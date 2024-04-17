Each spring, white pants are long debated over. And while the "never wear white before or after Labor Day" rule might be regarded as one of fashion's most famous guidelines, you actually can wear white whenever you'd like — making a good pair of white pants even more of an essential style in any season, especially the spring and summer.

Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.

Fortunately, many of fashion's top retailers have their own white pant renditions in their latest collections, including: Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and check out ET Shop's favorite styles below. Plus, browse our top picks for linen pants to wear all year long.

From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make.

