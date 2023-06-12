Whether it's thanks to the "old money aesthetic" that's become a major TikTok talking point or the rising popularity of mermaidcore à la Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, pearls are making a comeback as one of the biggest jewelry trends for summer 2023. And given that these gems come from the ocean, it's no wonder why they're such a popular choice for the warmer months.

Associated with timeless glamour and sophistication, it's fair to say that pearls never truly went out of style. But recently, we've observed a rise in pearl jewelry with modern takes on the classic stone. 2023's take on pearl jewelry isn't your grandmother's strands — instead, we're seeing edgier takes on the stone with chunky silhouettes and asymmetrical freshwater varieties.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite pearl earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, hair accessories and even anklets to wear this season. For even more gems, check out our favorite jewelry trends of 2023.

Baublebar Ariel Anklet Baublebar Baublebar Ariel Anklet The anklet trend is on its way back for summer, and this option with pearls of varying sizes makes it especially eye-catching. $48 Shop Now

