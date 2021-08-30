Shopping

The Prep Aesthetic Has a New Name -- Here's How to Get the Look

By ETonline Staff
preppy aesthetic 1280
Revolve, Mango, Eloquii

There's another aesthetic that's trending on TikTok. While "coconut girl aesthetic" was very summer-centric, the trending style called "old money aesthetic" is for fall. 

The term "old money aesthetic" is inspired by the style of the wealthy, particularly those who inherited generational wealth. Gen Z is sharing outfit inspiration for embodying that preppy, vintage-like look. Think polos, tennis skirts, tweed skirt suits, a cardigan tied over the shoulders and boat shoes -- similar to styles seen on pop culture figures, movies and shows such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Cruel Intentions and Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf.

The term "old money" doesn't come without controversy, though. Instead of glamorizing the lifestyle, we can incorporate some of the fashion items from the popularized style for a throwback-inspired look. Trends from the past have been seeing a huge resurgence with Gen Z, specifically the trends from the Y2K. The modern interpretation of the preppy look weaves in a lot of key pieces from the early 2000s and late '90s.

@erika.dwyer

If only I had the money of old money aesthetic 😅🍾💸 ##oldmoney##oldmoneyaesthetic##preppy##timelessfashion##fashion##aesthetic

♬ its my party by lesley gore - oli zingiber

Ahead, shop five themed outfits inspired by the aesthetic. 

Country Club

The sporty-preppy look is a huge trend right now. The floaty, pleated tennis mini skirt from the early 2000s is back, and it's the key piece for this look. Pair with a polo, sneakers and a bucket hat. 

Alo Yoga Choice Polo
Alo Yoga Choice Polo
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Choice Polo
$62 AT ALO YOGA
H&M Tennis Skirt
H&M Tennis Skirt
H&M
H&M Tennis Skirt
$30 AT H&M
Adidas Originals Stan Smith
Adidas Originals Stan Smith
Zappos
Adidas Originals Stan Smith
$85 AT ZAPPOS
Princess Polly Level Up Bucket Hat
Princess Polly Level Up Bucket Hat
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Level Up Bucket Hat
$20 AT PRINCESS POLLY

Matching Set

There's something about a matching set that never fails to look polished and put-together, especially in tweed-like fabrics and check prints. Skirt suits and cardigan outfits perfectly embody the vibe.

Lovers + Friends Pearl Short Sleeve Cardigan & Pearl Mini Skirt
Lovers + Friends Pearl Short Sleeve Cardigan & Pearl Mini Skirt
Revolve
Lovers + Friends Pearl Short Sleeve Cardigan & Pearl Mini Skirt
TOP: $170 AT REVOLVE
SKIRT: $160 AT REVOLVE
River Island Monogram Check Jacquard Polo & Scallop Gingham Shorts
River Island Monogram Check Jacquard Polo & Scallop Gingham Shorts
Nordstrom
River Island Monogram Check Jacquard Polo & Scallop Gingham Shorts
TOP: $55 AT NORDSTROM
SHORTS: $55 AT NORDSTROM
Eloquii Checked Sweater Cardigan, Tank & Shorts
Eloquii Checked Sweater Cardigan, Tank & Shorts
Eloquii
Eloquii Checked Sweater Cardigan, Tank & Shorts
CARDIGAN: $75 AT ELOQUII
TANK: $50 AT ELOQUII

SHORTS: $70 AT ELOQUII
On a Boat

Take the preppy level up a notch in this nautical-inspired ensemble. Couple a striped tee with a pair of crisp white crop pants. Tie a cardigan around the shoulders, slip into a classic pair of Sperry boat shoes and throw on cat-eye-shaped sunnies. 

Goldie Ribbed Cardigan
Goldie Ribbed Cardigan
Shopbop
Goldie Ribbed Cardigan
$125 AT SHOPBOP
Abercrombie Short-Sleeve Striped Relaxed Tee
Abercrombie Short-Sleeve Striped Relaxed Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie Short-Sleeve Striped Relaxed Tee
$15 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH (REGULARLY $25)
J.Crew Cameron Slim Crop Pant in Bi-stretch Cotton
J.Crew Cameron Slim Crop Pant in Bi-stretch Cotton
J.Crew
J.Crew Cameron Slim Crop Pant in Bi-stretch Cotton
$89 AT J.CREW
Sperry Crest Boat Shoe
Sperry Crest Boat Shoe
Sperry
Sperry Crest Boat Shoe
$65 AT SPERRY
Quay Mad Cute
Quay Mad Cute
Quay
Quay Mad Cute
$85 AT QUAY

Academic 

We have to credit Blair Waldorf from the OG Gossip Girl series for this outfit. Style a button-down shirt under a v-neck sweater vest and wear it over a plaid print skirt. Complete the look with heeled loafers and a padded headband. 

Polo Ralph Lauren Woven Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Woven Shirt
Nordstrom
Polo Ralph Lauren Woven Shirt
$128 AT NORDSTROM
Mango V-neck Knitted Vest
Mango V-neck Knitted Vest
Mango
Mango V-neck Knitted Vest
$40 AT MANGO
Free People Honey Yellow Multi Plaid Pleated Skater Mini Skirt
Free People Honey Yellow Multi Plaid Pleated Skater Mini Skirt
Lulus
Free People Honey Yellow Multi Plaid Pleated Skater Mini Skirt
$60 AT LULUS
ASOS Design Profile Chunky High Heeled Loafers in Off-white
ASOS Design Profile Chunky High Heeled Loafers in Off-white
ASOS
ASOS Design Profile Chunky High Heeled Loafers in Off-white
$50 AT ASOS
Ivyu Velvet Padded Headband
Ivyu Velvet Padded Headband
Amazon
Ivyu Velvet Padded Headband
$7 AT AMAZON

Luxe Vacation

Dress like you're soaking up the sun on an overseas vacay in a chic one-piece swimsuit, floppy straw hat, floaty tunic and espadrille sandals.

Summersalt The Braided Halter Plunge
Summersalt The Braided Halter Plunge
Summersalt
Summersalt The Braided Halter Plunge
$145 AT SUMMERSALT
Forever 21 Faux Straw Panama Hat
Forever 21 Faux Straw Panama Hat
Forever 21
Forever 21 Faux Straw Panama Hat
$12 AT FOREVER 21 (REGULARLY $18)
PQ Swim Billie Button Down Tunic
PQ Swim Billie Button Down Tunic
Shopbop
PQ Swim Billie Button Down Tunic
$144 AT SHOPBOP
PrettyLittleThing Niella Black Espadrille Flatform Sandals
PrettyLittleThing Niella Black Espadrille Flatform Sandals
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Niella Black Espadrille Flatform Sandals
$33 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $48)

