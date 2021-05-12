These Trends Are Officially Cheugy -- Try These Instead
It was only a matter of time before Gen Z took to TikTok to make another bold statement -- but this time, they literally made a new word: cheugy. For those who don't know, "cheugy" (pronounced chew-ghee) refers to outdated trends (i.e., skinny jeans and side parts) that mark the non-trendy way. But most notably, the trends deemed as "cheugy" are also the ones that were most popular among the Millennial generation.
Fear not, dear reader -- ET Style is here to help you stay on top of your game. We took to the most popular platform among Gen-Zers, TikTok, to read up on what's cool and what's, well, cheugy. For a crash course in what some have called the "cheug life," TikTok user @rod gives the lowdown. "Basically anyone who exudes #Girlboss energy," he says in his post. "If you wear Ugg boots, you might be a cheug. Giant scarves that you can also use as a blanket: cheugy."
@rod
the update you didn’t want but you need ##millennial##thoughts##greenscreen♬ Wii - Mii Channel - Super Guitar Bros
Now, in an era where comfort reigns supreme among all trends, cheugy style may or may not have an effect on your wardrobe, home decor, or any other aspect of your life. Plus, TikTok user @glowupu even shares that some trends that were once considered cheugy (you know, before the word existed) are on their way back.
@glowupu
S/o to my IG followers for inspo! ##cheugy##guccibelt##lillypulitzer##trends##fashiontrends2021##fashiontrends##fashiontrendsforwomen##fashiontiktok♬ Summer - Instrumental - Devinney
That said, we can't ignore the fact that the users on TikTok know a thing or two about what's trendy (like mushrooms or mermaidcore). And if you're ready to give up one cheugy thing or another (or maybe more!), ET Style took it upon itself to find the current trends of the moment to try instead.
Shoulder Bags
Say goodbye to your oversized hobo bags and totes -- smaller bags are back in vogue. We, along with the rest of the trendsetters out there, have been loving the revival of the '90s shoulder back, which is just the right size to fit your daily necessities like a wallet or a phone.
Straight-Leg Jeans
By now, you're already well aware of that fact that skinny jeans, according to Gen Z, are out. Luckily, there are plenty of straight- and wide-leg styles that perfectly exude the top trends among the generation, and more often than not, they come at an affordable price.
Simple Coffee
Cast aside those pumpkin spiced lattes and the "But First, Coffee" merch and get yourself a more straightforward latte or black coffee. Whether you make it at home or grab it from your favorite cafe, there's no doubt you'll be getting in on this in one way or another.
Gold Jewelry
Bright, colorful and chunky statement necklaces have been defined as cheugy among Gen Z. Instead, they're opting for more minimal options for their everyday looks. Think, chains, stacking rings, classic hoop earrings and the like.
Scandinavian-Inspired Decor
Instead of the maximalist, bohemian style of decor that took the home decor world by storm, many are opting for more minimal ways to accent their home. Whether it's through a unique mushroom lamp from Ikea or sleek and simple curved details, there's something about this decor trend that everyone loves.
