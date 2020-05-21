On the heels of the brand's nearly instant sellout of seamless face masks, SKIMS has another new arrival: the Summer Mesh Collection.

If you haven't been wearing bras (or underwear!) while you've been stuck at home, the SKIMS Summer Mesh line is the perfect way to reacquaint yourself with underthings. The pieces are made from whisper-soft mesh, meaning they're super breathable and super lightweight -- as the name implies, the collection was designed with warm weather in mind.

Instead of an official ad campaign, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian West showed off some of the barely-there pieces in a series of Instagram photos taken in her Photo Booth app. Should you want to wear actual clothing over these pieces, there's a body-hugging silhouette for any summer outfit you have planned. Tops include scoop bralettes, triangle bralettes and T-shirts, while bottoms include thongs, briefs and shorts.

Like other SKIMS products, all Summer Mesh items are available in sizes XXS to 4X and in a range of tonal colors. And right now, shipping is free on SKIMS orders of $75 or more.

See Kim's candid shots, and shop ET Style's favorites from the collection, below.

Summer Mesh Triangle Bralette SKIMS SKIMS Summer Mesh Triangle Bralette SKIMS The triangle bra offers a little lift and a lot of comfort. $38 at SKIMS

Summer Mesh Thong SKIMS SKIMS Summer Mesh Thong SKIMS The perfect piece for the thong-wary -- it's so soft and breathable, you'll forget that you're wearing it. $22 at SKIMS

Summer Mesh T-Shirt SKIMS SKIMS Summer Mesh T-Shirt SKIMS Add a colorful printed bra underneath for a look that's both literally and figuratively very cool. $48 at SKIMS

Summer Mesh Short SKIMS SKIMS Summer Mesh Short SKIMS These shorts sit at your natural waist. Layer them underneath a dress or wear them solo for luxe lounging. $28 at SKIMS

Summer Mesh Scoop Bralette SKIMS SKIMS Summer Mesh Scoop Bralette SKIMS Thanks to the flattering fit and just enough support, this is your new summer staple. $38 at SKIMS

