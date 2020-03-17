Home Office Ideas: Everything You Need to Work Remotely

If you’re new to working remotely due to concerns about COVID-19 (aka coronavirus), you've probably already realized that it's quite an adjustment.

While there's more time to hang out with your pet in your comfy outfits, there's also the danger of distraction, lack of structure, and a smaller -- or sometimes completely absent -- dedicated office space.

The best home offices inspire productivity in addition to looking good. Think: plenty of sunlight, clutter-free surfaces, ample shelves and storage space, and comfortable, ergonomic furniture to work on.

To help you navigate the trickier parts of working while stuck at home -- and staying Zen, too -- we’ve rounded up our favorite home office ideas, from a proper desk and office chair to shelving, decor and supplies. Whether you've got an entire room or you're working with a smaller space, we've got inspiration for you with these incredible home office ideas.

Here are ET Style's home office ideas and what you’ll need to set up a workspace that’s as comfy as it is functional.

Computer Desk Tribesigns Amazon Computer Desk Tribesigns As tempting as it might be to work from the couch, you'll be so happy with a sturdy, stylish office desk. We love this desk for your home office space because it has a laminated wood top that is waterproof and easy to clean. The best thing about this particular piece of office furniture is that the whole thing can be assembled in just 15 minutes. $107 at Amazon

Mid-Back Purple Quilted Vinyl Swivel Task Office Chair Flash Furniture Amazon Mid-Back Purple Quilted Vinyl Swivel Task Office Chair Flash Furniture We’ve sat in enough uncomfortable office chairs over the years. Now that it’s up to us, we’re going for something softer and more stylish. Channel your inner interior design pro with this modern swivel chair, which has quilted vinyl upholstery in a bright purple shade. It comes in a bunch of other colors, including black, blue and pink, and is also available without arms. $70.39 at Amazon

Floating Desk with Storage Prepac Amazon Floating Desk with Storage Prepac Small space? No problem. You can mount this desk easily at any height on your wall, and there is built-in shelving on both sides to store books, speakers and other electronic devices. The best part is that this desk takes up very little room once you fold it up after your workday is done. REGULARLY $220 $122 at Amazon

Dry Erase Calendar Ubrands Target Dry Erase Calendar Ubrands It can be surprisingly easy to lose track of what day it is while sitting alone in your at-home office space. We’re not giving up our calendar apps, but a physical calendar is a great visual reminder of upcoming meetings, deadlines and events. Another great office decorating idea is a chalkboard wall or using chalkboard paint on an accent wall. $13.59 at Target

Screen Cleaner Kit Screen Mom Amazon Screen Cleaner Kit Screen Mom Don’t forget to regularly wipe down all of the screens in your space! This Amazon best-seller works wonders on computer monitors, laptops, iPads, TVs, Kindles, smartphones and other dust-collecting electronics, as well as eyeglasses and sunglasses lenses. It comes with a microfiber cloth for streak-free cleaning. REGULARLY $21.95 $19.95 at Amazon

Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant 1-800-Flowers This is one of our best decorating ideas. Spruce up your space with a sizable, home-office-friendly plant, which will be the focal point of the new decor in your room. This fiddle leaf fig floor plant is easy to take care of (it just needs to be misted with water) and thrives in bright, indirect light so it doesn't need to block your window. Like most ficus plants, its broad leaves will purify the air around you. $200 at 1-800-Flowers

Good Vibes Only Framed Print Society6 Society6 Good Vibes Only Framed Print Society6 Sometimes you need an in-your-face reminder to stay positive. Choose from a variety of sizes and frame materials for this uplifting wall art, then channel all the good vibes in your new home office setup. REGULARLY $45.99 AND UP Starting at $36.79 at Society6

DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer HP Walmart DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer HP This affordable HP model is wireless and can print, scan and copy your documents and photos now that you no longer have access to the office printer. It comes with black and color cartridges and can be set up in minutes via the HP Smart App. REGULARLY $69 $44 at Walmart

Linear Wood LED Table Lamp West Elm West Elm Linear Wood LED Table Lamp West Elm A well-lit workspace is a bright idea. Good lighting is a crucial component of a productive and functioning workspace. West Elm’s take on the classic desk lamp has a swiveling wood shade, a metal body with a handy USB port and a built-in LED light (so you’ll never have to buy a replacement bulb for it). This lamp deserves a coveted place on your desk to provide the lighting you need to see your way through your busy days in your new office setup. REGULARLY $179 $134.25 at West Elm

Office 5 in 1 Desk Organizer Set Superbpag Amazon Office 5 in 1 Desk Organizer Set Superbpag Unleash your organizational skills with this five-piece desk organizer. Between the letter sorter, pencil holder, sticky note holder, hanging file organizer and letter tray, you’ll never misplace another writing utensil or piece of paper with a great idea on it. $34.99 at Amazon

Roebling Blue Light Glasses Felix Gray Felix Gray Roebling Blue Light Glasses Felix Gray Part of taking care of your physical health these days means protecting your eyes. Felix Gray makes tons of blue light filtering glasses that are seriously stylish, and these Roebling frames are no exception. Starting at $95 at Felix Gray

