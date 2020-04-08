Shopping

Best Sweatsuit Sets to Keep You Cozy and Chic Inside

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Staying in doesn't mean you can't be excited about your outfit. Loungewear is a staple right now as we practice social distancing at home.

If you're looking to be comfortable but still look a touch put-together, a matching set is a must-have. A coordinating top and bottom makes you look casually polished and still feel darn cozy.

To help you find a new at-home uniform, we've culled the market to find the most stylish and comfy sweatsuit sets you won't want to take off -- from tie dye to classic hoodie-and-sweatpants styles.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite sweatsuit sets.

Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Out From Under
Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Urban Outfitters
Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant
Out From Under

A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in. 

HOODIE
JOGGER

Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set
Boohoo
Boohoo Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set
Boohoo
Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set
Boohoo

Stay cozy and look cool in this cream-colored sweatshirt and joggers with elastic waistband. Plus, the set is 60% off! 

REGULARLY $55

Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set
Nasty Gal
Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set
Nasty Gal

No one on the Zoom call will ever know you've just rolled out of bed in this dusty blue relaxed fit crop top and matching wide leg pants. 

REGULARLY $60

Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set
PrettyLittleThing
Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set
PrettyLittleThing

We love this sweater's asymmetric neckline that bares a hint of shoulder. Wear with coordinating knit joggers. 

Cozy Sleep Top and Comfy Jogger Pants
BP.
BP. Cozy Sleep Top and Comfy Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Cozy Sleep Top and Comfy Jogger Pants
BP.

This super soft colorful striped pullover and slim fit pant is simply adorable. 

TOP
PANTS

Terry Sweatshirt
Lou & Grey
Lou & Grey Terry Sweatshirt
Lou & Grey
Terry Sweatshirt
Lou & Grey

We love the dreamy pink hue of this soft 100% cotton sweat crewneck from Lou & Grey.

Terry Drawstring Shorts
Lou & Grey
Lou & Grey Terry Drawstring Shorts
Lou & Grey
Terry Drawstring Shorts
Lou & Grey

If you're not into sweatpants, opt for breezy drawstring shorts instead. Match with the coordinating pink sweatshirt. 

Sportswear Crew and Pants
Nike
Nike Sportswear Crew and Pants
Nike
Sportswear Crew and Pants
Nike

This lavender terry towel matching set of cropped crewneck and sweatpants channel retro vibes, featuring contrasting piping and Nike graphic patches. 

CREW
PANTS

Culver City Set
Free People
Free People Culver City Set
Free People
Culver City Set
Free People

A mustard yellow loungewear matching set of long sleeve top and pleated high waisted pants for a bright, laidback look. 

Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Verishop
Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant
Frankies Bikinis

We're obsessed with this emerald green tie dye sweatsuit. 

SWEATSHIRT
SWEATPANT

