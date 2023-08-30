Sales & Deals

Zoe Lev Labor Day Sale: Take 20% Off Celeb-Approved Fine Jewelry With Our Exclusive Code

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 3:01 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

Shop personalized necklaces, solid gold jewelry and early holiday gifts during Zoe Lev's Labor Day Sale.

Labor Day Weekend is just days away, and we're celebrating the holiday in style by shopping all of the can't miss Labor Day sales — including fine jewelry deals from Zoe Lev. Just this year, gold jewelry pieces from the brand have been spotted on several stars, from Reese Witherspoon to Jennifer Hudson, and now Zoe Lev is offering our readers exclusive early access to its Labor Day sale.

Right now, the celeb-loved jewelry brand is giving you the chance to shop and save before anyone else with 20% off sitewide now through August 31 when you use the code BYESUMMER at checkout.

Shop Zoe Lev Labor Day Sale

Since 2011, the female-founded fine jewelry brand has been offering high-quality, sustainable, recycled gold pieces handmade in Los Angeles. Whether you're looking to stay ahead of the curve with trendy chunky hoops or keep it simple with heirloom-quality gold chains, there's something for everyone at Zoe Lev.

Some of the brand's most popular products are its personalized pieces, worn by the likes of Shay Mitchell and Claire Holt. Zoe Lev's personalized necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are available in a variety of metals, colors, sizes and silhouettes to suit your style. You can score the brand's best-selling solid gold initial necklace for under $300, or opt for a more eye-catching piece adorned with diamonds.

Below, check out some of our favorite pieces to shop during the Zoe Lev Labor Day Sale — just be sure to use code BYESUMMER at checkout.

3mm & 5mm Bead Bracelet Stack

3mm & 5mm Bead Bracelet Stack

This past spring, Reese Witherspoon wore this bracelet stack while out shopping with her son.

$260 $208

Shop Now

14k Gold Large Nail Initial Necklace

14k Gold Large Nail Initial Necklace

Whether you use your own initial or the initial of a loved one, this necklace adds a personal touch to your jewelry collection.

with code BYESUMMER

$720 $576

Shop Now

Gold Vermeil Thick Oval Hoops

Gold Vermeil Thick Oval Hoops

Gold hoops are right on trend for fall 2023, and this elongated oval shape is especially elegant.

with code BYESUMMER

$70 $56

Shop Now

Diamond Name Pendant

Diamond Name Pendant

Actress Shay Mitchell wore this necklace customized with the name of her daughter, Atlas, to a Knicks game back in 2021.

with code BYESUMMER

$690 $552

Shop Now

14k Gold Zodiac Bracelet

14k Gold Zodiac Bracelet

Delight the astrology lover in your life with this gift-worthy zodiac bracelet.

with code BYESUMMER

$200 $160

Shop Now

Diamond Evil Eye Ring

Diamond Evil Eye Ring

Real-life Barbie Margot Robbie is a fan of Zoe Lev's unique rings, including this evil eye piece she wore in 2020.

with code BYESUMMER

$890 $712

Shop Now

Mini Diamond Initial Spaced Necklace

Mini Diamond Initial Spaced Necklace

Jennifer Hudson is another famous fan of Zoe Lev, and she wore this delicate initial necklace on her talk show earlier this year.

with code BYESUMMER

$395 $316

Shop Now

Gold Vermeil Extra Large Open Link Chain Necklace

Gold Vermeil Extra Large Open Link Chain Necklace

This gold chain is eye-catching enough to stand on its own, but it looks even more gorgeous layered with multiple necklaces.

$75 $60

Shop Now

Diamond Asymmetrical Multiple Initials Necklace

Diamond Asymmetrical Multiple Initials Necklace

You can customize this solid gold necklace with up to five different initials. 

with code BYESUMMER

$665 $532

Shop Now

Small Bezel Diamond Necklace

Small Bezel Diamond Necklace

Priyanka Chopra paired this chic diamond bezel necklace with a camel Max Mara pantsuit in 2019 while out and about in NYC.

with code BYESUMMER

$380 $304

Shop Now

14k Gold Small Bubble Hoops

14k Gold Small Bubble Hoops

These funky, chunky gold hoops add intrigue to any outfit.

with code BYESUMMER

$600 $480

Shop Now

14K Gold Blue Lapis Segment Beaded Bracelet

14K Gold Blue Lapis Segment Beaded Bracelet

Add a pop of color to your bracelet stack with this rich lapis beaded piece.

Small Signet Ring

Small Signet Ring

Choose between sterling silver, rose gold vermeil, yellow gold vermeil and white, yellow or rose solid gold for this subtle signet ring.

with code BYESUMMER

$75 and Up $60

Shop Now

Emerald Huggie Earrings

Emerald Huggie Earrings

We're green with envy over these gorgeous gold and emerald huggies. 

with code BYESUMMER

$495 $396

Shop Now

14k Gold Vertical Nameplate Pendant

14k Gold Vertical Nameplate Pendant

Whether you wear it solo or combined with other charms, this engraved pendant gives any outfit a meaningful touch.

with code BYESUMMER

$620 $496

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

