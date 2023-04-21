When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite scents.

This season, we're all about embracing spring's uplifting energy with equally sunny fragrances. Florals are a natural choice for spring: Dior's Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum is a classic with candied rose and berry notes, while Ellis Brooklyn's FLORIST balances jasmine with Italian bergamot and pear. For an unexpected spring scent, opt for Vilhelm Parfumerie's vanilla, snif's tea-infused Golden Ticket or Sisley Paris' earthy citrus L'Eau Rêvée d'Hubert.

From viral fragrances to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best fragrance curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for spring. If seasonal scents aren't your thing, we've also included timeless scents you can wear year round.

Best Spring Fragrances for Women:

Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum Sephora Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum "The scent is sheer, modern, and beautiful, and it truly celebrates the citrus floral," one reviewer praised this new offering from Ellis Brooklyn. "The tuberose petals paired with Italian bergamot, golden gardenia, honeysuckle, and jasmine create a stunning arrangement that lingers like a flower-tinted spring breeze." $108 Shop Now

Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum Ulta Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum "This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy." STARTING AT $100 Shop Now

snif Golden Ticket snif snif Golden Ticket If the start of spring invokes the pastel aesthetic of afternoon tea parties, then this perfume is for you. Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver. $65 Shop Now

KAYALI Vanilla 28 Sephora KAYALI Vanilla 28 KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 tends to sell out frequently thanks to its TikTok popularity, so get your hands on a bottle while it's still in stock. $89 Shop Now

Best Perfumes for Women 2023:

Aesop Eidesis SkinStore Aesop Eidesis Best known for luxury hand and body products, Aesop's fragrance line is quickly gaining a cult following. The brand's latest offering, Eidesis, transports you deep into the woods with a blend of cumin, cedar and sandalwood. $195 Shop Now

snif Tart Deco snif snif Tart Deco If you're in the market for a juicy scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver. $65 Shop Now

Dossier Ambery Saffron Dossier Dossier Ambery Saffron Maison Francis Kurkdijan's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative. $49 Shop Now

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Sephora Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum "It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh." $142 Shop Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Sephora Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $115 Shop Now

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Sephora Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $122 Shop Now

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day. $110 $94 Shop Now

D'Telli Fragrance D'Telli Fragrances D'Telli Fragrance This fragrance is a luxurious, complex blend that will mix with your skin’s own unique chemistry to create a slightly different version of the scent for everyone who wears it. $400 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Mother's Day

The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More

15 Best Candles to Make Your Home Smell Heavenly This Spring

22 Best Earth Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Too Faced, Kiehl's, NuFace and More

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Spring Glow

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products to Shop at Amazon for Glowy Skin

Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale Now

Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale