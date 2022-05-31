If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx. The pillowy-soft AirLuxe collection has just evolved into AirEssentials to include a new set of styles and (just like Oprah) we're in love.

The new additions — including a jumpsuit and romper — are made from the same breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug," while still maintaining the body-flattering silhouettes Spanx is known and loved for. The light-as-air styles are made with ultra-comfortable four-way stretch and are made to pair just as well with jeans or work attire as they do with sweats. We recommend pairing them with the tapered pant Oprah deemed her "uniform," for an elevated athleisure look.

Like all Spanx products, the new pieces are sized inclusively, ranging from XS-3X, so bodies of all shapes and sizes can lounge in style. Available in a wide range of earth tones and reliable neutrals, these throw-and-go tops and one-pieces are sure to become essential items in your wardrobe this summer.

Shop all the new styles from Spanx's AirEssentials collection while they're still in stock.

AirEssentials Mock Neck Top Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Top The light as air lounge collection has expanded to include this mock neck tank in a wide array of earth tones and neutrals, perfect for throwing under a blazer for a work day or worn just on its own for running errands. $88 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets & Pajamas Are On Sale for 25% Off

The Oprah-Loved Smart Oven We Tested Is Now on Sale for $49

Oprah's Jumpsuit Is on Sale Now: Shop the Stylish Coveralls

Sunday Riley's Oprah-Approved Good Genes Treatment Is 20% Off

Oprah's Favorite Crossbody Bag Is on Sale for $36

The 15 Most-Loved Father's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything to Know About How and When to Shop