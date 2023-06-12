Once the summer heat really starts to set in, we can't be bothered to venture out from our go-to shorts and t-shirt combo or breezy sundress. But if you're looking to shake up your style without a whole lot of effort, jewelry is an easy way to elevate even the simplest outfits.

If you're in the market for some new necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings or even anklets to spice up your summer wardrobe, we've rounded up our favorite jewelry trends of the moment.

TikTok is always on the pulse of the latest fashion crazes, so we've looked to the viral video app to point us in the right direction. Two aesthetics leading the charge are mermaidcore and coastal cowgirl: while both have ties to the beach, mermaidcore is a nostalgic dream with pearls and aquamarine while coastal cowgirl has a rustic edge thanks to its Western roots. And for fans of the ever-popular "clean girl" aesthetic, we've found summer 2023's version of the chunky hoop.

From practical waterproof picks made for days in the surf and sand to eye-catching statement earrings, here are the best jewelry trends to wear this summer and beyond.

The Best Mermaidcore Jewelry for Summer 2023

Ever since Halle Bailey stole the screen (and our hearts) in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, we've been inspired by all things mermaidcore for summer. Take your jewelry collection under the sea with elegant pearls, aquamarine gems and shell motifs.

The Best Waterproof Jewelry for Summer 2023

With all the beach trips and poolside parties we have planned this season, the last thing we want to worry about is our jewelry tarnishing in the water. Solid gold is your best bet for accessories that won't turn your skin green, but stainless steel is a more affordable option that offers more durability than your average metal.

The Best Chunky Drop Earrings for Summer 2023

After Bottega Veneta's oversized, teardrop-shaped studs went viral, they've become the it-girl earring of the summer. Perfect for pairing with slicked-back buns, this sculptural style is a more playful alternative to the chunky hoop.

The Best Coastal Cowgirl Jewelry for Summer 2023

Another one of TikTok's favorite aesthetics for summer is Coastal Cowgirl, a blend of romantic, beachy silhouettes with a rustic edge. This style is all in the accessories, so we're leaning towards statement pieces with Western-inspired elements — think conchos, turquoise and intricate engravings.

