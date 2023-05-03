Shopping

Levi's Jeans Are On Sale at Amazon Right Now: Save Up to 45% On Best-Selling Denim Styles for Spring

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Classic Levi's Jeans never go out of style, and Amazon never disappoints us when it comes to deals on fashion selections. With denim being one of this season's biggest trends, you'll want to take advantage of these Amazon deals on Levi's jeans before it's too late. 

We're seeing a major shift in how people are wearing denim jeans right now. TikTok says the skinny jean style is out and mom jeans and baggy jeans are in, but some of us aren't quite ready for the baggy jean style quite yet. No matter what style of jeans you like, Levi's has been around long enough that they make jeans everyone wants. And if you're looking for the perfect pair of denim for spring, Levi's has various stylish options that Hailey Bieber, Naomi Osaka, Barbie Ferreira, Emma Chamberlain and other celebs love. 

From relaxed fit jeans, straight leg jeans, flare jeans and more, shop all of the best deals on Levi's jeans for women and men we've picked out on Amazon. And be sure to check out the five biggest denim trends you'll be seeing everywhere this spring. 

Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans

These vintage-inspired fit jeans feature a versatile straight leg and are cropped for a modern style.

$80$60
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80$50
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans

For muscular builds, these are the perfect relaxed fit jeans. You have plenty of room in the thigh and seat for comfort and mobility, but the jeans taper from the knee to the ankle for a sharp, streamlined look. 

$70$60
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Taper Jeans
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Taper Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Taper Jeans

Enjoy this modern take on a classic '90s look. It's designed to be worn loose and relaxed for any occasion, featuring a high rise and stacked tapered leg.

$108$59
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're not set on black, there are 15 other colors and styles to choose from.

$70$60
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Designed with a vintage-inspired bootcut leg and a hint of stretch. 

$70$42
Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans

These bootcut jeans are perfect for anyone who isn’t ready to strut down the street in bell bottoms, but still wants some vintage flair for their ‘fit.

$80$55
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise jeans aren't just fashionable for spring. You'll wear the skinny jean style season after season with several colors and styles to choose from — dark washes to distressed to prints.  

$70$60
Levi's Women's 70s High Flare Jeans
Levi's Women's 70s High Flare Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 70s High Flare Jeans

Add a touch of vintage inspired style to any look with these Levi's jeans that feature a '70s-inspired flare cut.

$108$90
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80$70
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levis 311 Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than 15 colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!

$70$45
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 

$70$60
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

These high waisted jeans are the perfect length for transitioning to the spring weather. The high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. Pair it with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer for a casual outfit.

$70$60

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. 

