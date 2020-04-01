Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy and the last thing you want to wear are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, a hoodie-and-jogger-pants matching set and so many more.

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new stylish loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects of chic, cozy loungewear.

Boyfriend T-Shirt PacSun PacSun Boyfriend T-Shirt PacSun An oversized pink tie-dye T-shirt to wear in heavy rotation. REGULARLY $22.95 $18.36 at PacSun

Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit PrettyLittleThing Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted top and roomy culotte legs. $30 at PrettyLittleThing

All Together Now Plus Hoodie and Jogger Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal All Together Now Plus Hoodie and Jogger Set Nasty Gal A classic sweatsuit that won't break the bank. REGULARLY $70 $28 at Nasty Gal

Leopard Print Camisole and Woven Pajama Pants Refinery29 Nordstrom Leopard Print Camisole and Woven Pajama Pants Refinery29 Refinery29 has launched its loungewear collection at Nordstrom and our favorite has to be this fun leopard print camisole and matching pant. TOP $39 at Nordstrom PANTS $49 at Nordstrom

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home. Starting $17.93 at Amazon

Modern Pajama Pants Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Pajama Pants Calvin Klein Team the bralette with this matching pajama pant. Starting $34.63 at Amazon

CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. $99 at Nordstrom

Savasana Love Sweatshirt Spiritual Gangster Bloomingdale's Savasana Love Sweatshirt Spiritual Gangster A cute graphic sweatshirt you can pair with leggings or jeans. $78 at Bloomingdale's

Cotton-Blend Joggers H&M H&M Cotton-Blend Joggers H&M A high waisted versatile black jogger you can wear under anything from sweaters and crop tops to tees. $13 at H&M

Righteous Onsie Free People Free People Righteous Onsie Free People A grown-up onesie, if you will. This slouchy, buttoned style is easy to slip into. $118 at Free People

Maxi Cardigan Micha Lounge ASOS Maxi Cardigan Micha Lounge A stylish maxi cardigan to throw on when it gets chilly inside. $67 at ASOS

Gisele PJ Set Eberjey Bloomingdale's Gisele PJ Set Eberjey An elegant pajama set with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's timeless. $120 at Bloomingdale's

At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants ModCloth ModCloth At Ease Ribbed Knit Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants ModCloth A sleek ribbed knit crop top and pocked wide-leg pant in sage green that helps you look put together, even when you're working from home. REGULARLY $29 (TOP) $24.99 at ModCloth REGULARLY $49 (PANTS) $39.99 at ModCloth

Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt American Eagle American Eagle Sherpa Mix Quarter Zip Sweatshirt American Eagle Wearing this super plush sweatshirt is like cuddling a cloud. REGULARLY $60 $23.98 at American Eagle

Organic Pima Dress Lunya Lunya Organic Pima Dress Lunya Made with organic pima cotton, this breezy T-shirt sleep dress with kangaroo pocket is breathable and comfortable. $108 at Lunya

The Babydoll Evewear Evewear The Babydoll Evewear An adorable '90s-inspired top and bike short lounge set made for the fashion girl. $99 at Evewear

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

