel spray, body lotion and sparkly pouch.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone — featuring a full-size perfume, travel spray and perfumed body balm.
She deserves the finer things in life — like a trio of Jo Malone's best-selling candle, body cream and cologne fragrances.
Brighten her day with Tory Burch's top-reviewed Electric Sky perfume, a calming yet refreshing blend of blue sage, lavender, palo santo and vetiver.
Sol De Janeiro's cult favorite pistachio and salted caramel fragrance 'Cheirosa 62 comes in a travel-ready gift set with a body spray, shower cream-gel, and body butter in the iconic scent.
This two-piece travel set features the fresh and feminine scents of peony, rose and honey grounded by cedarwood.
What's better than a bouquet of flowers on Mother's Day? Dior's damascus rose and peony fragrance that's just right for spring.
Mini bottles of fig and pear SUN FRUIT, aquatic floral SALT, cozy sweet VANILLA MILK and your-skin-but-better MYTH are included in this gift set.
Feminine and cozy, this fragrance from Parfums de Marly is beloved for its uplifting notes of lychee, rose, vetiver and bergamot. For a truly luxurious gift, treat her to a quartet of the delightful fragrance: a full-size perfume, body cream, shower gel and candle.
Most known for its aromatic candles, discover five genderless fragrances from scent savant Boy Smells: Woodphoria, Flor De La Virgen, Cashmere Kush, Hinoki Fantôme, and Marble Fruit.
For the most elegant woman in your life, Maison Louis Marie's woodsy, botanical fragrance is everything her heart desires with notes of cedar, sandalwood, warm spices and amber.
Treat her to four of Maison Margiela's best-selling fragrances inspired by memories past.
Check out our 2023 Mother's Day Gift Guide to find the perfect Mother's Day gift for the mother figure in your life.
