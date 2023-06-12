Shopping

Pearl Jewelry Is Making a Comeback for Summer 2023: Shop Our Favorite Pieces from Mejuri, BaubleBar and More

By Lauren Gruber

pearl jewelry
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Whether it's thanks to the "old money aesthetic" that's become a major TikTok talking point or the rising popularity of mermaidcore à la Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, pearls are making a comeback as one of the biggest jewelry trends for summer 2023. And given that these gems come from the ocean, it's no wonder why they're such a popular choice for the warmer months.

Associated with timeless glamour and sophistication, it's fair to say that pearls never truly went out of style. But recently, we've observed a rise in pearl jewelry with modern takes on the classic stone. 2023's take on pearl jewelry isn't your grandmother's strands — instead, we're seeing edgier takes on the stone with chunky silhouettes and asymmetrical freshwater varieties.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite pearl earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, hair accessories and even anklets to wear this season. For even more gems, check out our favorite jewelry trends of 2023.

Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls
Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls
Ettika
Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls

Pearls are making a comeback, and these freshwater gems look especially elegant in a drop earring.

$40
$40
Gorjana Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Reese Pearl Necklace
Gorjana

A classic pearl pendant is paired with a trendy, chunky chain for a modern look.

$65
Grown Brilliance Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings
Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings
Grown Brilliance
Grown Brilliance Cultured Freshwater Pearl and Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings

A glittering lab-grown diamond makes these pearl studs even shinier.

$335
Mejuri Tiny Pearl Necklace
Mejuri Tiny Pearl Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri Tiny Pearl Necklace

Mejuri offers a more modern take on the pearl strand with tiny freshwater pearls.

$78
Awe Inspired Pearl Ring
Awe Inspired Pearl Ring
Nordstrom
Awe Inspired Pearl Ring

Small but mighty, this petite pearl ring adds a subtle shine while pairing easily with other rings in your collection.

$85
Madewell Freshwater Pearl Barrette
Madewell Freshwater Pearl Barrette
Madewell
Madewell Freshwater Pearl Barrette

Genuine freshwater pearls elevate even the simplest hairstyles.

$17
Kendra Scott Ashton Silver Half Chain Bracelet in White Pearl
Kendra Scott Ashton Silver Half Chain Bracelet in White Pearl
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Ashton Silver Half Chain Bracelet in White Pearl

Delicate and lightweight, a half chain keeps this pearl strand bracelet from looking stuffy. 

$75
Angara Solitaire Freshwater Pearl Bypass Ring
Angara Solitaire Freshwater Pearl Bypass Ring
Angara
Angara Solitaire Freshwater Pearl Bypass Ring

A modern, wavy gold or silver setting is the perfect compliment to a simple solitaire pearl.

$179 AND UP
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.

$30$22
Baublebar Ariel Anklet
Baublebar Ariel Anklet
Baublebar
Baublebar Ariel Anklet

The anklet trend is on its way back for summer, and this option with pearls of varying sizes makes it especially eye-catching.

$48
Mejuri Bold Pearl Ear Jacket Studs
Mejuri Bold Pearl Ear Jacket Studs
Mejuri
Mejuri Bold Pearl Ear Jacket Studs

Pearls are the ultimate old-money accessory, and these studs have a modern twist with a removable wraparound jacket post.

$148
Aurate Pearl Aura Beaded Bracelet
Aurate Pearl Aura Beaded Bracelet
Aurate
Aurate Pearl Aura Beaded Bracelet

Choose between white, yellow or rose gold and two different sizes for a custom look.

$130$91
WITH CODE BEACHDAY
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet
Macy's
EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet

This dainty pearl bracelet is available in white, yellow or rose 14k gold.

$300$105
WITH CODE FRIEND
Allsaints Pearl Beaded Chunky Hoop Earrings
Allsaints Pearl Beaded Chunky Hoop Earrings
Allsaints
Allsaints Pearl Beaded Chunky Hoop Earrings

Put your own spin on the chunky gold hoop trend with a pearl-studded pair.

$59
Anthropologie Pearl Hair Clips, Set of 7
Anthropologie Pearl Hair Clips, Set of 7
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Pearl Hair Clips, Set of 7

An assortment of pearl-adorned hair pins for making any hairstyle a little dressier.

$32$23

