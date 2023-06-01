Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless and effortlessly sexy, the short-sleeve white tee is a summer wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

No matter the season, arguably the best part of a white tee is its versatility. You can go for the classic jeans and white tee combo, layer them under your favorite jackets, tuck them into midi skirts and trousers for work, pair them with your favorite leggings for lazy days and so much more. There really is no end to the wardrobe possibilities.

Practically every style savant—from modern muses such as Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz to '90s icons including Kate Moss and Madonna—loves to rock this iconic garment, and we're here to show you the best options. Starting at just $5 and including every size up to 4X, we've rounded up 15 perfect white tees to help you score your favorite closet staple.

From classic Hanes crewnecks to elevated options from Abercrombie and Revolve, here are the best white T-shirts for women that are sure to become your go-to summer top for years to come.

Zara Draped Top Zara Zara Draped Top Though not exactly a t-shirt, this draped top from Zara is perfect for summer and can easily take you from daytime fun to an upscale dinner. $36 Shop Now

Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Target Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt "I love this shirt!! It is so affordable and you can pair it with anything," one reviewer praised this cropped baby tee. "It is not too cropped which makes it perfect for any event! I have this in almost every color and it is one of my favs!!" $5 Shop Now

Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt Skims Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X. $52 Shop Now

