The New SKIMS Cozy Collection and More Pieces in Stock from Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Line

By ETonline Staff
skims waist trainer
Courtesy of SKIMS

Business is booming at SKIMS! In the past few months SKIMS has debuted seamless face masksthe Summer Mesh Collection, SKIMS Mesh Foundations, and SKIMS Body. Now Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line has new designs of the Cozy Collection -- with new styles, colors and kids' sizes

Also in stock is the SKIMS Waist Trainer, tried and tested by Kardashian West herself. The waist trainer is an innovative shapewear solution designed to sculpt and accentuate the body's natural curves -- it does the job of a corset, but it's actually comfortable and easy to put on.

The SKIMS Waist Trainer is softer than many traditional waist-trainer styles because it's made from ultra-thin, high-tech neoprene fabric rather than rubber and latex. It's also smoother -- the boning is flexible but still supports the midsection as it tones. Comfortable and breathable, the trainer can be worn with minimal clothing while hanging around the house or under sweats while running errands, according to Kardashian West.

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder says that she used to gift waist trainers to her friends after they had a baby and that she wears them herself whenever she feels like she needs to "get it together." While not a substitute for a good workout regimen and a healthy diet, regular wear can offer the illusion of a smaller waist for an hourglass figure.

The SKIMS Waist Trainer is available in two colors -- Onyx (pictured below) and Clay (pictured at the top of this story) -- and in sizes XXS to 4X. Since launching last September, it's sold out several times. Right now, shipping is free on SKIMS orders of $75 or more.

Shop the new SKIMS Mesh Foundations collection, SKIMS Cozy collection, restocked waist trainer and more from the SKIMS shapewear line below.

Cozy Knit Robe
SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
SKIMS
Cozy Knit Robe
SKIMS
This cozy warm robe will make a great holiday gift. 
Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS
skims kids cozy knit hoodie
SKIMS
Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS
Check out kids' styles of the Cozy Collection, available in children's sizes 2T to 14. 
Waist Trainer
SKIMS
Waist Trainer
SKIMS
Waist Trainer
SKIMS
An hourglass waist trainer to bring out your body's natural curves. 
Soft Lounge Tank
SKIMS
SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank
SKIMS
Soft Lounge Tank
SKIMS
A comfy scoop tank that is perfect for lounging, sleeping or even wearing as everyday wear.
Underwire Mesh Bra
SKIMS
SKIMS Underwire Mesh Bra
SKIMS
Underwire Mesh Bra
SKIMS
Breathable Powermesh and underwire support provide effortless allure.
High Waisted Bonded Short
SKIMS
Skims High Waisted Bonded Short
Skims
High Waisted Bonded Short
SKIMS
An everyday essential with a bit more coverage, this piece is a staple for enhancing and contouring.
Sheer Sculpt Slip
SKIMS
Skims Sheer Sculpt Slip
Skims
Sheer Sculpt Slip
SKIMS
A silky smooth mid-length bodysuit to enhance your body’s natural shape.

