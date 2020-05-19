Best New Beauty Products Launching This Month: May 2020

Are you keeping up with the latest beauty products?

May 2020

Norvina Electric Cake Liner Anastasia Beverly Hills Sephora Norvina Electric Cake Liner Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeliner just got more fun! Anastasia Beverly Hills has launched a trio of water-activated, highly-pigmented electric colors that have long-lasting opaque finish for creating statement-making graphic liner looks. Available in a set of pink, yellow and lime or orange, white and purple. The coolest part? They glow under UV/blacklight. $30 at Sephora

Melted Chocolate Liquid Matte Eye Shadow Too Faced Sephora Melted Chocolate Liquid Matte Eye Shadow Too Faced This chocolate-inspired whipped liquid eye shadow from Too Faced, which also can be used as primer, smells delicious and delivers a crease-proof, smooth-looking, matte finish. Choose from eight shades. $21 at Sephora

Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter Estee Lauder Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Cooling Highlighter Estee Lauder Your new go-to summer highlighter is here. Estee Lauder's new Pure Color Love highlighter is a pearlescent bouncy gel balm formula housed in a dome shape applicator. Infused with water, the highlighter is said to feel cool and refreshing on the skin. $24 at Estee Lauder

DeliKate Recovery Cream Kate Somerville Sephora DeliKate Recovery Cream Kate Somerville Kate Somerville's latest skincare collection is specifically for those with sensitive skin. The DeliKate face cream, serum and cleanser help calm irritation, reduce redness and restore the skin's natural protective barrier. $80 at Sephora

Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum Sunday Riley QVC Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum Sunday Riley Sunday Riley has released its first scalp care product. The Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum is an AHA/BHA-infused, rinse-off formula aimed to clarify product buildup, excess oil, dead skin and pollution from the scalp. $48 at QVC

April 2020

Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Charlotte Tilbury Nordstrom Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Charlotte Tilbury Love Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling Magic Cream? Then try the new serum version! The Magic Serum Crystal Elixir features ingredients like Golden Vitamin C and peptides to target wrinkles and deliver bright, hydrated skin. It's also infused with a crystal complex of moonstone, ruby, rose quartz, crystal quartz and amethyst, inspired by holistic wellbeing. $80 at Nordstrom

Major Brow Shaping Wax Patrick Ta Sephora Major Brow Shaping Wax Patrick Ta Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta has added brow wax to his makeup line. The strong, flexible wax softens the hairs while taming, defining and setting the brows. Brush upward to achieve the popular feathered, full, laminated brow look. $22 at Sephora

Lip Butter Balm Summer Fridays Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Summer Fridays The new Summer Fridays lip balm is made from plant-derived butters such as shea and murumuru seed butters to soothe and condition dry lips. Wear the vanilla flavored silky formula overnight for extra hydration. $22 at Summer Fridays

Replenish Mask Authentic Beauty Concept Ulta Replenish Mask Authentic Beauty Concept Authentic Beauty Concept is a new vegan haircare line of high-performance products that focus on real, un-retouched beauty. The brand is introduced in three collections of cleanser, conditioner and mask that target various hair types -- Hydrate line for dry and curly hair types, Glow line for color-treated hair and Replenish line for damaged hair. It also offers styling products, too, such as shaping cream and dry shampoo. $38 at Ulta

KKW x Kris KKW Fragrance KKW Fragrance KKW x Kris KKW Fragrance Kim Kardashian West's first fragrance collaboration with mom Kris Jenner will be released on April 15. The floral, woody scent celebrates the love between mother and daughter. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 20% of profits from all sales on KKW Fragrance's website from April 15 to May 5 will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that provides food to school children on weekends. $40 at KKW Fragrance

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty On April 17, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is launching the new Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush -- a lightweight cream that melts into the skin for a soft, natural-looking wash of color, available in ten shades from baby pink to violet. Plus, Fenty Beauty is also releasing Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer in seven sheer, buildable shades. $20 at Fenty Beauty

Selena La Reina Collection MAC Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics Selena La Reina Collection MAC MAC Cosmetics' second collection celebrating the late musician Selena Quintanilla will launch on April 21. Created in collaboration with Quintanilla's family, the 15-piece range is inspired by her 25-year legacy, featuring lipsticks, highlighter, bedazzled makeup bag, eight-shade eyeshadow palette and more. The pre-order sold out quick, so we suggest you act fast when the coveted collection drops! Starting $19 at MAC Cosmetics

Clean Pro Gold PMD Beauty pmd Clean Pro Gold PMD Beauty PMD Beauty's facial cleansing device, that breaks down dirt and oil as you cleanse at 7,000 vibrations per minute, just got a major update. The latest design features a 24k plated gold back to use to massage on the skin to help reduce inflammation. Plus, it heats up with ActiveWarmth technology so you can enhance deeper absorption of skincare products -- just add your favorite serum or face oil right onto the gold back. $249 at PMD Beauty

March 2020

The Ultimate Vented Hairbrush Tangle Teezer Ulta The Ultimate Vented Hairbrush Tangle Teezer The hair care brand known for its detangling brush has launched a vented hairbrush for quick, easy blow-drying to dry the hair fast and give volume and smoothness to the tresses. $16 at Ulta

SOL Cheirosa ’62 Eau de Parfum Sol de Janeiro Sephora SOL Cheirosa ’62 Eau de Parfum Sol de Janeiro Sol de Janeiro has bottled the gorgeous scent of the beloved Brazilian Bum Bum Cream with notes of salted caramel, pistachio, jasmine and vanilla. $78 at Sephora

Acid Mantle Repair CBD Moisturizer Lord Jones Lord Jones Acid Mantle Repair CBD Moisturizer Lord Jones CBD beauty brand Lord Jones dropped its very first facial moisturizer. The new Acid Mantle Repair CBD Moisturizer, formulated with full spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil and sunflower seed oil, is said to help maintain the acid mantle of the skin -- a protective barrier against bacteria and other contaminants -- while supporting the moisture barrier and rebalancing stressed-looking skin. $75 at Lord Jones

Corrale Straightener Dyson Nordstrom Corrale Straightener Dyson Dyson has introduced its latest advanced hair tool -- a straightener! The cord-free Corrale features flexing plates that shape around your hair for an effortless pass and amounts to 50% less breakage compared to solid plates. It offers three precise heat settings and the intelligent heat control regulates the plates so it never gets hotter than the temperature you choose. Plus, it automatically shuts off after 10 minutes of inactivity -- in other words, you never have to stress about whether you left the straighter on again. $499 at Nordstrom

Petal Power Prep + Prime Fix+ MAC Nordstrom Petal Power Prep + Prime Fix+ MAC Part of the new spring Petal Power collection, MAC has released its best-selling Fix+ setting spray in a cherry blossom-scented version packaged in a darling light pink bottle. $29 at Nordstrom

Pastel Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty Sephora Pastel Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty Another stunning Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette to, well, obsess over! Choose from mint, lilac or a rose color way of the 9-shade palette, including shimmer swirls, to create all kinds of looks from subtle to statement. $29 at Sephora

Invisible Physical Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 Dermalogica Sephora Invisible Physical Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 Dermalogica A soothing, lightweight SPF 30 lotion that blends easily on the skin to be invisible on the face sans no white cast. It's also suitable for all skin types. $54 at Sephora

BOUNCE Airbrush Liquid Whip Concealer beautyblender Sephora BOUNCE Airbrush Liquid Whip Concealer beautyblender Need a new concealer? Try this new one from our fave beauty sponge brand, beautyblender! The formula is said to be lightweight while providing full coverage. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid and tetrapeptide for a hydrated, plump finish. $26 at Sephora

February 2020

Shampoo for Thick Hair OUAI Sephora Shampoo for Thick Hair OUAI Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's haircare brand, OUAI, has launched re-formulated versions of their shampoo and conditioner, tailored to tackle concerns of the most common hair types -- fine, medium and thick hair. They also offer refill pouches! $28 at Sephora

Skywash Duo Glossier Glossier Skywash Duo Glossier Glossier's first product launch of 2020! The Insta-fave's new Skywash is a sheer matte lid tint, available in seven shades inspired by the Southwest. The doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on. It's a buildable wash of color with a silky, diffused finish. Choose two colors for $30, one for $18. $30 at Glossier

Heaven's Glow EM Cosmetics EM Cosmetics Heaven's Glow EM Cosmetics Part of the Faded Clementine collection, YouTuber Michelle Phan's EM Cosmetics released the multi-purpose Heaven's Glow -- a luminous golden bronze powder that can be used as a blush, bronzer or highlighter. $34 at EM Cosmetics

Ponyfull Kitsch Kitsch Ponyfull Kitsch Is your ponytail looking weak? Instantly make it fuller and thicker-looking with the innovative Ponyfull from Kitsch. Insert the barrel-shaped tool to expand and lift the ponytail. It comes in black or blonde and includes three elastics. $12 at Kitsch

The Deodorant Nécessaire Necessaire The Deodorant Nécessaire The clean, minimalist beauty brand (their body wash is amazing) is getting into the deodorant market! The multi-mineral and multi-acid formula is said to control odor, while silica, zinc and kaolin clay keep the pits dry. $20 at Nécessaire

Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950 Haus Laboratories Amazon Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950 Haus Laboratories Big, bold color is the name of the game for the new Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons from Lady Gaga's makeup line, Haus Laboratories. The lip crayon is said to provide full coverage in one swipe. The formula is creamy and dries down into a full, matte finish. We especially love the 1950 shade -- a pure, classic red. $18 at Amazon

Yo Glow Facial Enzyme Scrub Wishful Sephora Yo Glow Facial Enzyme Scrub Wishful Huda Kattan has launched skincare! And her first product for her new line, Wishful, is a facial scrub, which is said to be gentle yet powerful in exfoliating and brightening. It's infused with pineapple, papaya enzymes, BHAs and AHAs. $39 at Sephora

PRO Soft Focus Longwear Foundation LORAC Ulta PRO Soft Focus Longwear Foundation LORAC Ahead of the brand's 25th anniversary, LORAC has launched its newest foundation -- the PRO Soft Focus Longwear -- a long-wearing, buildable, medium-to-full coverage with a silky finish. $38 at Ulta

Living Glow Face & Body Powder RMS Beauty Sephora Living Glow Face & Body Powder RMS Beauty If you love the RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, get ready to add the Living Glow Face & Body Powder to your makeup bag. This superfine powder with light-reflecting shimmer can be used on the face and body for that glowing-from-within luminosity. $40 at Sephora

High Gloss in Wish Come True Kylie Cosmetics Ulta High Gloss in Wish Come True Kylie Cosmetics This new shade in Kylie's High Gloss collection boasts a gorgeous strawberry pink shade with a hint of gold pearl sparkle. $16 at Kylie Cosmetics

Super Amino Gel Cleanser Summer Fridays Sephora Super Amino Gel Cleanser Summer Fridays The beauty brand from influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland are continuing to widen their categories, in addition to their Insta-fave face masks. Next up, a cleanser! The new Super Amino Gel Cleanser is a gentle, pH-balancing gel formula that features a combination of 11 amino acids to support skin elasticity. It can be used on normal, dry, combination and oily skin. $38 at Sephora

The Waterproof One Mascara Black Milani Target The Waterproof One Mascara Black Milani Milani's new ultra-black waterproof mascara claims to have a wear time of up to 24 hours, curl, lengthen and volumize individual lashes with its cone-shaped brush. It's also formulated with jojoba complex and ProVitamin B4 to help nourish, condition and protect the lashes. And the best part? It's under $10! $9 at Target

3-in-1 Adjustable Blender Set Real Techniques Ulta 3-in-1 Adjustable Blender Set Real Techniques We can't get enough of the affordable and quality makeup brushes from Real Techniques. Its latest launch features a 3-in-1 adjustable brush with three magnetic, interchangeable heads of densely-packed, soft bristles for optimal blending. $25 at Ulta

Silverati Illuminating Treatment Masque Oribe Oribe Silverati Illuminating Treatment Masque Oribe The luxe hair line has expanded its Silverati collection, specifically formulated for gray, white and silver hair. This Illuminating Treatment Masque aims to restore strength, elasticity and shine while calming and hydrating the scalp. $63 at Cos Bar

Slow Burn Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Boy Smells Slow Burn Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves In collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, the Slow Burn candle from Boy Smells is named after the opening track of her GRAMMY-winning album, Golden Hour. It boasts scents of incense, black pepper and guaiac wood to capture Musgraves' heartfelt song. The candle immediately sold out when it first launched, so be sure to pre-order the restocked candle now before it's too late. The candle will ship in April. $39 at Boy Smells

January 2020

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Fenty Beauty Sephora Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Fenty Beauty We asked and RiRi answered. The first-ever mascara from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is here! The Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara features a two-in-one, flat-to-fat brush that's optimal for precise lash grabbing action to volumize, lift, lengthen and curl for a fully fanned-out, fluttery result. $24 at Sephora

Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution Versed Target Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution Versed The under-$20 clean skincare brand has launched two toners! The Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution features a four-acid complex of lactic, glycolic, azelaic, and kojic acid to gently exfoliate and brighten dark spots, while the Baby Cheeks All-in-One Hydrating Milk is a calming formula that restores the skin's natural pH balance and can be used as a makeup remover, cleansing milk or hydrating toner. $18 at Target

Volumizing Shampoo Odele Target Volumizing Shampoo Odele Target's newest haircare brand, Odele, is vegan, cruelty-free and just under $12 for each product. The gentle formulations are available in a Leave-In Conditioner, Air Dry Styler and shampoo and conditioner sets for Volumizing, Smoothing and Curl Defining. $12 at Target

Clean Fresh Skin Milk Covergirl Amazon Clean Fresh Skin Milk Covergirl Vegan makeup that doesn't cost an arm and a leg! Made with 100% vegan ingredients, Covergirl's new Clean Fresh Collection is free of sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens and talc. (Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is the face of the line!) The collection's foundation, Clean Fresh Skin Milk, is a hydrating light coverage formula that results in a dewy, glowy finish. $14 at Amazon

Rock'n'Shine Lipstick Yves Saint Laurent Nordstrom Rock'n'Shine Lipstick Yves Saint Laurent Another utterly gorgeous lipstick from YSL to add to the collection! This stunning tube houses a medium-coverage lippie with a glitter star core that adds sparkle and shine to a pout. Available in seven shades of pinks and corals. $38 at Nordstrom

Aglow Cleansing Butter lilah b. Sephora Aglow Cleansing Butter lilah b. If makeup wipes aren't doing much for you, we suggest elevating your getting-ready-for-bed routine with the Aglow Cleansing Butter from clean beauty brand, lilah b. The luxurious, melts-on-the-skin formula transforms from butter to oil, which you massage on the face to remove makeup. It also doubles up as a cleanser (gently wipe off with a cloth) and hydrating mask (leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing). $44 at Sephora

Skincare Brush Set Sigma Nordstrom Skincare Brush Set Sigma Up your skincare routine by applying masks, moisturizers and serums with Sigma's Skincare Brush Set of fiber and silicon brushes. It keeps application sanitary and gentle. Plus, using the brushes won't absorb and waste product as applying with fingers do. $55 at Nordstrom

Vegan Milk Moisturizer Milk Makeup Sephora Vegan Milk Moisturizer Milk Makeup Insta-favorite Milk Makeup has a new moisturizer made with vegan...milk! A rich cream formulated with plant-derived milks, the non-greasy formula is aimed to combat dry winter skin for hydrated, soft, nourished complexion. $38 at Sephora

Magnetic Lip Plush Paints Nudestix Nudestix Magnetic Lip Plush Paints Nudestix Although we adore the brand's cream makeup sticks, we're super excited about its newest offering of Plush Paints. The lightweight, soft, velvety formula can be swiped on the lips, cheeks and eyes using the doe foot applicator. If you can't be bothered with carrying multiple makeup products, this one is for you. $28 at Nordstrom

Light Shifter Brightening Concealer Wand Becca Cosmetics Nordstrom Light Shifter Brightening Concealer Wand Becca Cosmetics Becca Cosmetics, known for its bestselling highlighters, has released the Light Shifter Brightening Concealer, which aims to conceal while boosting radiance. The lightweight formula is hydrating and can be used to touch up throughout the day. $28 at Nordstrom

Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury Love Charlotte Tilbury's number-one selling Pillow Talk lip liner and lipstick? Then you'll swoon over the celebrity makeup artist's new Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk, featuring 12 new eyeshadow shades (equivalent of four different looks!) inspired by Pillow Talk's iconic, universally flattering pink hue. Tilbury used the stunning palette on Salma Hayek, Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps for the 2020 Golden Globes. $75 at Charlotte Tilbury

Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner TPH Target Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner TPH Actress Taraji P. Henson has launched a haircare line at Target! TPH offers a range of products catered to all types of hair texture, including shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrub and wash, masks, oil and heat protectant. The bright, sleek packaging and affordable prices are a major bonus. $10 at Target

Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow L'Oreal Paris Walmart Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow L'Oreal Paris We love a new drugstore find and L'Oreal's new Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow is going straight into the basket. Available in 12 shimmery shades, this high-impact liquid eyeshadow is said to be long-lasting and transfer-proof that's easy to swipe on and blend. $10 at Walmart

Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream Peter Thomas Roth The Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream is Peter Thomas Roth's latest moisturizer option. The solid-to-cream formula (warm it up with your hands) claims to visibly repair and strengthen the skin barrier, specifically to support the skin's microbiome -- an invisible shield that protects against the aging effects of environmental stressors such as pollution and blue light. $75 at Peter Thomas Roth

Rosalita Boy Smells Boy Smells Rosalita Boy Smells Boy Smells dropped its Valentine's Day collection of three limited-edition scented candles -- Rosalita (woodsy and floral scent), Jade Vert (green and woodsy scent) and Dynasty (fresh floral scent). The range is inspired by the ethereal, amorous paintings of artist Will Cotton, housed in candy-colored jars. It's a no-brainer gift. $36 at Boy Smells

