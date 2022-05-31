Spanx Added A New Romper and Jumpsuit to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection
If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx. The pillowy-soft AirLuxe collection has just evolved into AirEssentials to include a new set of styles and (just like Oprah) we're in love.
The new additions — including a jumpsuit and romper — are made from the same breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug," while still maintaining the body-flattering silhouettes Spanx is known and loved for. The light-as-air styles are made with ultra-comfortable four-way stretch and are made to pair just as well with jeans or work attire as they do with sweats. We recommend pairing them with the tapered pant Oprah deemed her "uniform," for an elevated athleisure look.
Like all Spanx products, the new pieces are sized inclusively, ranging from XS-3X, so bodies of all shapes and sizes can lounge in style. Available in a wide range of earth tones and reliable neutrals, these throw-and-go tops and one-pieces are sure to become essential items in your wardrobe this summer.
Shop all the new styles from Spanx's AirEssentials collection while they're still in stock.
For a more summery look, get the romper version.
Throw on this super soft sleeveless jumpsuit anytime this summer.
The light as air lounge collection has expanded to include this mock neck tank in a wide array of earth tones and neutrals, perfect for throwing under a blazer for a work day or worn just on its own for running errands.
Available in both black and powder grey, this easy-to-wear top adds an element of style to any outfit. With its loose three-quarter sleeve arms and slightly cropped hem, it's shockingly polished, given its level of comfort.
Made to be paired with all your favorite Spanx pants, this peplum top adds a layer of polish to even the most comfortable outfit.
Grab this luxuriously soft tee in gray or black for a new go-to you won't be able to live without.
