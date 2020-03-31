The Best Root Touch Up Products for Extending Salon Color

Halted all routine beauty appointments? We feel your pain.

With social distancing, salon visits for manicures, facials, haircuts and hair color treatments have been postponed until further notice -- and maintaining grown-out roots on colored hair is perhaps what we miss the most.

Now, we're all for embracing natural gray roots and natural hair color (many celebs are doing it!) but if it's not your personal preference, we've culled the market to find some of the most effective and easy-to-use root touch up hair products you can try right at home sans a professional stylist.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best root touch up solutions from a temporary hair color touch up spray for an instant root refresh to a permanent color for more long-term results.

Root Cover Up Color Wow Target Root Cover Up Color Wow Whether you want to cover roots, fill in gaps in the hairline, refresh highlights or make hair appear thicker, this water-resistant, paraben-free mineral powder formula from Color Wow housed in compact packaging, which includes a duo-end brush, is an easy, mess-free option (J.Lo’s hairstylist Chris Appleton uses it!). Pack the touch up powder onto the small end of the brush and press firmly onto the roots, starting from the scalp then outward. The larger end of the brush can be used to brush on the powder to make the hair look thicker. The powder adheres to the hair until it’s washed out with shampoo. $34.49 at Target

Root Concealer Touch Up Spray Rita Hazan Dermstore Root Concealer Touch Up Spray Rita Hazan If you’re looking for an aerosol root touch up spray that won’t get messy, give the transfer-proof and water-proof Rita Hazan Root Concealer a go. The buildable pigmented spray is said to offer even distribution and dries fast while staying put on the hair until it is washed out with shampoo. The brand recommends to be light-handed with the root concealer via a steady stream as little goes a long way. The ammonia and peroxide-free formula doesn’t affect relaxers or straightening treatments. $25 at Dermstore

Root Touch Up Kit dpHUE Dermstore Root Touch Up Kit dpHUE This is the everything-you-need touch up kit for salon-quality touch ups that seamlessly blend into the base hair color from celebrity colorist Justin Anderson’s haircare brand. The dpHUE root touch up kit includes essentials for two applications -- a low ammonia crème permanent hair color, developer color activator, mixing bowls, gloves, hair caps, applicator brush and samples of the dpHUE Color Fresh Shampoo and Conditioner. Hair processing time is 45 minutes and the formulation is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten and silicone. $30 at Dermstore

Root Touch Up Permanent Hair Color Kit Clairol Target Root Touch Up Permanent Hair Color Kit Clairol This Clairol permanent root touch up is a great affordable drugstore option that does the job quick. Restore your preferred shade in just ten minutes with the Clairol root touch up color that matches leading the shade and salon color. The set comes with permanent color crème, color activating lotion, brush and bowl. The color claims to last up to three weeks. $6.99 at Target

Color Stick Bumble and Bumble Walmart Color Stick Bumble and Bumble This on-the-go pointed touch up stick from Bumble and Bumble makes precise application a breeze. The water-resistant color formula combines mineral-based pigments, dry fibers and microspheres for a velvety finish that makes blending onto the hair effortless. The root concealer's balm-like emollient and color seal keep pigments in place for instant root coverage. Free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oils and formaldehyde. $26 at Walmart

Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up & Hair Color Temptu Dermstore Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up & Hair Color Temptu Want weightless, natural-looking finish? Opt to invest in the high-tech cosmetic Temptu Air device and Temptu’s Airpod Airbrush Root Touch Up and Hair Color that delivers a micro-fine mist of color that floats onto the hair to create layers for even, buildable coverage thanks to the Atomized AirFlow technology. The touch up spray's formula of animo acids and panthenol dries quickly, is non-greasy and helps improve the strength and hydration of the hair. It’s transfer and water resistant. $35 at Dermstore

Root Reboot Madison Reed Madison Reed Root Reboot Madison Reed The unique drip-free sponge applicator of the Madison Reed Root Reboot makes it easy to precisely target areas where you want to cover gray hair. The demi-permanent liquid formula includes argan oil, keratin and ginseng root extract to nourish the hair and gradually fades in two weeks. It’s free of ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, PPD, phthalates and gluten. Although it’s currently out of stock, be sure to sign up your email to be notified when it’s back the week of May 18. $25 at Madison Reed

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gel Nail Kits for At-Home Manicures

The Best Home Gym Equipment for Your Workout Routine

The Best Natural Hair Products of 2020 -- Celebrity Hairstylists Weigh In