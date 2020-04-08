Best Sweatsuit Sets to Keep You Cozy and Chic Inside

Staying in doesn't mean you can't be excited about your outfit. Loungewear is a staple right now as we practice social distancing at home.

If you're looking to be comfortable but still look a touch put-together, a matching set is a must-have. A coordinating top and bottom makes you look casually polished and still feel darn cozy.

To help you find a new at-home uniform, we've culled the market to find the most stylish and comfy sweatsuit sets you won't want to take off -- from tie dye to classic hoodie-and-sweatpants styles.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite sweatsuit sets.

Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant Out From Under Urban Outfitters Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt and Fleece Jogger Pant Out From Under A tie dye sweatsuit is a huge trend right now. These purple-and-pink fleece dolman-sleeve hoodie and slouchy-fit joggers are made for lounging in. HOODIE $59 at Urban Outfitters JOGGER $49 at Urban Outfitters

Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set Boohoo Boohoo Plus Basic Sweat & Jogger Lounge Set Boohoo Stay cozy and look cool in this cream-colored sweatshirt and joggers with elastic waistband. Plus, the set is 60% off! REGULARLY $55 $22 at Boohoo

Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Back to Basics Crop Top and Pants Lounge Set Nasty Gal No one on the Zoom call will ever know you've just rolled out of bed in this dusty blue relaxed fit crop top and matching wide leg pants. REGULARLY $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Auriel Black Jogger Jumper Knitted Lounge Set PrettyLittleThing We love this sweater's asymmetric neckline that bares a hint of shoulder. Wear with coordinating knit joggers. $55 at PrettyLittleThing

Cozy Sleep Top and Comfy Jogger Pants BP. Nordstrom Cozy Sleep Top and Comfy Jogger Pants BP. This super soft colorful striped pullover and slim fit pant is simply adorable. TOP $39 at Nordstrom PANTS $39 at Nordstrom

Terry Sweatshirt Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Terry Sweatshirt Lou & Grey We love the dreamy pink hue of this soft 100% cotton sweat crewneck from Lou & Grey. $39.50 at Lou & Grey

Terry Drawstring Shorts Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Terry Drawstring Shorts Lou & Grey If you're not into sweatpants, opt for breezy drawstring shorts instead. Match with the coordinating pink sweatshirt. $39.50 at Lou & Grey

Sportswear Crew and Pants Nike Nike Sportswear Crew and Pants Nike This lavender terry towel matching set of cropped crewneck and sweatpants channel retro vibes, featuring contrasting piping and Nike graphic patches. CREW $65 at Nike PANTS $65 at Nike

Culver City Set Free People Free People Culver City Set Free People A mustard yellow loungewear matching set of long sleeve top and pleated high waisted pants for a bright, laidback look. $98 at Free People

Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant Frankies Bikinis Verishop Burl Crop Sweatshirt and Aiden Sweatpant Frankies Bikinis We're obsessed with this emerald green tie dye sweatsuit. SWEATSHIRT $125 at Verishop SWEATPANT $120 at Verishop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cozy Loungewear for Staying in -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More

The Best Beauty and Fashion Deals This Week: Charlotte Tilbury, Cotton On and More

Nasty Gal Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Accessories and More Sitewide