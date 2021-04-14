Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No, you're not tripping -- mushrooms are everywhere right now.

There's no doubt that the edible mushroom has been a hot commodity for every type of meal with the rise of truffle oil and the like. And perhaps you've even acquainted yourself with medicinal mushrooms. But in 2021, the food trend has expanded beyond its OG scope. Now, the mushroom is coming for your clothes, your beauty routines and your homes -- and the earthy staple is only getting bigger with increasing demand.

A quick scroll through your favorite Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest accounts (as well as any other social media platform) will tell you one thing: We're at the peak of the mushroom market -- and not just in the food industry. Whether you've gotten on the TikTok shopping train and grabbed yourself a vintage-inspired mushroom lamp or you've developed a soft spot for the iconic red toadstool motif on your T-shirts and accessories, there couldn't be a better time to embrace your inner forager -- or, you know, just your love for mushrooms.

Mushrooms may be taking over the home decor and fashion departments of your favorite stores, but those aren't the only places you'll find them outside of the farmer's market. ET Style has noticed a number of mushroom varieties featured as the main ingredient in recently launched wellness and beauty products, too. In other words, you can bring the look of a fresh mushroom (which has been a key piece to the whimsical cottagecore trend) to every aspect of your life.

Ready to embrace mushrooms in every part of your day? Scroll down to seek out ET Style's favorite ways to embrace 2021's must-have trend.

Fashion

Levi's Varsity Graphic Tee Nordstrom Levi's Varsity Graphic Tee When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a classic graphic T-shirt. $30 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

BaubleBar Spore-Geous Charm BaubleBar BaubleBar Spore-Geous Charm Add this pretty mushroom charm to your favorite necklace or chain for a quirky touch of color in your jewelry look. $25 AT BAUBLEBAR Buy Now

G Socks Official Mushroom Embroidery Socks Etsy G Socks Official Mushroom Embroidery Socks For those who want to take on the mushroom trend in a subtler way, opt for these ankle socks, which feature adorable mushroom embroidery. $13 AT ETSY Buy Now

ASOS Sunglasses Chain with Mushroom Beads ASOS ASOS Sunglasses Chain with Mushroom Beads This season, step up your sunglasses game with this adorable and eye-catching chain. $9 AT ASOS Buy Now

Home & Lifestyle

Papier Mushrooms Daily Planner Papier Papier Mushrooms Daily Planner Bring the cottagecore trend to your everyday life with this adorable mushroom print planner from Papier. $29 AT PAPIER Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp The glass, bulbous mushroom lamp has been at the height of this year's mushroom trend. If you want to get in on the home decor look, grab this under-$90 option from Urban Outfitters. $89 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

East Urban Home Mushroom Sheet Set Wayfair East Urban Home Mushroom Sheet Set Yes, you can embrace the mushroom trend around the clock. Pair this cute and stylish sheet set with a simple comforter or duvet. $60 AT WAYFAIR Buy Now

Nathalie Lete Champignons Mushroom Puzzle Anthropologie Nathalie Lete Champignons Mushroom Puzzle Ready to give your puzzle collection an update? This option -- which features an illustration of mushrooms -- is perfect for spring. $20 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

Off The Wall Print Shop Edible Mushrooms Champignons Poster Etsy Off The Wall Print Shop Edible Mushrooms Champignons Poster One of the easiest ways to add some shrooms to your space is with the help of some eye-catching wall art, and we love this vintage print. $9 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Food

Urban Outfitters Mushroom Cheese Board Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Mushroom Cheese Board Serve up your favorite small bites (or, you know, mushrooms) on this adorable board -- which is perfect for your back patio get-togethers or weekend picnics. $18 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Wine Forest Porcini Powder and Dried Wild Mushrooms Collection Food52 Wine Forest Porcini Powder and Dried Wild Mushrooms Collection Whether you're planning to get this set of luxurious mushrooms -- which includes porcini mushroom powder, dried Porcini, Morel, Mousseron, and Black Trumpet mushrooms -- for yourself or the foodie in your life, there's no doubt this is bound to up the at-home cooking experience. $76 AT FOOD52 Buy Now

11 Ounce Ceramic Cup Mushroom Daddy Mug Amazon 11 Ounce Ceramic Cup Mushroom Daddy Mug We just love the idea of sipping hot tea or coffee out of this groovy '70s-inspired mug. $16 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Williams Sonoma Oyster Mushroom Log Kit Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Oyster Mushroom Log Kit Let's be honest: mushroom cultivation has never felt like a cooler (or more 2021) activity. So for those of you who really, really love quality fungi, why not try growing your own with this mushroom log kit? $30 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

Beauty & Wellness

Herbivore Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum Sephora Herbivore Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum According to Sephora's website, its new serum features Tremella mushroom as a hyaluronic acid alternative to plump and hydrate your skin. $48 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil Kora Organics Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil Wash any dirt, oil and makeup from the day away with this gentle oil cleanser -- which features Silver Ear mushroom -- from Miranda Kerr's skincare brand. $40 AT KORA ORGANICS Buy Now

Golde Shroom Shield Golde Golde Shroom Shield When you mix this superfood blend from Golde into your favorite type of milk to create a mushroom coffee latte (with a touch of chocolate), you'll enjoy the benefits of the reishi mushroom (for your mood and stress defense) and the turkey tail mushroom (for your immune system and gut health), according to the brand's website. $22 AT GOLDE Buy Now

Nails.Inc Keep It Tonal Quad Revolve Nails.Inc Keep It Tonal Quad Let the earthy mushroom tones inspire your beauty look with this set of brown-hued nail polishes. $22 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Mermaidcore Is Popping Up Everywhere -- Shop The Trend Now

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

Drew Barrymore New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More