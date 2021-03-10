The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture to Level Up Your Space

Spring is around the corner, which means temperatures will start to rise and we can soon uncover and dust off outdoor furniture (and a cute spring dress) for al fresco dining and happy hour.

If you're looking for new additions to your patio or starting from scratch on furnishing, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals to save you money on stylish and functional pieces for your outdoor living space.

Our selects include patio dining sets, outdoor chairs and picnic table options from Wayfair, Overstock, Target, West Elm, Walmart and more -- including a similar style of the Christopher Knight Home chairs seen in Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Browse through ET Style's selection of the best deals on outdoor furniture.

Christopher Knight Home Laurel Modern Outdoor Acacia Wood Loveseat Set Overstock Christopher Knight Home Laurel Modern Outdoor Acacia Wood Loveseat Set Outdoor seating and dining sets by Christopher Knight Home, created by the former Brady Bunch actor, is often on sale at Overstock. We love this loveseat and coffee table duo, made with hand-crafted rattan rope weave and acacia wood. It reminds us of the line's chairs featured in Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. $391 AT OVERSTOCK (REGULARLY $460) Buy Now

Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Brown Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug A stylish patterned rug is a great complement to outdoor furniture sets. Rugs USA always has awesome deals, like this neutral herringbone printed style. It's specifically designed for outdoor use, so it'll withstand use and weather. $99 AND UP AT RUGS USA (REG. $181 AND UP) Buy Now

Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair Amazon Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair A traditional Adirondack chair is a seating staple for any backyard. This best-selling foldable design is on sale on Amazon. $170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $210) Buy Now

Kingso Fire Pit Amazon Kingso Fire Pit Keep warm while enjoying outdoor living with this affordable fire pit available on Amazon. It has 4.4 stars out of 5 and over 8,500 global ratings. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Naia Ridged Ceramic Indoor/Outdoor Storage Stool Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Naia Ridged Ceramic Indoor/Outdoor Storage Stool Urban Outfitters is a great shop to browse through for modern outdoor furniture that's on-trend and a little bit unique. We found a really cool ridged ceramic stool with storage, which can also be used as an accent table. $120 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Sol 72 Outdoor Alvah 78.70" Long Reclining Single Chaise with Cushions Wayfair Sol 72 Outdoor Alvah 78.70" Long Reclining Single Chaise with Cushions This comfy lounge chair by Sol 72 Outdoor is over 50% off on Wayfair. The bright yellow cushions are included. The water-resistant lounger reclines completely flat. $275 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $577) Buy Now

West Elm Oahu Outdoor Lounge Chair West Elm West Elm Oahu Outdoor Lounge Chair A boho-style, Instagram-worthy rattan chair with metal legs like this one from West Elm will elevate your patio instantly. It works as decor, too! $251 AT WEST ELM (REGULARLY $279) Buy Now

Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Rectangular Hand-Scraped Wood Patio Dining Table Macy's Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Rectangular Hand-Scraped Wood Patio Dining Table A classic rectangular outdoor dining table is a patio furniture must-have. This Vifah design is 44% off. It's resistant to mold, mildew, fungi, termites, rot and decay, so you know it'll last. $399 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $719) Buy Now

Sunnydaze Decor Padded Polycotton Hammock Chair Target Sunnydaze Decor Padded Polycotton Hammock Chair A hammock is the furniture you need for ultimate relaxation. This printed hammock chair is a cute find at Target. $46 AT TARGET (REGULARLY $56) Buy Now

