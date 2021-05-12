These Trends Are Officially Cheugy -- Try These Instead

It was only a matter of time before Gen Z took to TikTok to make another bold statement -- but this time, they literally made a new word: cheugy. For those who don't know, "cheugy" (pronounced chew-ghee) refers to outdated trends (i.e., skinny jeans and side parts) that mark the non-trendy way. But most notably, the trends deemed as "cheugy" are also the ones that were most popular among the Millennial generation.

Fear not, dear reader -- ET Style is here to help you stay on top of your game. We took to the most popular platform among Gen-Zers, TikTok, to read up on what's cool and what's, well, cheugy. For a crash course in what some have called the "cheug life," TikTok user @rod gives the lowdown. "Basically anyone who exudes #Girlboss energy," he says in his post. "If you wear Ugg boots, you might be a cheug. Giant scarves that you can also use as a blanket: cheugy."

Now, in an era where comfort reigns supreme among all trends, cheugy style may or may not have an effect on your wardrobe, home decor, or any other aspect of your life. Plus, TikTok user @glowupu even shares that some trends that were once considered cheugy (you know, before the word existed) are on their way back.

That said, we can't ignore the fact that the users on TikTok know a thing or two about what's trendy (like mushrooms or mermaidcore). And if you're ready to give up one cheugy thing or another (or maybe more!), ET Style took it upon itself to find the current trends of the moment to try instead.

Shoulder Bags

Say goodbye to your oversized hobo bags and totes -- smaller bags are back in vogue. We, along with the rest of the trendsetters out there, have been loving the revival of the '90s shoulder back, which is just the right size to fit your daily necessities like a wallet or a phone.

JW Pei 90s Shoulder Bag Amazon JW Pei 90s Shoulder Bag This stylish shoulder bag has become a favorite of ours for a number of reasons -- including the fact that it's available on Amazon for under $40. $37 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Coach Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 According to one TikTok user, Coach is a brand that's having a major comeback, especially with a bag like this one, which has already gotten rave reviews on the platform. $495 AT COACH Buy Now

Straight-Leg Jeans

By now, you're already well aware of that fact that skinny jeans, according to Gen Z, are out. Luckily, there are plenty of straight- and wide-leg styles that perfectly exude the top trends among the generation, and more often than not, they come at an affordable price.

Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim in their lives. And this under-$90 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users. $89 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Buy Now

Everlane The Way-High Jean Everlane Everlane The Way-High Jean For those who want a pair of straight-leg jeans to dress up or down, this affordable from Everlane will become a wardrobe staple. $78 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Simple Coffee

Cast aside those pumpkin spiced lattes and the "But First, Coffee" merch and get yourself a more straightforward latte or black coffee. Whether you make it at home or grab it from your favorite cafe, there's no doubt you'll be getting in on this in one way or another.

Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription Trade Coffee Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses in the process. $60 AT TRADE COFFEE Buy Now

Smeg Drip Coffee Machine Verishop Smeg Drip Coffee Machine Looking to add a classic (but stylish) coffee machine to your morning routine? This Smeg coffee maker is just what you need. $200 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Gold Jewelry

Bright, colorful and chunky statement necklaces have been defined as cheugy among Gen Z. Instead, they're opting for more minimal options for their everyday looks. Think, chains, stacking rings, classic hoop earrings and the like.

Rellery Checker Dome Ring Rellery Rellery Checker Dome Ring This ring touches on two Gen Z-loved trends: checker print and gold jewelry. $135 AT RELLERY Buy Now

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Finish off your ensembles with this vintage-inspired, classic pair of earrings from the popular direct-to-consumer brand Mejuri. $75 AT MEJURI Buy Now

Scandinavian-Inspired Decor

Instead of the maximalist, bohemian style of decor that took the home decor world by storm, many are opting for more minimal ways to accent their home. Whether it's through a unique mushroom lamp from Ikea or sleek and simple curved details, there's something about this decor trend that everyone loves.

Urban Outfitters Bent Bronze Taper Candle Holder Set Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Bent Bronze Taper Candle Holder Set Eager to put together an eye-catching, Instagram-worthy tablescape for your next at-home occasion? You'll need these. $39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

H&M Stoneware Vase H&M H&M Stoneware Vase Use this to hold fresh flowers, your makeup brushes, pens or anything else. $30 AT H&M Buy Now

