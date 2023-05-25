Every time the weather starts to heat up, we're faced with the never-ending struggle of finding an actually decent pair of denim shorts.

If you thought finding a good pair of jeans was tough, finding a high-quality pair of jean shorts is even harder: they ride up, make us chafe and never seem to fit right through the hip and waist. Thankfully, our favorite brands have stepped it up in 2023 with plenty of denim shorts for every body type and style. The best jean shorts are easily styled in multiple ways, making them a versatile wardrobe essential — even on those hotter-than-hot days.

One of the most common struggles we see with jean shorts is waist gapping — when the hip and thigh fit but the waist gapes several inches away from your body. Brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell and American Eagle have a solution with curvy fit shorts that are made with an extra few inches through the hip and thigh for a proper fit.

Whether you prefer to show off your legs with a distressed Daisy Duke or want to keep things polished with a more tailored fit, we've found the best jean shorts for women to update their summer wardrobes. From Agolde's Taylor Swift-approved crossover style to Free People's mid-rise frayed cutoffs, our picks are available in a variety of cuts and washes that will make you love jean shorts again.

The Best Denim Shorts of 2023

Everlane The A-Line Denim Short Everlane Everlane The A-Line Denim Short "Favorite item of clothing I've bought in years," one happy reviewer praised these A-line denim shorts. "I rarely feel my most confident in shorts, but these are magic -- waist and butt flattering, long enough for no thigh rub, cute vintage-y look, stiff and durable feeling but also comfy enough to lounge in. $68 Shop Now

