Best Sweatsuit Sets to Keep You Cozy and Chic Inside
Staying in doesn't mean you can't be excited about your outfit. Loungewear is a staple right now as we practice social distancing at home.
If you're looking to be comfortable but still look a touch put-together, a matching set is a must-have. A coordinating top and bottom makes you look casually polished and still feel darn cozy.
To help you find a new at-home uniform, we've culled the market to find the most stylish and comfy sweatsuit sets you won't want to take off -- from tie dye to classic hoodie-and-sweatpants styles.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite sweatsuit sets.
A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in.
Stay cozy and look cool in this cream-colored sweatshirt and joggers with elastic waistband. Plus, the set is 60% off!
No one on the Zoom call will ever know you've just rolled out of bed in this dusty blue relaxed fit crop top and matching wide leg pants.
We love this sweater's asymmetric neckline that bares a hint of shoulder. Wear with coordinating knit joggers.
This super soft colorful striped pullover and slim fit pant is simply adorable.
We love the dreamy pink hue of this soft 100% cotton sweat crewneck from Lou & Grey.
If you're not into sweatpants, opt for breezy drawstring shorts instead. Match with the coordinating pink sweatshirt.
This lavender terry towel matching set of cropped crewneck and sweatpants channel retro vibes, featuring contrasting piping and Nike graphic patches.
A mustard yellow loungewear matching set of long sleeve top and pleated high waisted pants for a bright, laidback look.
We're obsessed with this emerald green tie dye sweatsuit.
