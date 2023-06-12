Pearl Jewelry Is Making a Comeback for Summer 2023: Shop Our Favorite Pieces from Mejuri, BaubleBar and More
Whether it's thanks to the "old money aesthetic" that's become a major TikTok talking point or the rising popularity of mermaidcore à la Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, pearls are making a comeback as one of the biggest jewelry trends for summer 2023. And given that these gems come from the ocean, it's no wonder why they're such a popular choice for the warmer months.
Associated with timeless glamour and sophistication, it's fair to say that pearls never truly went out of style. But recently, we've observed a rise in pearl jewelry with modern takes on the classic stone. 2023's take on pearl jewelry isn't your grandmother's strands — instead, we're seeing edgier takes on the stone with chunky silhouettes and asymmetrical freshwater varieties.
Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite pearl earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, hair accessories and even anklets to wear this season. For even more gems, check out our favorite jewelry trends of 2023.
Pearls are making a comeback, and these freshwater gems look especially elegant in a drop earring.
A classic pearl pendant is paired with a trendy, chunky chain for a modern look.
A glittering lab-grown diamond makes these pearl studs even shinier.
Mejuri offers a more modern take on the pearl strand with tiny freshwater pearls.
Small but mighty, this petite pearl ring adds a subtle shine while pairing easily with other rings in your collection.
Genuine freshwater pearls elevate even the simplest hairstyles.
Delicate and lightweight, a half chain keeps this pearl strand bracelet from looking stuffy.
A modern, wavy gold or silver setting is the perfect compliment to a simple solitaire pearl.
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
The anklet trend is on its way back for summer, and this option with pearls of varying sizes makes it especially eye-catching.
Pearls are the ultimate old-money accessory, and these studs have a modern twist with a removable wraparound jacket post.
Choose between white, yellow or rose gold and two different sizes for a custom look.
This dainty pearl bracelet is available in white, yellow or rose 14k gold.
Put your own spin on the chunky gold hoop trend with a pearl-studded pair.
An assortment of pearl-adorned hair pins for making any hairstyle a little dressier.
