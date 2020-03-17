Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home

It looks like most of us are going to be spending a lot more time indoors than usual. Amid health concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social distancing -- aka staying home -- is the safe, smart thing to do.

So...now what?

Well, we don't have all the answers, but we do know that the best way to cope is by remaining calm, staying comfortable and being productive -- as much as possible. To help you do that, we've been posting about what has been working for us, from movies to stream to home office essentials.

Below is our guide to things to do when you're stuck inside. You might want to bookmark this page, as we'll keep updating it with new ideas. Stay safe out there!

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

Essentials for Staying Indoors -- How to Keep Things Clean So You Can Stay Calm

Step one: Keep your home and hands clean with disinfecting all-purpose sprays and regular hand washing. Step two: Keep your mind Zen with a white noise machine, an essential oil diffuser, a yoga mat and more.

Here Are the Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream

Fire up your streaming service of choice and binge to your heart's content -- no judgment. Our current favorites include Frozen 2 on Disney+ (it dropped three months early!), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video, High Fidelity on Hulu, Stranger Things on Netflix and The Morning Show on Apple TV.

Everything You Need to Set Up Your Home Office

If you're new to working from home, it can be tempting to send emails from the couch and just wing your daily schedule. Add a bit of necessary structure with our list of home office basics -- yes, you need a proper desk.

Cozy and Stylish Loungewear for When You're Staying In

We love these robes, sweats and joggers that are as comfy as they are cute. (We also love a good sale price.)

