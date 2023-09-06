Take an extra 20% off hundreds of styles at Coach Outlet's Summer Sendoff sale.
There are a few times each year when Coach Outlet doubles down on discounts. For one last day today, Coach Outlet is taking an extra 20% off more than one thousand styles to refresh your accessories just in time for fall. Whether you're looking to shop for a spacious tote to take to work or a designer backpack for the new school year, the deals on Coach handbags, wallets and luggage tags start at just $19.
Until midnight ET (9 p.m. PT) tonight, Coach Outlet's Summer Sendoff Sale is the place to shop for deals on best-selling handbags from totes and satchels to backpacks to crossbody bags. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so no need to worry about entering a promo code to unlock the extra savings.
Coach is best known for its celeb-loved bags seen carried by Jennifer Lopez, Camila Mendes, and Kaia Gerber. As with every Coach Outlet sale, the most popular styles sell out quickly. Below, shop the best deals on handbags and wallets from the Coach Outlet sale before they're gone tomorrow.
Zip Top Tote
The perfect size bag to carry to work or play, Coach's tote with a zip-top closure also has pockets inside for your phone, keys and wallet.
Mini Wallet On A Chain
For when you want to be as free as possible by carrying as little as possible, Coach's comfortable and practical wallet is over $100 off now.
Mollie Bucket Bag 22 In Signature Canvas
Smooth like butter, the leather Mollie Bucket Bag is both stylish and durable to take everywhere.
Gallery Tote
Great for work or college, this tote fits everything you need and more.
Morgan Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Easy to match with every outfit, the saddle bag will become your new go-to weekender.
Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard
The soft, luxurious leather of this wallet pairs well with any size bag. It also has a coin purse inside for extra storage.
City Tote In Signature Canvas
This classic tote is made with Coach's signature coated canvas, smooth leather and an inner zip pocket to keep all your essentials safe.
