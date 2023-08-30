Shop personalized necklaces, solid gold jewelry and early holiday gifts during Zoe Lev's Labor Day Sale.
Labor Day Weekend is just days away, and we're celebrating the holiday in style by shopping all of the can't miss Labor Day sales — including fine jewelry deals from Zoe Lev. Just this year, gold jewelry pieces from the brand have been spotted on several stars, from Reese Witherspoon to Jennifer Hudson, and now Zoe Lev is offering our readers exclusive early access to its Labor Day sale.
Right now, the celeb-loved jewelry brand is giving you the chance to shop and save before anyone else with 20% off sitewide now through August 31 when you use the code BYESUMMER at checkout.
Since 2011, the female-founded fine jewelry brand has been offering high-quality, sustainable, recycled gold pieces handmade in Los Angeles. Whether you're looking to stay ahead of the curve with trendy chunky hoops or keep it simple with heirloom-quality gold chains, there's something for everyone at Zoe Lev.
Some of the brand's most popular products are its personalized pieces, worn by the likes of Shay Mitchell and Claire Holt. Zoe Lev's personalized necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are available in a variety of metals, colors, sizes and silhouettes to suit your style. You can score the brand's best-selling solid gold initial necklace for under $300, or opt for a more eye-catching piece adorned with diamonds.
Below, check out some of our favorite pieces to shop during the Zoe Lev Labor Day Sale — just be sure to use code BYESUMMER at checkout.
3mm & 5mm Bead Bracelet Stack
This past spring, Reese Witherspoon wore this bracelet stack while out shopping with her son.
14k Gold Large Nail Initial Necklace
Whether you use your own initial or the initial of a loved one, this necklace adds a personal touch to your jewelry collection.
Gold Vermeil Thick Oval Hoops
Gold hoops are right on trend for fall 2023, and this elongated oval shape is especially elegant.
Diamond Name Pendant
Actress Shay Mitchell wore this necklace customized with the name of her daughter, Atlas, to a Knicks game back in 2021.
14k Gold Zodiac Bracelet
Delight the astrology lover in your life with this gift-worthy zodiac bracelet.
Diamond Evil Eye Ring
Real-life Barbie Margot Robbie is a fan of Zoe Lev's unique rings, including this evil eye piece she wore in 2020.
Mini Diamond Initial Spaced Necklace
Jennifer Hudson is another famous fan of Zoe Lev, and she wore this delicate initial necklace on her talk show earlier this year.
Gold Vermeil Extra Large Open Link Chain Necklace
This gold chain is eye-catching enough to stand on its own, but it looks even more gorgeous layered with multiple necklaces.
Diamond Asymmetrical Multiple Initials Necklace
You can customize this solid gold necklace with up to five different initials.
Small Bezel Diamond Necklace
Priyanka Chopra paired this chic diamond bezel necklace with a camel Max Mara pantsuit in 2019 while out and about in NYC.
14k Gold Small Bubble Hoops
These funky, chunky gold hoops add intrigue to any outfit.
14K Gold Blue Lapis Segment Beaded Bracelet
Add a pop of color to your bracelet stack with this rich lapis beaded piece.
Small Signet Ring
Choose between sterling silver, rose gold vermeil, yellow gold vermeil and white, yellow or rose solid gold for this subtle signet ring.
Emerald Huggie Earrings
We're green with envy over these gorgeous gold and emerald huggies.
14k Gold Vertical Nameplate Pendant
Whether you wear it solo or combined with other charms, this engraved pendant gives any outfit a meaningful touch.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
