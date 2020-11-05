Beauty products never fail to be awesome holiday gifts, and this year you don't have to spend a fortune to give an amazing product the beauty lover in your life will absolutely fall for.

A range of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance options are currently on sale from beloved beauty brands. ET Style has combed through our go-to retailers to find the best beauty deals for the holidays to gift a loved one and perhaps a little treat for yourself, too. Highlights from our selection include an Amika hair curler set for $100 off, Fenty Beauty Match Stix trio set and Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip kit.

Shop our top picks of the best holiday beauty deals right now.

Holiday Perfume Sampler Set Sephora Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set Sephora The Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the beauty obsessed lady in your life. REGULARLY $124 $68 at Sephora

The Deep Moisture Mini Collection La Mer Nordstrom The Deep Moisture Mini Collection La Mer La Mer's Deep Moisture Mini Collection is a limited-edition set of travel-size La Mer favorites to deeply hydrate, soothe and strengthen skin. REGULARLY $199 $95 at Nordstrom

Bright Young Thing Set Sunday Riley Nordstrom Bright Young Thing Set Sunday Riley Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin. REGULARLY $90 $76.50 at Nordstrom

Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville Amazon Ageless Icons Set Kate Somerville The Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set contains a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum and ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. To use this dynamic duo: Apply the serum twice a day to your face, eyes and neck, after gently cleansing the skin. The exfoliating treatment should be used once or twice a week, either morning or night. REGULARLY $120 $120 at Amazon

Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Amazon Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free. $22 at Amazon

Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Sephora Own Your Glow Kit Isle of Paradise Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. A $49.50 VALUE $35 at Sephora

Facial Cleansing Massager meejee Urban Outfitters Facial Cleansing Massager meejee The meejee Facial Cleansing Massager is a cleansing device that massages, purifies and revitalizes your skin beneath the surface. It uses a sonic pulses that destroy acne-causing impurities from your pores while stimulating blood circulation. $79 at Urban Outfitters

Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set Amika Sephora Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set Amika Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case. REGULARLY $250 $150 at Sephora

3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Gift this Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders skincare kit, filled with essentials to transform the skin to look brighter, firmer and smoother. The $102-value set includes the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel. REGULARLY $74 $51.80 at Ole Henriksen

4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin Nordstrom 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Kylie Skin This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 at Nordstrom

Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London Nordstrom Christmas Cracker Set Jo Malone London The Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set is filled with a trio of miniature treats in fragrant Jo Malone favorites: body cream, hand and body gel and cologne. REGULARLY $48 $40.80 at Nordstrom

Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Sephora Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo Rare Beauty Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve). $15 at Sephora

Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set Fenty Beauty Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. $42 at Fenty Beauty

Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup Sephora Here for the Party Mini Face Set Milk Makeup This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer. A $79 VALUE $39 at Sephora

Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio Marc Jacobs Beauty Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio Marc Jacobs Beauty A three-piece lip kit of Marc Jacobs Beauty's luxurious lipstick, lip liner and lipgloss in the popular peachy-rose shade, Cream and Sugar. REGULARLY $25 $17.50 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty If you know a friend who hasn't tried the Fenty Beauty Match Stix yet, give this trio of the fan favorite makeup sticks for concealing, contouring and highlighting. REGULARLY $54 $37 at Fenty Beauty

Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set Kiehl's The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection. REGULARLY $30 $21.25 at Nordstrom

Natural Treasures Heroes Collection Pai Skincare Bloomingdale's Natural Treasures Heroes Collection Pai Skincare A three-step regimen of vegan skincare products from Pai, which is especially great for sensitive skin. It includes the Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, Chamomile & Rosehip Calming Day Cream and Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, along with the Dual-Effect Sensitive Skin Cloth. REGULARLY $90 $72 at Bloomingdale’s

Gold Lust Collection Oribe Verishop Gold Lust Collection Oribe Treat your loved one to the Oribe Gold Lust Collection, featuring the luxury haircare brand's nourishing hair oil, shampoo and conditioner to repair and restore. REGULARLY $139 $115 at Verishop

VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush Philips Amazon VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush Philips Remove impurities and unclog pores to reveal the healthy, glowing skin underneath. This little gadget is especially great for the areas around the nose and chin. REGULARLY $111.88 $74.95 at Amazon

Power Starters Tightening Trio StriVectin StriVectin Power Starters Tightening Trio StriVectin The Strivectin Power Starters Tightening Trio contains Tightening Face Serum, Tightening Eye Serum and Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. These three products visibly tighten, lift and firm your neck while toning the look of your fine lines and firming, tightening and revitalizing the skin around your eyes. REGULARLY $89 $79.65 at Nordstrom

Sleep On It Set Thisworks Nordstrom Sleep On It Set Thisworks Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray. $19 at Nordstrom

