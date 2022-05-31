Shopping

Spanx Added A New Romper and Jumpsuit to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Spanx AirEssentials 2022
If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx. The pillowy-soft AirLuxe collection has just evolved into AirEssentials to include a new set of styles and (just like Oprah) we're in love.

The new additions — including a jumpsuit and romper — are made from the same breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug," while still maintaining the body-flattering silhouettes Spanx is known and loved for. The light-as-air styles are made with ultra-comfortable four-way stretch and are made to pair just as well with jeans or work attire as they do with sweats. We recommend pairing them with the tapered pant Oprah deemed her "uniform," for an elevated athleisure look. 

Like all Spanx products, the new pieces are sized inclusively, ranging from XS-3X, so bodies of all shapes and sizes can lounge in style. Available in a wide range of earth tones and reliable neutrals, these throw-and-go tops and one-pieces are sure to become essential items in your wardrobe this summer.

Shop all the new styles from Spanx's AirEssentials collection while they're still in stock.

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
Spanx
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

For a more summery look, get the romper version. 

$128
AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit
AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Spanx
AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Throw on this super soft sleeveless jumpsuit anytime this summer. 

$148
AirEssentials Mock Neck Top
AirEssentials Mock Neck Top
Spanx
AirEssentials Mock Neck Top

The light as air lounge collection has expanded to include this mock neck tank in a wide array of earth tones and neutrals, perfect for throwing under a blazer for a work day or worn just on its own for running errands. 

$88
AirEssentials Puff Sleeve ‘At-the-Hip’ Top
AirEssentials Puff Sleeve ‘At-the-Hip’ Top
Spanx
AirEssentials Puff Sleeve ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

Available in both black and powder grey, this easy-to-wear top adds an element of style to any outfit. With its loose three-quarter sleeve arms and slightly cropped hem, it's shockingly polished, given its level of comfort.

$88
AirEssentials Peplum ‘At-the-Hip’ Top
AirEssentials Peplum ‘At-the-Hip’ Top
Spanx
AirEssentials Peplum ‘At-the-Hip’ Top

Made to be paired with all your favorite Spanx pants, this peplum top adds a layer of polish to even the most comfortable outfit.

$88
AirEssentials Short Sleeve ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Tee
AirEssentials Short Sleeve ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Tee
Spanx
AirEssentials Short Sleeve ‘Got-Ya-Covered’ Tee

Grab this luxuriously soft tee in gray or black for a new go-to you won't be able to live without.

$78

