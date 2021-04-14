How We're Embracing the Mushroom Trend -- Fashion, Home, Food & Beauty Finds
No, you're not tripping -- mushrooms are everywhere right now.
There's no doubt that the edible mushroom has been a hot commodity for every type of meal with the rise of truffle oil and the like. And perhaps you've even acquainted yourself with medicinal mushrooms. But in 2021, the food trend has expanded beyond its OG scope. Now, the mushroom is coming for your clothes, your beauty routines and your homes -- and the earthy staple is only getting bigger with increasing demand.
A quick scroll through your favorite Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest accounts (as well as any other social media platform) will tell you one thing: We're at the peak of the mushroom market -- and not just in the food industry. Whether you've gotten on the TikTok shopping train and grabbed yourself a vintage-inspired mushroom lamp or you've developed a soft spot for the iconic red toadstool motif on your T-shirts and accessories, there couldn't be a better time to embrace your inner forager -- or, you know, just your love for mushrooms.
@alienspacebats
IKEA mushroom lamp #ikea#mushroom#lamp#fyp♬ original sound - honeydewprincess
Mushrooms may be taking over the home decor and fashion departments of your favorite stores, but those aren't the only places you'll find them outside of the farmer's market. ET Style has noticed a number of mushroom varieties featured as the main ingredient in recently launched wellness and beauty products, too. In other words, you can bring the look of a fresh mushroom (which has been a key piece to the whimsical cottagecore trend) to every aspect of your life.
Ready to embrace mushrooms in every part of your day? Scroll down to seek out ET Style's favorite ways to embrace 2021's must-have trend.
Fashion
Home & Lifestyle
Food
Beauty & Wellness
