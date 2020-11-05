Shopping

Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers -- Kiehl's, La Mer, Jo Malone, Fenty Beauty & More

By ETonline Staff
Sephora, Ole Henriksen

Beauty products never fail to be awesome holiday gifts, and this year you don't have to spend a fortune to give an amazing product the beauty lover in your life will absolutely fall for. 

A range of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance options are currently on sale from beloved beauty brands. ET Style has combed through our go-to retailers to find the best beauty deals for the holidays to gift a loved one and perhaps a little treat for yourself, too. Highlights from our selection include an Amika hair curler set for $100 off, Fenty Beauty Match Stix trio set and Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip kit.

Be sure to check out more of our holiday gift ideas: gifts under $100, Amazon buys, cozy candles, beauty advent calendars and white elephant gifts

Shop our top picks of the best holiday beauty deals right now. 

Holiday Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora
Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora
Holiday Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora

The Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the beauty obsessed lady in your life.

REGULARLY $124

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
REGULARLY $59.99

The Deep Moisture Mini Collection
La Mer
La Mer The Deep Moisture Mini Collection
Nordstrom
The Deep Moisture Mini Collection
La Mer

La Mer's Deep Moisture Mini Collection is a limited-edition set of travel-size La Mer favorites to deeply hydrate, soothe and strengthen skin.

REGULARLY $199

Bright Young Thing Set
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing Set
Nordstrom
Bright Young Thing Set
Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin.

REGULARLY $90

Ageless Icons Set
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set
Amazon
Ageless Icons Set
Kate Somerville

The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night.

REGULARLY $120

Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You Bundle
Amazon
Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free.

Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Sephora
Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise

Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt.

A $49.50 VALUE

Facial Cleansing Massager
meejee
meejee Facial Cleansing Massager
Urban Outfitters
Facial Cleansing Massager
meejee

The meejee Facial Cleansing Massager is a cleansing device that massages, purifies and revitalizes your skin beneath the surface. It uses a sonic pulses that destroy acne-causing impurities from your pores while stimulating blood circulation.

Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Amika
Amika Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Sephora
Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Amika

Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case. 

REGULARLY $250

3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen

Gift this Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders skincare kit, filled with essentials to transform the skin to look brighter, firmer and smoother. The $102-value set includes the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel.

REGULARLY $74

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Nordstrom
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin

This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens!

Christmas Cracker Set
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set
Nordstrom
Christmas Cracker Set
Jo Malone London

The Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set is filled with a trio of miniature treats in fragrant Jo Malone favorites: body cream, hand and body gel and cologne.

REGULARLY $48

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Sephora
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty

Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve).

Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty

Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. 

Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Milk Makeup
MILK MAKEUP Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Sephora
Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Milk Makeup

This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer.

A $79 VALUE

Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio
Marc Jacobs Beauty

A three-piece lip kit of Marc Jacobs Beauty's luxurious lipstick, lip liner and lipgloss in the popular peachy-rose shade, Cream and Sugar. 

REGULARLY $25

Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty

If you know a friend who hasn't tried the Fenty Beauty Match Stix yet, give this trio of the fan favorite makeup sticks for concealing, contouring and highlighting. 

REGULARLY $54

Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Kiehl's
Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Nordstrom
Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Kiehl's

The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection.

REGULARLY $30

Natural Treasures Heroes Collection
Pai Skincare
Pai Skincare Natural Treasures Heroes Collection
Bloomingdale's
Natural Treasures Heroes Collection
Pai Skincare

A three-step regimen of vegan skincare products from Pai, which is especially great for sensitive skin. It includes the Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, Chamomile & Rosehip Calming Day Cream and Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, along with the Dual-Effect Sensitive Skin Cloth. 

REGULARLY $90

Gold Lust Collection
Oribe
Oribe Gold Lust Collection
Verishop
Gold Lust Collection
Oribe

Treat your loved one to the Oribe Gold Lust Collection, featuring the luxury haircare brand's nourishing hair oil, shampoo and conditioner to repair and restore. 

REGULARLY $139

VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush
Philips
Philips Visapure 3-in-1 Facial Cleaning Brush
Amazon
VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush
Philips

Remove impurities and unclog pores to reveal the healthy, glowing skin underneath. This little gadget is especially great for the areas around the nose and chin.

REGULARLY $111.88

Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin
StriVectin Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin
Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin

The Strivectin Power Starters Tightening Trio contains Tightening Face Serum, Tightening Eye Serum and Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. These three products visibly tighten, lift and firm your neck while toning the look of your fine lines and firming, tightening and revitalizing the skin around your eyes.

REGULARLY $89

Sleep On It Set
Thisworks
Thisworks Sleep On It Set
Nordstrom
Sleep On It Set
Thisworks

Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray.

