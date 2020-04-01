Shopping

Cozy Loungewear for Staying in -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
loungewear for staying in 1280
ETonline

Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy and the last thing you want to wear are "real" clothes. 

So forgo jeans and shirts and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, a hoodie-and-jogger-pants matching set and so many more. 

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new stylish loungewear you won't want to take off. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects of chic, cozy loungewear. 

Boyfriend T-Shirt
PacSun
PacSun Boyfriend T-Shirt
PacSun
Boyfriend T-Shirt
PacSun

An oversized pink tie-dye T-shirt to wear in heavy rotation. 

REGULARLY $22.95

Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing
Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing

Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted top and roomy culotte legs. 

All Together Now Plus Hoodie and Jogger Set
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal All Together Now Plus Hoodie and Jogger Set
Nasty Gal
All Together Now Plus Hoodie and Jogger Set
Nasty Gal

A classic sweatsuit that won't break the bank. 

REGULARLY $70

Mix & Match Soft Cropped Loop Back Sweat
Boohoo
Boohoo Mix & Match Soft Cropped Loop Back Sweat
Boohoo
Mix & Match Soft Cropped Loop Back Sweat
Boohoo

A cool co-ord of cropped sweatshirt and drawstring shorts. 

REGULARLY $28

Leopard Print Camisole and Woven Pajama Pants
Refinery29
Refinery 29 x Nordstrom Leopard Print Camisole
Nordstrom
Leopard Print Camisole and Woven Pajama Pants
Refinery29

Refinery29 has launched its loungewear collection at Nordstrom and our favorite has to be this fun leopard print camisole and matching pant. 

TOP
PANTS

Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bra
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein

This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home. 

Modern Pajama Pants
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Modern Pajama Pants
Amazon
Modern Pajama Pants
Calvin Klein

Team the bralette with this matching pajama pant. 

CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Nordstrom
CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams

Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. 

Savasana Love Sweatshirt
Spiritual Gangster
Spiritual Gangster Savasana Love Sweatshirt
Bloomingdale's
Savasana Love Sweatshirt
Spiritual Gangster

A cute graphic sweatshirt you can pair with leggings or jeans. 

Cotton-Blend Joggers
H&M
H&M Cotton-Blend Joggers
H&M
Cotton-Blend Joggers
H&M

A high waisted versatile black jogger you can wear under anything from sweaters and crop tops to tees. 

Righteous Onsie
Free People
Free People Righteous Onsie
Free People
Righteous Onsie
Free People

A grown-up onesie, if you will. This slouchy, buttoned style is easy to slip into. 

Maxi Cardigan
Micha Lounge
Micha Lounge Maxi Cardigan
ASOS
Maxi Cardigan
Micha Lounge

A stylish maxi cardigan to throw on when it gets chilly inside. 

Gisele PJ Set
Eberjey
Eberjey Gisele PJ Set
Bloomingdale's
Gisele PJ Set
Eberjey

An elegant pajama set with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's timeless. 

At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants
ModCloth
ModCloth At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants
ModCloth
At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants
ModCloth

A sleek ribbed knit crop top and pocked wide-leg pant in sage green that helps you look put together, even when you're working from home. 

REGULARLY $29 (TOP)
REGULARLY $49 (PANTS)

Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
iCollection
iCollection Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
Macy's
Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
iCollection

If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick. 

Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
American Eagle
American Eagle Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
American Eagle
Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
American Eagle

Wearing this super plush sweatshirt is like cuddling a cloud. 

REGULARLY $60

Organic Pima Dress
Lunya
Lunya Organic Pima Dress
Lunya
Organic Pima Dress
Lunya

Made with organic pima cotton, this breezy T-shirt sleep dress with kangaroo pocket is breathable and comfortable. 

The Babydoll
Evewear
Evewear The Babydoll
Evewear
The Babydoll
Evewear

An adorable '90s-inspired top and bike short lounge set made for the fashion girl. 

