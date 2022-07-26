The 24 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon — Shop Styles Under $45
With summer underway, it's time to freshen up your closet with summer wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a summer dress. Right now, Amazon is full of perfect dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles, so you can make the most of the warm weather.
Whether you're in need of a casual beach cover up in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options has something for you. Thinking about trying out the new "coastal grandma" look? There's something for you, too.
Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon for you, so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon in mini, midi, and maxi styles.
Amazon has several variations on the coastal grandma style, but we love this floral patterned midi dress with a self-tie belt to keep your waist cinched and looking anything but frumpy.
This midi ruffle-hemmed dress is a perfect easy-to-wear dress this summer. Plus, it comes in over thirty fun colors, so you're guaranteed to find one that matches your aesthetic.
This flowy dress in floral print is a perfect addition to anyone's summer wardrobe. The off-the-shoulder neckline makes it fancy enough for a date night, but casual enough to pair with flat sandals while running errands.
Flaunt your legs in the warm weather this summer with this body conforming mini in comfortable jersey knit.
Freshen up your summer wardrobe with this lightweight floral sun dress.
Reviewers are loving the fit and comfort this vintage nap dress offers.
Pair this tank dress with a casual sneaker or a heeled sandal and you're ready to go.
This casual maxi dress is a perfect warm-weather staple — plus, it has pockets.
Stay cool in this breezy swing dress in trendy tie dye.
This faux wrap dress with spaghetti straps has glowing reviews and with good reason. It's effortlessly stylish, all for under $20.
This short sleeve v-neck dress from Floerns is so chic that it was included in Real Housewife of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards' Amazon haul this spring.
If you need a cute dress for summer BBQs, this striped tank polo is just the right thing.
This casual dress with button front detail will keep you looking cool even on the hottest summer day.
This tank maxi dress will keep you comfortable on hot summer days. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns.
Accessorize this wrap dress with some fancy jewelry and a pair of strappy sandals, and you have a party dress that's summer wedding ready.
This beautiful dress will pair just as well with your comfortable flip flops as it will with a fancier pair of heels, making it a perfect versatile addition to your summer wardrobe.
Make the most of summer Fridays in this mini dress with trendy balloon sleeves that can take you from the office into the weekend with ease.
This classic t-shirt dress with pockets is so comfortable, it's no wonder it's a best-seller in Amazon fashion.
Stay cool in the summer sun with this mini dress featuring breezy ruffle hem, scoop neckline and shoulder-protecting cap sleeves.
Add a splash of color to your summer wardrobe with this tropical print maxi dress with flattering drawstring to show off your figure.
Available in bold blue and bright red, you'll receive a ton of compliments when you don this casual dress with puffy sleeves.
The demure sweetheart neckline of this flowy summer dress makes it perfect for a summer bridal party, wedding or any other fancy occasion.
This versatile mini will pair just as perfectly with white sneakers as it will with a fancier shoe, making it a perfect summer dress.
You'll look red hot all summer long in this boho-inspired strapless maxi dress.
