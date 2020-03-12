We know we're not the first ones to tell you this, but these days -- more than ever -- it’s crucial to take care of your physical and mental health. Since a lot of us are now (or soon will be) spending a lot more time at home, we’re finding ways to make our space more conducive to staying healthy and not going stir-crazy.

Step one: Keep your home disinfected. For this, we turned to the Centers for Disease and Control, which recently posted a list of straightforward, easy-to-follow tips on its site; we’ve supplemented those guidelines with a few basic supplies you can find online.

Step two: Keep your mind Zen. Even with the ever-present news of COVID-19 (popularly known as coronavirus), there are plenty of ways to do this, from practicing yoga to sleeping with a white noise machine to transforming your bed into a cocoon. You know your brain the best -- see which items below speak to you personally and give them a try.

Ahead, our suggestions for keeping clean and regaining your peace of mind when you’re staying indoors. (Limiting your time on Twitter couldn’t hurt, either.)

White Noise Sound Machine Snooz Amazon White Noise Sound Machine Snooz If you have trouble sleeping, or even just relaxing during the day, white noise is your friend. This Snooz machine has 10 settings so you can adjust the tone and volume until you find your perfect, peaceful match. $80 at Amazon

Perfect Fit Facial Tissue Kleenex Target Perfect Fit Facial Tissue Kleenex Listen to the Centers for Disease and Control’s advice, now and always: Whenever you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue (or use the inside of your elbow). And when you’re done, it’s just as important to throw your used tissues in the trash instead of leaving them on your desk or in your purse. $7.49 at Target

Foaming Hand Soap in Orange Ginger Method Target Foaming Hand Soap in Orange Ginger Method Immediately after you’ve blown your nose and tossed the tissue, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. You’ll want to do this more often than usual, throughout the day. (Per the CDC, if you don't have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol; cover every inch of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.) It’s also smart to stock up on soap refills. $3 at Target

High CBD Formula Chill Balm Lord Jones Sephora High CBD Formula Chill Balm Lord Jones No, it won’t get you high. Yes, it will soothe, moisturize and overall chill out your skin. Also, Sephora is offering free shipping on all orders through the end of the month -- there’s usually a $50 minimum. $75 at Sephora

Yoga Mat Slow Life Apollo Yoga Mat Slow Life You’ve already heard about the benefits of yoga, but they’re worth repeating. In addition to making you physically stronger and giving you more energy, regular practice can bring you mental clarity, relieve stress, relax your mind and sharpen your concentration. All of which we could use more of right now. REGULARLY $39.56 $25.17 at Apollo

Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser PureSpa Target Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser PureSpa If you don’t have an essential oil diffuser, now’s the time to start using one -- these little appliances are so helpful at restoring a sense of tranquility to your home. This PureSpa model will diffuse for up to 10 hours at a time and covers about 250 square feet, so maybe get one for each room. Lavender should be your go-to essential oil since it has wizard-like properties in relieving stress and anxiety. Rosemary, sweet orange and bergamot oil can also help you relax. $40 at Target

Duke Faux Fur Weighted Blanket Beautyrest Macy's Duke Faux Fur Weighted Blanket Beautyrest Save big on this 12-pound faux-fur weighted blanket, which swaths you in comforting pressure and a sense of security so you can actually get a decent night's sleep. Note that this blanket was designed for adults who weigh 120 pounds or more; there's also an 18-pound version. REGULARLY $246 $98.40 at Macy's

Luxe Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set Brooklinen We encourage a good nap whenever you can take one, and these best-selling, silky-smooth Brooklinen sheets are perfect to doze off on. (They’re so good, they even come with a lifetime warranty!) Gentle reminder to wash your sheets regularly to keep them -- and you -- feeling fresh. Starting at $129 at Amazon

Lemon & Mint Multi-Surface Cleaning Wipes Everspring Target Lemon & Mint Multi-Surface Cleaning Wipes Everspring More handy tips from the CDC: You should be cleaning and disinfecting all regularly used surfaces -- anything you put your hands on -- daily. This includes tables, counters, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, phones, computer keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks. These wipes have a lemon and mint scent will leave things spotless and smelling so fresh and so clean. REGULARLY $6.49 $5.51 at Target

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Amazon Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine Gail Honeyman Choose your preferred format of this award-winning novel by Gail Honeyman: Kindle, audio book, hardcover or paperback. No matter which one you choose, you’ll lose yourself in this tale of eccentric Eleanor and how she overcomes her traumatic past. She’s fine. Everything is fine! Starting at $8 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

