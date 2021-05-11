Lindsay Lohan is remembering her "angel," Natasha Richardson.

The actress paid tribute to her late TheParent Trap onscreen mom in a sentimental post on Tuesday. Richardson died in 2009 from a brain hemorrhage following a skiing accident. The beloved star played Elizabeth James in the 1998 flick, the mother to Lohan's twins Annie and Hallie.

Lohan, 34, posted a still from the movie. In the pic, a young Lohan wears a blue coat and lovingly looks up at Richardson, who donned an elegant beige dress and cream coat.

"Happy Birthday Angel 🙏 #natasharichardson 💙," Lohan captioned the sweet photo.

Back in July, The Parent Trap cast, including Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, and Simon Kunz, along with director Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer,virtually reunitedraise money for World Central Kitchen.

During the reunion, the actors remembered the late actress, with Lohan saying, "Natasha had such an elegance and grace and she was so maternal to me."

"[She was] just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy," Quaid, Richardson's onscreen ex and father of the twins, said. "It made everything that much better."

Hendrix, who played Quaid's much-hated onscreen girlfriend, Meredith Blake, recalled Richardson gushing over her husband, Liam Neeson, and their sons, Daniel, 24, and Micheal, 25.

"She would come into the hair and makeup trailer and she would literally swoon over talking about Liam and her kids. She would call him 'My Liam,'" Hendrix said. "And she really seemed to have it all, which to me made what happened even more heartbreaking."

See more from the reunion in the video below.

