The Prep Aesthetic Has a New Name -- Here's How to Get the Look

There's another aesthetic that's trending on TikTok. While "coconut girl aesthetic" was very summer-centric, the trending style called "old money aesthetic" is for fall.

The term "old money aesthetic" is inspired by the style of the wealthy, particularly those who inherited generational wealth. Gen Z is sharing outfit inspiration for embodying that preppy, vintage-like look. Think polos, tennis skirts, tweed skirt suits, a cardigan tied over the shoulders and boat shoes -- similar to styles seen on pop culture figures, movies and shows such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Cruel Intentions and Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf.

The term "old money" doesn't come without controversy, though. Instead of glamorizing the lifestyle, we can incorporate some of the fashion items from the popularized style for a throwback-inspired look. Trends from the past have been seeing a huge resurgence with Gen Z, specifically the trends from the Y2K. The modern interpretation of the preppy look weaves in a lot of key pieces from the early 2000s and late '90s.

Ahead, shop five themed outfits inspired by the aesthetic.

Country Club

The sporty-preppy look is a huge trend right now. The floaty, pleated tennis mini skirt from the early 2000s is back, and it's the key piece for this look. Pair with a polo, sneakers and a bucket hat.

Matching Set

There's something about a matching set that never fails to look polished and put-together, especially in tweed-like fabrics and check prints. Skirt suits and cardigan outfits perfectly embody the vibe.

On a Boat

Take the preppy level up a notch in this nautical-inspired ensemble. Couple a striped tee with a pair of crisp white crop pants. Tie a cardigan around the shoulders, slip into a classic pair of Sperry boat shoes and throw on cat-eye-shaped sunnies.

Academic

We have to credit Blair Waldorf from the OG Gossip Girl series for this outfit. Style a button-down shirt under a v-neck sweater vest and wear it over a plaid print skirt. Complete the look with heeled loafers and a padded headband.

Luxe Vacation

Dress like you're soaking up the sun on an overseas vacay in a chic one-piece swimsuit, floppy straw hat, floaty tunic and espadrille sandals.

