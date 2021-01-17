Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities -- Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Curtis Stone and Chrissy Teigen
Most of us have been spending more time in the kitchen lately, whether it's cooking new recipes, baking loaves of bread or confirming that air fryers live up to the hype. In doing so, many of us have realized that our assorted kitchenware pieces -- pots, pans, serving dishes, even oven mitts -- are long overdue for an upgrade. (Where did all that rust and grime come from?)
Premium cookware brands abound, but we're particularly intrigued by ones from celebrities like Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry, Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray. Their involvement in the design process of each pot or plate provides a way for us to connect with them off-screen and in our own home. We've also found loads of epic cookware and kitchen tools from celebrity chefs like Curtis Stone, Emeril Lagasse, Giada De Laurentiis, Ming Tsai and Wolfgang Puck.
Will buying cookware from a celebrity line or celebrity chef actually make you a better home chef? Probably not, but at the very least, it'll make your kitchen feel more special.
Below, check out the best celebrity cookware lines.
