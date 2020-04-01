Cozy Loungewear for Staying in -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More
Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy and the last thing you want to wear are "real" clothes.
So forgo jeans and shirts and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, a hoodie-and-jogger-pants matching set and so many more.
Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new stylish loungewear you won't want to take off.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects of chic, cozy loungewear.
An oversized pink tie-dye T-shirt to wear in heavy rotation.
Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted top and roomy culotte legs.
A classic sweatsuit that won't break the bank.
A cool co-ord of cropped sweatshirt and drawstring shorts.
Refinery29 has launched its loungewear collection at Nordstrom and our favorite has to be this fun leopard print camisole and matching pant.
This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home.
Team the bralette with this matching pajama pant.
Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill.
A cute graphic sweatshirt you can pair with leggings or jeans.
A high waisted versatile black jogger you can wear under anything from sweaters and crop tops to tees.
A grown-up onesie, if you will. This slouchy, buttoned style is easy to slip into.
A stylish maxi cardigan to throw on when it gets chilly inside.
An elegant pajama set with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's timeless.
A sleek ribbed knit crop top and pocked wide-leg pant in sage green that helps you look put together, even when you're working from home.
If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick.
Wearing this super plush sweatshirt is like cuddling a cloud.
Made with organic pima cotton, this breezy T-shirt sleep dress with kangaroo pocket is breathable and comfortable.
An adorable '90s-inspired top and bike short lounge set made for the fashion girl.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Spade Sale Is Still Happening: Get 40% Off Everything
Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Running Shoes, Sports Bras, Hoodies and More
Missguided Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Everything