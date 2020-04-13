Cutting Your Own Hair At Home: Tips From a Celebrity Hairstylist

Remember the salon? Social distancing has most of us staying at home, which means our usual lineup of beauty appointments has been put on hold -- including haircuts.

ET caught up with celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko, whose star-studded clientele includes Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld and Emma Chamberlain, on her tips and tricks on giving yourself a trim at home.

If you choose to not wait until you can see a professional hairstylist again, Polko recommends keeping it simple, stick to your usual haircut or hairstyle and refrain from doing anything out of the ordinary like "bangs or anything too crazy."

Here are Polko's step-by-step instructions for cutting your own hair.

"If you're going to do it I think the best thing you could do to keep it as simple and not too disruptive on what path you've already been on your haircuts and, you know, your hairstyles at home, I would section hair ear to ear in the front, ear to ear on the other side, and then split the back section into two, and then kind of use a mirror if you can and get the very, very ends going straight across," Polko says.

"In the back, you want to look down, tilt your head down a little bit, and then just nip it at the bottom. And then you're going to pull it all in front and match it up," she continues.

Polko also suggests, if you are living with somebody, ask them for help.

"If you have somebody you are in lockdown with, they should do it for you, a hundred percent," she says.

The hair pro also recommends using the time at home to use products to maintain hair health such as a hair mask, applying coconut oil on the ends of the hair and an acid wash such as rinsing the scalp using apple cider vinegar to invigorate the scalp.

Check out the full interview with Polko in the video above and shop ET Style's selects of hair products to use at home.

Semi Offset Bronze Shear 6 Inch Eclipse by Oster Sally Beauty Semi Offset Bronze Shear 6 Inch Eclipse by Oster If you do decide to cut your own hair, opt to use a pair of styling shears instead of kitchen scissors. The serrated blade and beveled edge is good for a quick trim on dry or wet hair. $12.99 at Sally Beauty

Tail Combs Conair Target Tail Combs Conair Use a tail comb to precisely section and brush out to separate the hair before cutting. $2.99 at Target

Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer Philips Kohl's Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer Philips Does your man need a trim, too? This multi-tasking grooming clipper set comes with a full-metal trimmer blade and detailer blade, in addition to a nose and ear hair trimmer, three hair trimming guards and three beard trimming guards. REGULARLY $29.99 $19.99 at Kohl's

Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse dpHUE Sephora Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse dpHUE For all hair colors and hair types, the dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse helps gently cleanse and remove impurities without drying out the scalp and hair, seals the hair's cuticle for less frizz and soothes the scalp. $35 at Sephora

Hydrating Hair Treatment Mask VERB Sephora Hydrating Hair Treatment Mask VERB This under-$20 hair mask from VERB aims to restore dull tresses and is safe for color-treated hair. Its formulation of badassu oil and glycerin helps hydrate, nourish and soften the hair. $18 at Sephora

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Root Touch-Up Products for Extending Salon Color

Best Shampoos to Keep Your Hair Color Looking Vibrant

The Best Gel Nail Kits for At-Home Manicures

Related Gallery