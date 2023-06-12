Shopping

Our Favorite Jewelry Trends for Summer 2023: Coastal Cowgirl, Waterproof Jewelry and More

By Lauren Gruber
Once the summer heat really starts to set in, we can't be bothered to venture out from our go-to shorts and t-shirt combo or breezy sundress. But if you're looking to shake up your style without a whole lot of effort, jewelry is an easy way to elevate even the simplest outfits. 

If you're in the market for some new necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings or even anklets to spice up your summer wardrobe, we've rounded up our favorite jewelry trends of the moment. 

TikTok is always on the pulse of the latest fashion crazes, so we've looked to the viral video app to point us in the right direction. Two aesthetics leading the charge are mermaidcore and coastal cowgirl: while both have ties to the beach, mermaidcore is a nostalgic dream with pearls and aquamarine while coastal cowgirl has a rustic edge thanks to its Western roots. And for fans of the ever-popular "clean girl" aesthetic, we've found summer 2023's version of the chunky hoop.

From practical waterproof picks made for days in the surf and sand to eye-catching statement earrings, here are the best jewelry trends to wear this summer and beyond.

The Best Mermaidcore Jewelry for Summer 2023

Ever since Halle Bailey stole the screen (and our hearts) in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, we've been inspired by all things mermaidcore for summer. Take your jewelry collection under the sea with elegant pearls, aquamarine gems and shell motifs.

Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls
Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls
Ettika
Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls

Pearls are making a comeback, and these freshwater gems look especially elegant in a drop earring.

$40
$40
Anthropologie Mermaid Stone Necklace
Anthropologie Mermaid Stone Necklace
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Mermaid Stone Necklace

Aptly named the Mermaid Stone necklace, this gold-plated stunner features crystals in oceanic shades of turquoise.

$88
8 Other Reasons x REVOLVE Shell Earring
8 Other Reasons x REVOLVE Shell Earring
Revolve
8 Other Reasons x REVOLVE Shell Earring

Dangly seashell earrings plated with 14k gold add a subtle seafaring aesthetic to your outfit.

$49

The Best Waterproof Jewelry for Summer 2023

With all the beach trips and poolside parties we have planned this season, the last thing we want to worry about is our jewelry tarnishing in the water. Solid gold is your best bet for accessories that won't turn your skin green, but stainless steel is a more affordable option that offers more durability than your average metal.

Mejuri Diamond Necklace
Mejuri Diamond Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri Diamond Necklace

This delicate diamond necklace is a timeless addition to your jewelry collection.

$298
FindChic Stainless Steel Ankle Chain Bracelet
FindChic Stainless Steel Ankle Chain Bracelet
Amazon
FindChic Stainless Steel Ankle Chain Bracelet

We're obsessed with the idea of ankle bracelets, or anklets, for summer and this stainless steel option is an affordable venture into the trend.

$10
Oradina High Society Hoops
Oradina High Society Hoops
Oradina
Oradina High Society Hoops

Made of 14k solid gold, these waterproof chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime or longer.

$325

The Best Chunky Drop Earrings for Summer 2023

After Bottega Veneta's oversized, teardrop-shaped studs went viral, they've become the it-girl earring of the summer. Perfect for pairing with slicked-back buns, this sculptural style is a more playful alternative to the chunky hoop.

Mejuri Dôme Huggies
Mejuri Dôme Huggies
Mejuri
Mejuri Dôme Huggies

Mejuri's gold vermeil earrings have the look and durability of solid gold at an accessible price.

$48
Anten Pink Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
Anten Pink Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Anten Pink Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

These chunky teardrop-shaped earrings are an affordable way to shake up your jewelry collection at just $15.

$17$15
Galley Los Angeles Gracie Drop Earrings
Galley Los Angeles Gracie Drop Earrings
Anthropologie
Galley Los Angeles Gracie Drop Earrings

Make a subtle statement with these eye-catching drop earrings, available in silver and gold. 

$48

The Best Coastal Cowgirl Jewelry for Summer 2023

Another one of TikTok's favorite aesthetics for summer is Coastal Cowgirl, a blend of romantic, beachy silhouettes with a rustic edge. This style is all in the accessories, so we're leaning towards statement pieces with Western-inspired elements — think conchos, turquoise and intricate engravings. 

Banana Republic Tulum Statement Ring
Banana Republic Tulum Statement Ring
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Tulum Statement Ring

Available in gold or silver, this statement ring from Banana Republic is engraved with a Mayan sun motif.

$50
8 Other Reasons Western Statement Earring
8 Other Reasons Western Statement Earring
Revolve
8 Other Reasons Western Statement Earring

Give any outfit a little Western flair with some turquoise statement earrings.

$35
Free People Bronco Choker
Free People Bronco Choker
Free People
Free People Bronco Choker

This Western-inspired choker has an effortlessly cool vintage look with engraved metal details.

$38

