The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

A new season is just around the corner, and there's a renewed sense of hope in the air. The sun is shining brighter, temperatures higher, and just as spring brings in a new beginning, everything feels fresh once again (hooray!). With all of that in mind, there's a good chance you're also in the mood to give your home some major updates. In which case, we have you covered.

Decking out your home in the latest home goods, not to mention in a way that fits your space, needs and personality, is no easy task. But if we're being real, isn't that what makes it so fun? You don't have to be an interior designer to make it look Instagram-ready -- all you need is the right furniture and decor (like a decorative throw pillow or rug!). Plus, thanks to the world of TikTok, we found some of the best kitchen gadgets to shop -- especially if you're looking to switch up your room on a budget.

Whether you're looking for brand-new linens and bedsheets to go with that mattress you just bought or you want to cover your living room walls in stylish wall art, there are tons of amazing deals to start shopping now. Once you've finished decorating and need household items to keep everything clean and organized, you'll find the tried-and-true items for just that, too.

Below, see everything you need to give your home the update it deserves.

Bedroom Makeover

Home Decor Ideas for Bedroom Makeover

Make your bedroom the coziest it's ever been with these gorgeous additions.

Mattress Deals

The Best Mattress Deals to Shop Right Now

Looking for a new mattress to get a better night's sleep? These are the deals you need to know.

Outdoor Furniture

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Level Up Your Space

Spruce up the front and back patios or yards with these elevated staples.

Kitchen

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

TikTok users have shared these genius tools to make your time in the kitchen so much easier (or at the very least, way more fun).

Always Pan: The Viral Instagram Favorite Is on Sale

Everything you need to know about the Instagram-famous pan that's taking the internet by storm.

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives

Get the Rare Beauty founder's colorful knives for your own kitchen.

Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

If you love to keep a tab on the latest celebrity-approved tools, you can't go wrong with these cooking essentials.

Cleaning & Organization

13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning

Is your home due for a deep clean? Don't get started without these cleaning essentials, which will leave every spot sparkling.

Pantry Organization: Ideas and Tips on Keeping Food Storage Tidy

With these foolproof storage ideas, you'll never get lost in your kitchen cabinets again.

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store to Get Organized in 2021

The woman behind The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up has a line with The Container Store, and it's as revolutionary as the book that made her name a verb.

Home Office

Everything You Need to Work From Home

Create the ideal home office with these items.

