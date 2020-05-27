The Best Blue Light Glasses to Reduce Eye Strain

You probably know someone who owns and swears by their blue light glasses. If you've been considering a pair of your own blue blocker specs, now is a great time to buy.

For the uninitiated, blue light glasses use a special lens to filter blue light that's emitted from laptops, smartphones and other devices. Also called computer glasses, they can reduce eye strain, eye fatigue, glare, blurred vision and even headaches induced by constant exposure to your digital screen. Many retailers offer both prescription and non-prescription glasses with this eye-protecting lens technology.

Thinking about trying a pair? These glasses are ideal for anyone who is regularly exposed to harmful blue light, whether it's from staring at a computer screen all day for work or staring at a phone all night while stuck at home.

Below, shop the best blue light glasses retailers we have our eye on right now.

GlassesUSA GlassesUSA GlassesUSA One of our top picks for both regular eyeglasses and prescription sunglasses, GlassesUSA also offers more than 1,000 styles of blue light blocking glasses. You might recognize a few names among the brands they offer: Prada, Gucci, Ray-Ban and Muse, which recently released a chic collection with Hilary Duff. Order easily by choosing your lens type and entering your prescription (if you have one). In an exclusive offer for ET readers, take 30% off your entire order of designer eyewear, including eyeglasses, sunglasses and prescription sunglasses from brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley -- just use promo code CBS30 at checkout. Shop GlassesUSA

Quay Quay Quay Quay is a clear favorite among celebs -- Chrissy Teigen and Lizzo recently launched their own eyewear collections with the Australian company. The affordable brand's blue light filtering glasses, including the Quay x Chrissy Hardwire style in clear (above), start at $55. If you're on the fence about a pair, take advantage of Quay's virtual try-on feature to see how they'll look on your face. Shop Quay

Felix Gray Felix Gray Felix Gray Felix Gray originally launched as a company specializing in computer glasses, with the goal of creating pairs that are as stylish as they are functional. Mission accomplished -- and then some. Today, Felix Gray also offers blue light blocker sleep glasses, sunglasses and kids' glasses, all of which help reduce eye strain and offer UVA/UVB protection. (Read more about their lens technology here.) Right now, enjoy free shipping, returns and exchanges. Shop Felix Gray

Flower by Drew Flower by Drew Flower by Drew What's Drew Barrymore been up to lately? Getting ready for the debut of her daytime talk show on CBS -- and adding an assortment of blue light glasses to her FLOWER Eyewear collection at Walmart. Named after a variety of the actress' favorite flowers (violet, daisy and marigold), the frames are designed to reduce fatigue, block UV rays and protect eyes from 40% of blue light rays. These are expected to be back in stock in June. Shop Flower by Drew

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Home Office Ideas: Everything You Need to Work Remotely

The Best Prescription Sunglasses -- Get an Exclusive Offer From GlassesUSA

Lizzo Launches New Sunglasses Collection With Quay

Related Gallery