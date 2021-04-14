Shopping

How We're Embracing the Mushroom Trend -- Fashion, Home, Food & Beauty Finds

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Mushroom Trend
No, you're not tripping -- mushrooms are everywhere right now.

There's no doubt that the edible mushroom has been a hot commodity for every type of meal with the rise of truffle oil and the like. And perhaps you've even acquainted yourself with medicinal mushrooms. But in 2021, the food trend has expanded beyond its OG scope. Now, the mushroom is coming for your clothes, your beauty routines and your homes -- and the earthy staple is only getting bigger with increasing demand.

A quick scroll through your favorite Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest accounts (as well as any other social media platform) will tell you one thing: We're at the peak of the mushroom market -- and not just in the food industry. Whether you've gotten on the TikTok shopping train and grabbed yourself a vintage-inspired mushroom lamp or you've developed a soft spot for the iconic red toadstool motif on your T-shirts and accessories, there couldn't be a better time to embrace your inner forager -- or, you know, just your love for mushrooms.

Mushrooms may be taking over the home decor and fashion departments of your favorite stores, but those aren't the only places you'll find them outside of the farmer's market. ET Style has noticed a number of mushroom varieties featured as the main ingredient in recently launched wellness and beauty products, too. In other words, you can bring the look of a fresh mushroom (which has been a key piece to the whimsical cottagecore trend) to every aspect of your life.

Ready to embrace mushrooms in every part of your day? Scroll down to seek out ET Style's favorite ways to embrace 2021's must-have trend.

Fashion

Levi's Varsity Graphic Tee
Levi's Varsity Graphic Tee
Nordstrom
Levi's Varsity Graphic Tee
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a classic graphic T-shirt.
$30 AT NORDSTROM
BaubleBar Spore-Geous Charm
BaubleBar Spore-Geous Charm
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Spore-Geous Charm
Add this pretty mushroom charm to your favorite necklace or chain for a quirky touch of color in your jewelry look.
$25 AT BAUBLEBAR
G Socks Official Mushroom Embroidery Socks
G Socks Official Mushroom Embroidery Socks
Etsy
G Socks Official Mushroom Embroidery Socks
For those who want to take on the mushroom trend in a subtler way, opt for these ankle socks, which feature adorable mushroom embroidery.
$13 AT ETSY
ASOS Sunglasses Chain with Mushroom Beads
ASOS Sunglasses Chain with Mushroom Beads
ASOS
ASOS Sunglasses Chain with Mushroom Beads
This season, step up your sunglasses game with this adorable and eye-catching chain.
$9 AT ASOS

Home & Lifestyle

Papier Mushrooms Daily Planner
Papier Mushrooms Daily Planner
Papier
Papier Mushrooms Daily Planner
Bring the cottagecore trend to your everyday life with this adorable mushroom print planner from Papier.
$29 AT PAPIER
Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp
The glass, bulbous mushroom lamp has been at the height of this year's mushroom trend. If you want to get in on the home decor look, grab this under-$90 option from Urban Outfitters.
$89 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
East Urban Home Mushroom Sheet Set
East Urban Home Mushroom Sheet Set
Wayfair
East Urban Home Mushroom Sheet Set
Yes, you can embrace the mushroom trend around the clock. Pair this cute and stylish sheet set with a simple comforter or duvet.
$60 AT WAYFAIR
Nathalie Lete Champignons Mushroom Puzzle
Nathalie Lete Champignons Mushroom Puzzle
Anthropologie
Nathalie Lete Champignons Mushroom Puzzle
Ready to give your puzzle collection an update? This option -- which features an illustration of mushrooms -- is perfect for spring.
$20 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Off The Wall Print Shop Edible Mushrooms Champignons Poster
Off The Wall Print Shop Edible Mushrooms Champignons Poster
Etsy
Off The Wall Print Shop Edible Mushrooms Champignons Poster
One of the easiest ways to add some shrooms to your space is with the help of some eye-catching wall art, and we love this vintage print. 
$9 AND UP AT ETSY

Food

Urban Outfitters Mushroom Cheese Board
Urban Outfitters Mushroom Cheese Board
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Mushroom Cheese Board
Serve up your favorite small bites (or, you know, mushrooms) on this adorable board -- which is perfect for your back patio get-togethers or weekend picnics.
$18 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Wine Forest Porcini Powder and Dried Wild Mushrooms Collection
Wine Forest Porcini Powder and Dried Wild Mushrooms Collection
Food52
Wine Forest Porcini Powder and Dried Wild Mushrooms Collection
Whether you're planning to get this set of luxurious mushrooms -- which includes porcini mushroom powder, dried Porcini, Morel, Mousseron, and Black Trumpet mushrooms -- for yourself or the foodie in your life, there's no doubt this is bound to up the at-home cooking experience.
$76 AT FOOD52
11 Ounce Ceramic Cup Mushroom Daddy Mug
11 Ounce Ceramic Cup Mushroom Daddy Mug
Amazon
11 Ounce Ceramic Cup Mushroom Daddy Mug
We just love the idea of sipping hot tea or coffee out of this groovy '70s-inspired mug.
$16 AT AMAZON
Williams Sonoma Oyster Mushroom Log Kit
Williams Sonoma Oyster Mushroom Log Kit
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Oyster Mushroom Log Kit
Let's be honest: mushroom cultivation has never felt like a cooler (or more 2021) activity. So for those of you who really, really love quality fungi, why not try growing your own with this mushroom log kit?
$30 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Beauty & Wellness

Herbivore Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum
Herbivore Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum
Sephora
Herbivore Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum
According to Sephora's website, its new serum features Tremella mushroom as a hyaluronic acid alternative to plump and hydrate your skin.
$48 AT SEPHORA
Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil
Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil
Kora Organics
Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil
Wash any dirt, oil and makeup from the day away with this gentle oil cleanser -- which features Silver Ear mushroom -- from Miranda Kerr's skincare brand.
$40 AT KORA ORGANICS
Golde Shroom Shield
Golde Shroom Shield
Golde
Golde Shroom Shield
When you mix this superfood blend from Golde into your favorite type of milk to create a mushroom coffee latte (with a touch of chocolate), you'll enjoy the benefits of the reishi mushroom (for your mood and stress defense) and the turkey tail mushroom (for your immune system and gut health), according to the brand's website.
$22 AT GOLDE
Nails.Inc Keep It Tonal Quad
Nails.Inc Keep It Tonal Quad
Revolve
Nails.Inc Keep It Tonal Quad
Let the earthy mushroom tones inspire your beauty look with this set of brown-hued nail polishes.
$22 AT REVOLVE

