TikTok Is Having a Meredith Blake Summer: Channel the ‘Old Money Aesthetic’ Like the ‘Parent Trap' Style Icon
It's no secret that everyone loves a villain—we quote Regina George way more than Cady Heron, and Blair Waldorf is simply more iconic than her bubbly blonde counterpart Serena van der Woodsen. During the renaissance of '90s and 2000s pop culture nostalgia, female antagonists are getting a much-needed makeover in the eyes of the public, including one such Meredith Blake from the beloved Lindsay Lohan movie The Parent Trap.
Perfect for date nights with your vineyard-owning lover, this little black dress features a low back, white contrast binding, and a keyhole neckline.
Throughout the movie, Meredith Blake is portrayed as an ice-cold, gold-digging floozy—an obstacle keeping the twins' parents apart when they were clearly destined for each other. Blake shows little interest in genuinely befriending Lohan's tween character—an attitude that Vogue dubs as "relatable." As kids watching the movie, we're meant to hate her, but as adults, who wouldn't want to romance a handsome older vineyard owner and lounge poolside at his Napa Valley estate?
Pearls are the ultimate old-money accessory, and these studs have a modern twist with a removable wraparound jacket post.
Another aspirational part of Meredith's character is her impeccable style. When we first meet her, she's dripping in gold jewelry, sipping iced tea out of her cherry-painted pout while a sun hat shades her piercing gaze. Her look screams old money: expertly coiffed hair, tailored blazers and dresses, and lots of black and white. This East Coast-inspired preppy aesthetic has been all over TikTok, so it's no wonder why Meredith Blake-inspired outfits have risen in popularity this summer.
Even for an impromptu float in the lake, this ruched one piece in a baby blue hue will keep you looking chic.
From structured separates to slinky black dresses, we've rounded up ten pieces inspired by the blonde bombshell everyone loves to hate.
Ballet-inspired pieces are one of the major up-and-coming trends for fall. Get the look with this chic sweetheart tank with contrast trim.
An incredibly elegant choice for the beach and beyond, this wide-brimmed floppy hat is made of 100% woven straw.
The sumptuous satin fabric of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.
For serving on and off the court, this tennis dress with contrast trim totally reminds us of Meredith's camping outfit.
The delicate straps on these simple block heels add subtle sex appeal to any outfit.
When we first meet Meredith, she's lounging poolside in a white sheath dress. French Connection's take on this wardrobe staple is in a mini silhouette to show off your legs.
A good blazer makes any outfit look polished, and this baby blue hue is totally Meredith-approved.
To finish off the blonde bombshell's look, all you need is a swipe of bold red lipstick—this liquid pick from Nars will last all day.
