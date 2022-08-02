It's no secret that everyone loves a villain—we quote Regina George way more than Cady Heron, and Blair Waldorf is simply more iconic than her bubbly blonde counterpart Serena van der Woodsen. During the renaissance of '90s and 2000s pop culture nostalgia, female antagonists are getting a much-needed makeover in the eyes of the public, including one such Meredith Blake from the beloved Lindsay Lohan movie The Parent Trap.

Throughout the movie, Meredith Blake is portrayed as an ice-cold, gold-digging floozy—an obstacle keeping the twins' parents apart when they were clearly destined for each other. Blake shows little interest in genuinely befriending Lohan's tween character—an attitude that Vogue dubs as "relatable." As kids watching the movie, we're meant to hate her, but as adults, who wouldn't want to romance a handsome older vineyard owner and lounge poolside at his Napa Valley estate?

Another aspirational part of Meredith's character is her impeccable style. When we first meet her, she's dripping in gold jewelry, sipping iced tea out of her cherry-painted pout while a sun hat shades her piercing gaze. Her look screams old money: expertly coiffed hair, tailored blazers and dresses, and lots of black and white. This East Coast-inspired preppy aesthetic has been all over TikTok, so it's no wonder why Meredith Blake-inspired outfits have risen in popularity this summer.

From structured separates to slinky black dresses, we've rounded up ten pieces inspired by the blonde bombshell everyone loves to hate.

Ponte Sweetheart Top Abercrombie and Fitch Ponte Sweetheart Top Ballet-inspired pieces are one of the major up-and-coming trends for fall. Get the look with this chic sweetheart tank with contrast trim. $40 $28 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Lohan Recreates an Iconic 'Parent Trap' Moment on TikTok

Watch ‘Parent Trap’ Stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Recreate Iconic Scene

Lindsay Lohan Honors Late ‘Parent Trap’ Mom Natasha Richardson

Amazon's Cottagecore Nap Dress Is a Summer Must-Have — Shop the Style

The 30 Best Sandals for Summer 2022

Shop the 24 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Shop Styles Starting at Just $30