The Best Mattress Deals to Shop Right Now

The beginning of a new year is undoubtedly exciting. However, with a new slate of personal goals, the first few weeks (and maybe months) can also be exhausting. At the end of a long day, there's nothing like diving head-first into a fresh new mattress. Luckily for you, National Sleep Week just around the corner -- which means now is the perfect time to do exactly that.

For those who don't know, National Sleep Week is from March 8 to March 14 this year. If you're ready to gear up on everything you need for the best night of sleep yet -- from cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear to new linens and bedding -- you have some time before your sleep awareness ramps up. And if you really want to up the ante, what better way to do it than with a fresh new mattress?

Chances are you've caught yourself daydreaming about your next socially distanced getaway in the (literal) flurry of things -- or you're actually planning it. But for the moments when you aren't away on a road trip or a weekend escape, a warm and inviting mattress may just be the thing to get you excited about staying at home.

Ahead, we've put together the must-know brands putting out major deals on their best-selling mattresses. From Tempur-Pedic and Tuft & Needle to Casper and Mattress Firm, these are the sales worth knowing -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

Scroll down to read up on the money-saving mattress sales you can still shop and save on now.

Our Top Picks

Tempur-Pedic

From now until March 1, save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets. Plus, you can also get 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress and 40% off TEMPUR Toppers. Bonus: When you use the promo code 300FREE, you can get $300 in free accessories with the purchase of a mattress and foundation.

The Best Deals

Amerisleep

Amerisleep is marking down all of its mattress for 30% with the promo code AS30. Offer ends on Feb. 28.

Amerisleep AS3 Amerisleep Amerisleep AS3 $1,049 AT AMERISLEEP (REGULARLY $1,499) Buy Now

Awara Sleep

Get $499 worth of accessories (which includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows) with your mattress purchase. Deal lasts until Feb. 28.

Casper

Casper is offering 15% off mattresses and 10% off bedding and all other accessories purchased until Feb. 25.

Idle Sleep

Everything on Idle Sleep's site is available for 30% off as part of its Presidents' Day sale.

Layla Sleep

Save up to $200 on mattresses and get $300 in free accessories from now until March 1.

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm has loads of Daily Deals to save you money. You can find markdowns on bundles that can save you up to 50% off -- including queen-size beds for as low as $299.99.

Nest Bedding

From now until Feb. 28, you can get 20% off with the code PREzzzDAY at the checkout.

Overstock

At Overstock.com's President's Day Blowout, save up to 70% on thousands of items, including mattresses. Plus, get free shipping on everything.

