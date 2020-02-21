Jennifer Aniston's go-to hair stylist, Chris McMillan, just dropped some major beauty news.

The man who created Aniston’s iconic "The Rachel" haircut has teamed up with cult-favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant to launch a new collection of products for the hair and scalp. The line will be available on March 1 at select stores including Sephora, Space NK and McMillan's salon in Beverly Hills, as well as online at Cult Beauty and Drunk Elephant's site.

Drunk Elephant Hair features four products so far: Cocomino Glossing Shampoo ($25), Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner ($25), Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($25) and T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub ($36). On par with the rest of the Drunk Elephant brand, all of the products are free of essential oils, sulfates, silicones and fragrances.

McMillan, who has also worked with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Williams and Cameron Diaz, shared his excitement and a sneak peek at the products in an Instagram post.

"I'm [terrible] with secrets. But today is the day I can actually share how excited I am about this over 2 year project I've been working on," McMillan wrote. "I am so proud and in love with this product and I know you will be too. HEALTHY SCALP HEALTHY HAIR. It's as simple as that. Makes sense to collaborate with a skincare line to seamlessly head (no pun intended) to hair."

Aniston has sung McMillan's praises as both a stylist and a friend for years, and she even honored him in a speech at the 2018 InStyle Awards.

"There's something kind of miraculous that happens when you sit in his swivel chair. And it's not just a cut and a dry," she shared at the time. "You feel strangely better from the inside out, having been in his company."

Drunk Elephant, whose products are a favorite among celebrities and skincare devotees, is known for its “clean compatible” skincare, which means the company is committed to only including ingredients that directly benefit the skin’s health.

The company, which was recently sold to Shiseido for $845 million, is one of the fastest-growing brands in the history of Sephora. Prior to the official announcement, McMillan had hinted at a potential haircare collaboration with Drunk Elephant in (where else?) an Instagram post featuring Aniston.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Beauty and Fashion Breakdown

New Beauty Products Launching This Month: February 2020

Selena Gomez Launching 'Rare Beauty' Makeup Line With Powerful Message

The Best Flat Irons for Sleek, Shiny Hair

Jennifer Aniston's Red Carpet Style Statements Through the Years