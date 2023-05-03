Shorts are a wardrobe staple for the spring and summer, but sometimes you just want a stylish pair of lightweight pants to take you around town — even on the hottest, most humid days. Luckily, linen pants are both lightweight and breathable, making them a must-have fashion staple for anyone's summer vacation packing list, visit to their office, or dinner out on the town. We've rounded up the best linen pants for women to keep you cool and chic all summer long.

With the rise of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, wide-leg linen pants are even more of a spring trend that is here to stay. Whether you are on the hunt for some flowy, casual pants or something a bit more structured for the office, linen pants come in various styles and designs. From cropped lengths to 100% linen dress pants that cinch toward your ankles, there are fits that can be dressed up or down to fit your spring schedule.

Summer linen styles are in full swing at brands like Free People, Athleta, Eileen Fisher and more. Below, shop all the best linen pants to find the perfect fit to add to your wardrobe this spring and upcoming summer season.

GAP Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants GAP GAP Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants If you're searching for the perfect pair of linen pants to wear to the office during the spring and summer, GAP's Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants offer comfort and support. $90 $64 WITH CODE PERK Shop Now

