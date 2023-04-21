Shopping

The Best Perfumes for Spring 2023: Shop Dior, Ellis Brooklyn, Sol de Janeiro, Le Labo and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ellis Brooklyn
Ellis Brooklyn

When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite scents.

This season, we're all about embracing spring's uplifting energy with equally sunny fragrances. Florals are a natural choice for spring: Dior's Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum is a classic with candied rose and berry notes, while Ellis Brooklyn's FLORIST balances jasmine with Italian bergamot and pear. For an unexpected spring scent, opt for Vilhelm Parfumerie's vanilla, snif's tea-infused Golden Ticket or Sisley Paris' earthy citrus L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert.

From viral fragrances to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best fragrance curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for spring. If seasonal scents aren't your thing, we've also included timeless scents you can wear year round. 

Best Spring Fragrances for Women:

Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum

"The scent is sheer, modern, and beautiful, and it truly celebrates the citrus floral," one reviewer praised this new offering from Ellis Brooklyn. "The tuberose petals paired with Italian bergamot, golden gardenia, honeysuckle, and jasmine create a stunning arrangement that lingers like a flower-tinted spring breeze."

$108
Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum
Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum

From the same parfumerie as TikTok's beloved Delina, Parfums de Marly's latest offering is an uplifting, cozy musk with white peach and orange flower — perfect for spring.

$355
Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist
Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist
Sephora
Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist

Sol De Janeiro, creator of the internet's favorite Cheirosa 62, has a sunny new launch for spring: a bright yet comforting blend of solar tuberose, coconut milk, white florals and vanilla.

$38
Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum
Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum
Sephora
Floral Street Sunflower Pop Eau De Parfum

Not only is this fragrance from Floral Street's Van Gogh Museum collab a dose of sunshine with passion fruit, mandarin orange, bellini and honey — it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced option. 

$89
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum

"This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy."

STARTING AT $100
Sisley Paris L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert Eau de Toilette
Sisley Paris L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom
Sisley Paris L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert Eau de Toilette

For a less traditional take on green scents for spring, luxury beauty brand Sisley Paris' unique offering for spring is an invigorating green citrus accented by refreshing mint, aromatic geranium and earthy moss.

$195
snif Golden Ticket
snif Golden Ticket
snif
snif Golden Ticket

If the start of spring invokes the pastel aesthetic of afternoon tea parties, then this perfume is for you. Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver.

$65
KAYALI Vanilla 28
KAYALI Vanilla 28
Sephora
KAYALI Vanilla 28

KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 tends to sell out frequently thanks to its TikTok popularity, so get your hands on a bottle while it's still in stock.

$89
Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne
Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne
Sephora
Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne

Immerse yourself in verdant gardens of herbal basil and uplifting neroli, bathed in a base of white musk.

$155
Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette
Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom
Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette

This refreshing musk from luxury fragrance house Diptyque is like turning over a new page — literally. This paper-inspired perfume is a delicate melange of rice steam accord, mimosa and blonde woods.

$125
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Amazon
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray

Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India. 

$105$70
Juliette Has a Gun PEAR INC.
Juliette Has a Gun PEAR INC.
Sephora
Juliette Has a Gun PEAR INC.

TikTok has been all over fragrances from Juliette Has A Gun. If fresh, clean-smelling perfumes are your jam, you'll love this elegant, lightly sweet pear perfume with a heart of warm musk and ambroxan.

$100$92
Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Donna Born in Roma Intense Eau de Parfum

Valentino's Donna Born in Roma fragrance has been revered in the perfume world since its release in 2019, and its latest iteration is enhanced by sensual jasmine, bourbon vanilla and amber with a base of woodsy benzoin.

$130$111

Best Perfumes for Women 2023: 

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Nordstrom
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray

This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.

$130$111
Aesop Eidesis
Aesop Eidesis
SkinStore
Aesop Eidesis

Best known for luxury hand and body products, Aesop's fragrance line is quickly gaining a cult following. The brand's latest offering, Eidesis, transports you deep into the woods with a blend of cumin, cedar and sandalwood. 

$195
snif Tart Deco
snif Tart Deco
snif
snif Tart Deco

If you're in the market for a juicy scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver.

$65
Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum

Escape to the luxurious ski lodge of your dreams with the clean, woodsy aromas of juniper berry, bourbon, cedar and evergreen.

$108
Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum
Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum
Revolve
Etat Libre D'Orange You Or Someone Like You Eau de Parfum

Brighten up dreary days with invigorating notes of grapefruit, green herbs and mint.

$105
KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Sephora
KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum

If a long day at work makes you want to cozy up with a stiff drink, opt for KILIAN Paris' warm and spicy cognac-based perfume.

$230
Dossier Ambery Saffron
Dossier Ambery Saffron
Dossier
Dossier Ambery Saffron

Maison Francis Kurkdijan's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.  

$49
Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum
Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum

"It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh."

$142
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum
Le Labo
Le Labo AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum

We already know and love Le Labo's uber popular Santal 33, but AnOther 13's notes of ambroxan — a synthetic animal musk — plus jasmine and moss make for an intoxicating woodsy blend.

$97
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

One of the most popular luxury fragrances for women, this ultra-sexy blend of coffee, white flowers and vanilla is bound to break you out of a sour mood.

$130
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Tom Ford Black Orchid
Sephora
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette

Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.

$115
Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

If you're down to splurge on an ultra-luxurious scent, the infamous Baccarat Rouge 540 is well worth the investment. Long-lasting and elegant, you'll turn heads with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris.

$195
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum
Tory Burch Cosmic Wood
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum

Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood and ambrette.

$90$77
Nemat Vanilla Musk Fragrance Oil
Nemat Vanilla Musk Fragrance Oil
Ulta
Nemat Vanilla Musk Fragrance Oil

For a gourmand scent that isn't too overpowering, try Nemat's musky vanilla fragrance oil that can easily be layered with other fragrances to create your signature scent.

$21
Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum

Sexy and sophisticated, this white cedarwood, tiger orchid, bergamot and cassis fragrance smells clean and fresh with subtle undertones of sultry musk.

$108
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Sephora
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.

$180
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum

Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony and leather.

$200
Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray
Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Aerin Beauty Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Spray

With over 3,200 five-star reviews, this beloved fragrance captures the essence of fall with a base of ambrox, praline, Australian sandalwood and musk finished with unexpected top notes of coconut water and magnolia leaves.

$145
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.

$122
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum

When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.

 

$55
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum

Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum from Juicy Couture is a sensual yet playful fragrance with notes of mandarin, gardenia and caramel.

$63
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood.

$82$61
Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray
Mugler Angel
Nordstrom
Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray

Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in this long lasting perfume.

$95$81
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day.

$110$94
Kilian Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum
Kilian Rolling in Love
Bloomingdale's
Kilian Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum

This is a heady blend of layered white floral fragrance — gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom — combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, "What are you wearing?"

$275
D'Telli Fragrance
D'Telli Fragrance
D'Telli Fragrances
D'Telli Fragrance

This fragrance is a luxurious, complex blend that will mix with your skin’s own unique chemistry to create a slightly different version of the scent for everyone who wears it.

$400

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Mother's Day

The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More

15 Best Candles to Make Your Home Smell Heavenly This Spring

22 Best Earth Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Too Faced, Kiehl's, NuFace and More

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Spring Glow

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products to Shop at Amazon for Glowy Skin

Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale Now

Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale