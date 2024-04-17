The fashion gods have declared that the season of white pants is in full-swing.
Each spring, white pants are long debated over. And while the "never wear white before or after Labor Day" rule might be regarded as one of fashion's most famous guidelines, you actually can wear white whenever you'd like — making a good pair of white pants even more of an essential style in any season, especially the spring and summer.
Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.
Fortunately, many of fashion's top retailers have their own white pant renditions in their latest collections, including: Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.
Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and check out ET Shop's favorite styles below. Plus, browse our top picks for linen pants to wear all year long.
A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
The perfect tailored pants that can be dressed up or dressed down.
Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. Brighten up your spring wardrobe with a pair of white jeans.
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
These stretchy cropped pants are equal parts stylish and breathable — plus, they're a best-seller at Spanx.
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
Inspired by the early '00s style, these jeans are perfect to be paired with a crop top.
Free People We The Free Jayde Flare Jeans
These retro-inspired high rise jeans are made from a stretchy fabric.
Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White
Head back to the office in style with these relaxed, crop jeans from Madewell.
Roxy Oceanside Pant
From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make.
Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans
Designed with a comfortable stretch denim, these ankle skinny jeans offer the perfect balance of high-rise coverage and seasonal versatility.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gifts