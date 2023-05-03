The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool and Comfortable This Spring and Summer
Shorts are a wardrobe staple for the spring and summer, but sometimes you just want a stylish pair of lightweight pants to take you around town — even on the hottest, most humid days. Luckily, linen pants are both lightweight and breathable, making them a must-have fashion staple for anyone's summer vacation packing list, visit to their office, or dinner out on the town. We've rounded up the best linen pants for women to keep you cool and chic all summer long.
With the rise of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, wide-leg linen pants are even more of a spring trend that is here to stay. Whether you are on the hunt for some flowy, casual pants or something a bit more structured for the office, linen pants come in various styles and designs. From cropped lengths to 100% linen dress pants that cinch toward your ankles, there are fits that can be dressed up or down to fit your spring schedule.
Summer linen styles are in full swing at brands like Free People, Athleta, Eileen Fisher and more. Below, shop all the best linen pants to find the perfect fit to add to your wardrobe this spring and upcoming summer season.
A linen lantern pant from Eileen Fisher with mini-check print and crinkled texture. You can pair it with a matching shirt.
These Old Navy high-waisted linen pants aren't just comfortable, they also make the perfect beach chic pants.
If you're searching for the perfect pair of linen pants to wear to the office during the spring and summer, GAP's Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants offer comfort and support.
These cropped linen pants with a drawstring waist are perfect for an active spring day.
Made from 100% linen fabric, these best-selling pants have zip-up pockets for extra security, and they're machine washable (which cuts down on your chore time).
A J.Crew's staple since 2015, the seaside pant is back again with a breezy update this Summer 2023.
These striped linen pants are perfect to pair with flat sandals or white sneakers for any summer occasion.
Add a pop of pink to any summer outfit with these drawstring straight leg linen pants.
Try a pseudo-denim look this summer with the Retreat Linen Wide Leg Pant from Athleta.
These comfortable Free People linen pants are a true summer wardrobe staple. Pair with sneakers or loafers for a chic look.
