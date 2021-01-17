Most of us have been spending more time in the kitchen lately, whether it's cooking new recipes, baking loaves of bread or confirming that air fryers live up to the hype. In doing so, many of us have realized that our assorted kitchenware pieces -- pots, pans, serving dishes, even oven mitts -- are long overdue for an upgrade. (Where did all that rust and grime come from?)

Premium cookware brands abound, but we're particularly intrigued by ones from celebrities like Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry, Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray. Their involvement in the design process of each pot or plate provides a way for us to connect with them off-screen and in our own home. We've also found loads of epic cookware and kitchen tools from celebrity chefs like Curtis Stone, Emeril Lagasse, Giada De Laurentiis, Ming Tsai and Wolfgang Puck.

Will buying cookware from a celebrity line or celebrity chef actually make you a better home chef? Probably not, but at the very least, it'll make your kitchen feel more special.

Below, check out the best celebrity cookware lines.

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Marco Almond Amazon Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Marco Almond Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. REGULARLY $70.99 $59.98 at Amazon

Emeril Everyday 6 QT Pressure Air Fryer, 5 Pc Accessory Pack Emeril Lagasse Amazon Emeril Everyday 6 QT Pressure Air Fryer, 5 Pc Accessory Pack Emeril Lagasse The Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, Steamer and Electric Multi-Cooker is an easy-to-use, multi-use smart pot designed for pressure cooking, air fry cooking, sauteing, steaming, broiling, baking and keeping your food warm. REGULARLY $199.95 $180.21 at Amazon

2-Pack Aluminum Frying Pan Set Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Target 2-Pack Aluminum Frying Pan Set Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen's popular Cravings collection includes a chef's knife set, mixing bowls and so many more well-made products we love. We're drawn to this pair of frying pans with a three-layer Teflon nonstick coating that is scratch-resistant, safe for metal utensils and so sleek that you'll want to pretend you're starring in your own cooking show. REGULARLY $34.99 $29.74 at Target

Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven Martha Stewart Collection Macy's Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven Martha Stewart Collection Martha Stewart Collection's Enameled Cast Iron 2-Qt. Round Covered Dutch Oven is ideal for slow cooking your favorite dishes like pot roasts or stews. Excellent in quality (it's Martha's, after all), this round dutch oven comes in six different colors to match your existing pot and pan sets or your kitchen decor. REGULARLY $99.99 $42.49 at Macy’s w/code CLEAR

Blue Maze Grill Hammer 16-Piece Dinner Set Gordon Ramsay Amazon Blue Maze Grill Hammer 16-Piece Dinner Set Gordon Ramsay This rustic Gordon Ramsay Blue Maze Grill Hammer 16-Piece Dinner Set contains glazed stoneware in rich blue, and the pieces features hammer texture that is inspired by the decor in Gordon Ramsay's Maze Grill restaurants. These dishes are safe for both dishwasher and microwave use. $140.99 at Amazon

Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Amazon Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry We were already in love with Ayesha Curry's cookware line, and we love it even more with Oprah's seal of approval. This traditional cast iron Dutch oven will be a go-to piece for family meals. REGULARLY $69.99 $62 at Amazon

Searsmart Blue Diamond Nonstick 5-piece Multipan Set Ming Tsai HSN Searsmart Blue Diamond Nonstick 5-piece Multipan Set Ming Tsai Celebrity chef Ming Tsai is known for his smart approach to East-West cuisine. You can tune in to Simply Ming for at-home cooking that looks and tastes gourmet. The Ming Tsai Searsmart Blue Diamond Nonstick 5-Piece Multipan Set is perfect for when you want a one-and-done purchase to up your kitchen game. REGULARLY $92.73 $83.83 at HSN

Dura-Pan Nonstick 10-Quart Stockpot Curtis Stone HSN Dura-Pan Nonstick 10-Quart Stockpot Curtis Stone Celebrity chef Curtis Stone's 10-Quart Stockpot is what you need when you're cooking for more than a few people. This pot has a steel base for even heating and a non-stick interior to make sure none of your food sticks to the sides or bottom -- which also makes it very easy to clean! REGULARLY 82.08 $69.95 at HSN

16" x 12" Cutting Board Ayesha Curry Target 16" x 12" Cutting Board Ayesha Curry Lifestyle personality Ayesha Curry is a bestselling cookbook author and TV host who recently launched her own magazine, Sweet July -- so it's fitting that she has a cookware line under her belt, too. The entrepreneur's well-rounded Target collection includes a cast iron skillet, individual fry pans, nonstick bakeware, food storage canisters and this sturdy cutting board. $29.99 at Target

Botanical Watercolor 16 Piece Dinnerware Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart Botanical Watercolor 16 Piece Dinnerware Drew Barrymore Flower Home Drew Barrymore's expansive line at Walmart, called Flower, includes furniture, decor, wallpaper, kitchenware, beauty products and even stylish eyewear. We love this bold, art-inspired art dinnerware set. $60 at Walmart

Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Set Rachael Ray Target Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Set Rachael Ray Rachael Ray is a trusted, familiar voice in the cooking world, and her products are as reliable as her recipes. This nonstick bakeware set includes a 10 x 15" cookie sheet, two 9" round cake pans and a six-cup muffin pan, all with easy-grip silicone handles. $39.99 at Target

Fiona Kitchen Towel Set The Pioneer Woman Walmart Fiona Kitchen Towel Set The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) was one of the first food bloggers to really take off -- she's spun her internet presence into bestselling books, a TV career and a comprehensive line at Walmart. In addition to affordable cookware pieces like these pretty kitchen towels. $10.88 at Walmart

5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Target 5-Piece Measuring Spoon Set Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines teamed up with Target to launch their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection in 2017, and they've been wowing us with rustic-chic decor, kitchenware and other home goods ever since. Expect to use these stainless steel measuring spoons for years. $7.99 at Target

No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatula Giada De Laurentiis Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry Tools for Change Silicone Spatula Giada De Laurentiis Grab these utensils from chef, cookbook author and television personality Giada De Laurentiis. These cooking tools are safe for use with nonstick cookware and were inspired by the classic Italian kitchen. Giada De Laurentiis was asked to make this original spatula to benefit No Kid Hungry in its campaign to end childhood hunger in America. REGULARLY $14.95 $5.99 at Williams Sonoma

Chevron 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton Wayfair Chevron 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4 ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton Did you know that Ellen DeGeneres has an entire home line with serveware and table linens? This eye-catching 16-piece dining set incorporates hand-drawn chevrons and lines. $118 at Wayfair

Copper Mixing Bowls (Set of 3) Uncommon James Uncommon James Copper Mixing Bowls (Set of 3) Uncommon James Whipping up eggs and pancake batter will feel more glamorous with these stainless steel copper mixing bowls from Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James home line. $39 at Uncommon James

