Business is booming at SKIMS! In the past few months SKIMS has debuted seamless face masks, the Summer Mesh Collection, SKIMS Mesh Foundations, and SKIMS Body. Now Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line has new designs of the Cozy Collection -- with new styles, colors and kids' sizes.

Also in stock is the SKIMS Waist Trainer, tried and tested by Kardashian West herself. The waist trainer is an innovative shapewear solution designed to sculpt and accentuate the body's natural curves -- it does the job of a corset, but it's actually comfortable and easy to put on.

The SKIMS Waist Trainer is softer than many traditional waist-trainer styles because it's made from ultra-thin, high-tech neoprene fabric rather than rubber and latex. It's also smoother -- the boning is flexible but still supports the midsection as it tones. Comfortable and breathable, the trainer can be worn with minimal clothing while hanging around the house or under sweats while running errands, according to Kardashian West.

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder says that she used to gift waist trainers to her friends after they had a baby and that she wears them herself whenever she feels like she needs to "get it together." While not a substitute for a good workout regimen and a healthy diet, regular wear can offer the illusion of a smaller waist for an hourglass figure.

The SKIMS Waist Trainer is available in two colors -- Onyx (pictured below) and Clay (pictured at the top of this story) -- and in sizes XXS to 4X. Since launching last September, it's sold out several times. Right now, shipping is free on SKIMS orders of $75 or more.

Shop the new SKIMS Mesh Foundations collection, SKIMS Cozy collection, restocked waist trainer and more from the SKIMS shapewear line below.

Cozy Knit Robe SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe SKIMS This cozy warm robe will make a great holiday gift. $128 at SKIMS

Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie SKIMS SKIMS Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie SKIMS Check out kids' styles of the Cozy Collection, available in children's sizes 2T to 14. $48 at SKIMS

Waist Trainer SKIMS SKIMS Waist Trainer SKIMS An hourglass waist trainer to bring out your body's natural curves. $68 at SKIMS

Soft Lounge Tank SKIMS SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank SKIMS A comfy scoop tank that is perfect for lounging, sleeping or even wearing as everyday wear. $42 at SKIMS

Underwire Mesh Bra SKIMS SKIMS Underwire Mesh Bra SKIMS Breathable Powermesh and underwire support provide effortless allure. $44 at SKIMS

High Waisted Bonded Short SKIMS Skims High Waisted Bonded Short SKIMS An everyday essential with a bit more coverage, this piece is a staple for enhancing and contouring. $98 at Skims

Sheer Sculpt Slip SKIMS Skims Sheer Sculpt Slip SKIMS A silky smooth mid-length bodysuit to enhance your body’s natural shape. $68 at Skims

