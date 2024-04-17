Best Lists

The Best White Pants for Women to Wear This Spring— Shop Madewell, Free People, Spanx and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best White Pants for Women 2022
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:41 PM PDT, April 17, 2024

The fashion gods have declared that the season of white pants is in full-swing.

Each spring, white pants are long debated over. And while the "never wear white before or after Labor Day" rule might be regarded as one of fashion's most famous guidelines, you actually can wear white whenever you'd like — making a good pair of white pants even more of an essential style in any season, especially the spring and summer.

Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.

Fortunately, many of fashion's top retailers have their own white pant renditions in their latest collections, including: Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and check out ET Shop's favorite styles below. Plus, browse our top picks for linen pants to wear all year long.  

A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

The perfect tailored pants that can be dressed up or dressed down. 

Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. Brighten up your spring wardrobe with a pair of white jeans.

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

These stretchy cropped pants are equal parts stylish and breathable — plus, they're a best-seller at Spanx.

Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

Inspired by the early '00s style, these jeans are perfect to be paired with a crop top.

$80 $63

Shop Now

Free People We The Free Jayde Flare Jeans

Free People We The Free Jayde Flare Jeans
Free People

Free People We The Free Jayde Flare Jeans

These retro-inspired high rise jeans are made from a stretchy fabric. 

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White
Madewell

Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White

Head back to the office in style with these relaxed, crop jeans from Madewell.

Roxy Oceanside Pant

Roxy Oceanside Pant
Nordstrom

Roxy Oceanside Pant

From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make.

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx

Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with a comfortable stretch denim, these ankle skinny jeans offer the perfect balance of high-rise coverage and seasonal versatility.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Top 7 Denim Trends for Spring: Flare Jeans, Maxi Skirts and More

Style

The Top 7 Denim Trends for Spring: Flare Jeans, Maxi Skirts and More

The Best On-Trend Wide Leg Leggings

Style

The Best On-Trend Wide Leg Leggings

The Best Wide Leg Pants for Women: Sweatpants, Trousers and More Styles

Style

The Best Wide Leg Pants for Women: Sweatpants, Trousers and More Styles

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Style

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are Over 30% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are Over 30% Off Right Now

lululemon Mother’s Day Gifts for the Active Mama in Your Life: Tennis Skirts, Flared Pants, Belt Bags and More

Gifts

lululemon Mother’s Day Gifts for the Active Mama in Your Life: Tennis Skirts, Flared Pants, Belt Bags and More

Oprah Called These Spanx Pants ‘Ultra-Flattering’ and They're Over $100 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Oprah Called These Spanx Pants ‘Ultra-Flattering’ and They're Over $100 Off Right Now

Tags:

Latest News