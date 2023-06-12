Our Favorite Jewelry Trends for Summer 2023: Coastal Cowgirl, Waterproof Jewelry and More
Once the summer heat really starts to set in, we can't be bothered to venture out from our go-to shorts and t-shirt combo or breezy sundress. But if you're looking to shake up your style without a whole lot of effort, jewelry is an easy way to elevate even the simplest outfits.
If you're in the market for some new necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings or even anklets to spice up your summer wardrobe, we've rounded up our favorite jewelry trends of the moment.
TikTok is always on the pulse of the latest fashion crazes, so we've looked to the viral video app to point us in the right direction. Two aesthetics leading the charge are mermaidcore and coastal cowgirl: while both have ties to the beach, mermaidcore is a nostalgic dream with pearls and aquamarine while coastal cowgirl has a rustic edge thanks to its Western roots. And for fans of the ever-popular "clean girl" aesthetic, we've found summer 2023's version of the chunky hoop.
From practical waterproof picks made for days in the surf and sand to eye-catching statement earrings, here are the best jewelry trends to wear this summer and beyond.
The Best Mermaidcore Jewelry for Summer 2023
Ever since Halle Bailey stole the screen (and our hearts) in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, we've been inspired by all things mermaidcore for summer. Take your jewelry collection under the sea with elegant pearls, aquamarine gems and shell motifs.
Pearls are making a comeback, and these freshwater gems look especially elegant in a drop earring.
Aptly named the Mermaid Stone necklace, this gold-plated stunner features crystals in oceanic shades of turquoise.
Dangly seashell earrings plated with 14k gold add a subtle seafaring aesthetic to your outfit.
The Best Waterproof Jewelry for Summer 2023
With all the beach trips and poolside parties we have planned this season, the last thing we want to worry about is our jewelry tarnishing in the water. Solid gold is your best bet for accessories that won't turn your skin green, but stainless steel is a more affordable option that offers more durability than your average metal.
This delicate diamond necklace is a timeless addition to your jewelry collection.
We're obsessed with the idea of ankle bracelets, or anklets, for summer and this stainless steel option is an affordable venture into the trend.
Made of 14k solid gold, these waterproof chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime or longer.
The Best Chunky Drop Earrings for Summer 2023
After Bottega Veneta's oversized, teardrop-shaped studs went viral, they've become the it-girl earring of the summer. Perfect for pairing with slicked-back buns, this sculptural style is a more playful alternative to the chunky hoop.
Mejuri's gold vermeil earrings have the look and durability of solid gold at an accessible price.
These chunky teardrop-shaped earrings are an affordable way to shake up your jewelry collection at just $15.
Make a subtle statement with these eye-catching drop earrings, available in silver and gold.
The Best Coastal Cowgirl Jewelry for Summer 2023
Another one of TikTok's favorite aesthetics for summer is Coastal Cowgirl, a blend of romantic, beachy silhouettes with a rustic edge. This style is all in the accessories, so we're leaning towards statement pieces with Western-inspired elements — think conchos, turquoise and intricate engravings.
Available in gold or silver, this statement ring from Banana Republic is engraved with a Mayan sun motif.
Give any outfit a little Western flair with some turquoise statement earrings.
This Western-inspired choker has an effortlessly cool vintage look with engraved metal details.
