Things to Do in Quarantine

It looks like most of us are going to be spending a lot more time indoors than usual this summer amid health concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. You know that social distancing is the safe, smart way to go -- but at this point, you might be running out of ideas on how to entertain the family. Luckily, there is no shortage of things to do at home.

In addition to keeping yourself and your loved ones safe, the best way to cope is by remaining calm, staying comfortable and being productive -- as much as possible. To help you do that, we've been posting about what has been working for us, from movies to stream to home office essentials.

Below is our guide to things to do when you're stuck inside. You might want to bookmark this page, as we'll keep updating it with new ideas.

Stay safe out there!

Where to Buy Face Masks Online Right Now

We update this guide regularly to keep you informed of the places where you can order cloth face masks to wear when you venture outside.

Where to Buy Kids' Face Masks

Simply put, adult-size masks won't fit your little ones. Find an abundance of options for kids' masks in this frequently updated guide.

Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is another daily necessity to keep your family protected -- and there are plenty of sites that still have it in stock.

Essentials for Staying Indoors -- How to Keep Things Clean So You Can Stay Calm

Step one: Keep your home and hands clean with disinfecting all-purpose sprays and regular hand washing. Step two: Keep your mind Zen with a white noise machine, an essential oil diffuser, a yoga mat and more.

Essential Tools for Deep Cleaning Your House

There's spring cleaning and then there's deep cleaning. Mr. Clean himself would be impressed with the results of these hardworking gadgets and products.

Here Are the Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream

Fire up your streaming service of choice and binge to your heart's content -- no judgment. Our current favorites include Frozen 2 on Disney+ (it dropped three months early!), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video, High Fidelity on Hulu, Stranger Things on Netflix and The Morning Show on Apple TV.

Everything You Need to Set Up Your Home Office

If you're new to working from home, it can be tempting to send emails from the couch and just wing your daily schedule. Add a bit of structure with our list of home office basics -- yes, you need a proper desk.

Cozy and Stylish Loungewear for When You're Staying In

We love these robes, sweats and joggers that are as comfy as they are cute. (We also love a good sale price.)

You can also keep tabs on the latest COVID-19 coverage on CBS Interactive’s sister sites:

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

