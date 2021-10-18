Shopping

Get 50% Off Old Navy's Festive Family Pajamas Before Midnight Tonight

By ETonline Staff
Old Navy's early Black Friday sale is here! Today only, Old Navy is offering 50% off the entire store and we couldn't help but notice that the retailer has a ton of good stuff on sale to shop right now!

Currently, there are thousands of deals storewide, starting at just $10. Take 50% off storewide including cozy Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas pajamas. For Halloween, there are three women's matching pajama sets on sale for $20 and don't miss the kids' sets for just $11! Popular styles are already selling out, so head over to Old Navy to check out the holiday pajama sale and snap up your favorite sets before the sale ends tonight.

The retailer offers dresses, sweaters, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. While you're there, check out the deals Old Navy has on protective face masks for adults and kids and shop gifts and stocking stuffers starting at $5

Check out ET Style's top picks on our favorite Old Navy pajamas and styles below. 

Gender-Neutral Halloween Matching Pajama Set For Kids
Gender-Neutral Halloween Matching Graphic Snug-Fit Pajama Set For Kids
Old Navy
Gender-Neutral Halloween Matching Pajama Set For Kids
Just in time for Halloween, get these matching pajamas for everyone in your boo crew! 
$30$11
Halloween Matching Pajama Set for Women
Halloween Matching Graphic Pajama Set for Women
Old Navy
Halloween Matching Pajama Set for Women
Both the Boo Crew! & Spider Moon pajamas feature glow-in-the-dark graphics with matching printed pajama leggings. 
$40$20
Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set For Kids
Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set For Kids
Old Navy
Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set For Kids
 If you're looking to gift festive pajamas this year, it's a good idea to start holiday shopping now. 
$35$17
Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set for Men
Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set for Men
Old Navy
Matching Plaid Flannel Pajama Set for Men
These pajamas made out of cozy, soft-brushed 100% cotton flannel make the best gifts. 
$40$14
Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Set for Women
Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Set for Women
Old Navy
Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Set for Women
The two-piece set includes flannel pajama top and matching pajama pants.
$40$20
Matching Thanksgiving Graphic T-Shirt for Men
Matching Thanksgiving Graphic T-Shirt for Men
Old Navy
Matching Thanksgiving Graphic T-Shirt for Men
This Thanksgiving, we're thankful for family, friends and matching graphic tees, like this one. 
$12
Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Old Navy
Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt comes in a trendy pink tie-dye shade, is made of soft-washed fleece and couldn't be more comfortable.
$30$15
Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Old Navy
Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Old Navy
Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Old Navy
Wear these Old Navy Stretch Tech joggers for the weekend or a workout.
$35$17
Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Old Navy
Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Old Navy
This Old Navy one piece is perfect for a swim.
$45$15
Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Old Navy
Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Old Navy
A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in.
$40$16

