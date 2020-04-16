Botox Alternatives: The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products

Maybe you're unable to get to your aesthetician for Botox appointments due to social distancing. Maybe you're curious about cosmetic injections but prefer a treatment you can do at home -- or without needles. Whatever the case, there are a lot of beauty products on the market right now that can be used as Botox alternatives.

Botulinum toxin, which is administered by certified medical professionals in the form of Botox injections, is used both to treat and prevent facial wrinkles by paralyzing muscles underneath the skin. Common targets include fine lines on the forehead, frown lines (also called "the elevens") and crow's feet. Once a taboo topic, female and male celebrities alike now talk openly about their injections -- last month, Kelly Ripa even filmed her Botox appointment for her Instagram Stories.

Lines and wrinkles are a completely natural part of aging, caused in part by reduced collagen production and loss of elastin in the skin. While some choose to embrace (or simply don't care about!) their wrinkles, others look for ways to reduce the appearance of aging. If Botox is off the table, even just for now, we've found some stellar products that can mimic its effect by smoothing, plumping, blurring, brightening, lifting and other magic-like tricks through powerful ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Ready for a facial refresh in the form of creams, serums and oils? Shop our top alternatives to Botox injections below.

Advanced Plumping Serum Patyka Bloomingdale's Advanced Plumping Serum Patyka Patyka's Advanced Plumping Serum is a certified organic option that uses a high concentration of hyaluronic acid to firm skin, fill in fine lines and revive natural collagen production. This bottle will last a long time -- you only need to apply a few drops at a time. $110 at Bloomingdale's

Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics Sephora Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals and help your body repair damaged cells. This serum from Miranda Kerr's organic beauty line is chock-full of it (and is especially good for fading dark spots), while its sodium hyaluronate helps to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $68 at Sephora

Eyes and Eyelids Grade 4 Fillerina Revolve Eyes and Eyelids Grade 4 Fillerina If you're looking for an eye-specific product, this treatment contains eight forms of hyaluronic acid and three forms of collagen to tackle crow's feet. The applicator is shaped like a fingertip; use it to gently massage into the delicate area around your eyes. Fillerina has an extensive anti aging skin care collection that targets eyes, lips and mouth with varying strengths. $145 at Revolve

SiO BrowLift SiO Beauty SiO Beauty SiO BrowLift SiO Beauty Expression lines and wrinkles from your pillow -- yep, we get them too -- are no match for this innovative patch, which uses medical grade silicone to compress and smooth your brow line with near-instant results. You can wear it while you sleep or for a few hours while you're working from home. According to SiO Beauty's clinical studies, regular use can even prevent new lines from forming while wearing the patch. $24.95 at SiO Beauty

Instant Illusions Wrinkle Filler No7 Dermstore Instant Illusions Wrinkle Filler No7 This affordable lightweight serum uses glycerin to smooth and moisturize lines and wrinkles, while reflecting pigments form a light-diffusing cushion. The result is a younger, healthier-looking complexion -- all without fillers. (You can also use it on your neck!) $19.99 at Dermstore

Time Freeze Sleeping Mask Laneige Sephora Time Freeze Sleeping Mask Laneige This firming overnight mask gives "sleep tight" a whole new meaning. A combination of peptide water, shape-memory and oat-derived polymers, and collagen work together to firm up the skin and improve facial contours. It's appropriate for all skin types, but especially if you need an extra shot of moisture. Use this two or three times a week while you get your beauty rest. $39 at Sephora

Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Dr. Brandt Skincare Sephora Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Dr. Brandt Skincare Injections no more -- and wrinkles no more! This powerful skin care treatment tingles a little as it works its magic. Its neuropeptides relax facial areas that need it, while magnesium and adenosine soften the appearance of fine lines, frown lines and crow's feet. It's worth noting that in a self-assessment test conducted on 25 volunteers, 100% reported that the skin around their eyes had a more lifted appearance after just 15 minutes of using this cream. $89 at Sephora

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beauty and Fashion Deals This Week

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Shop Her At-Home Facial Favorites

The Best Makeup and Skincare Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Signature Glow

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Sale: 50% Off Matte and Shimmer Match Stix and More