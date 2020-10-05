The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100
Before Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday get underway, retailers like Nordstrom, Sephora, L’Occitane, Nike, Macy’s, and Amazon’s Big Fall Sale are offering major markdown for early-bird shoppers.
As the weather gets colder, you still have time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Nike, American Apparel, Tory Burch, Rachel Parcell, and more.
It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, to major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.
Shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone.
See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!
The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware.
Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody.
The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles.
Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months.
The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year.
These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last.
This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone.
Sleek square sunnies with metal accent temples.
For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.
The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version.
Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum.
Start your summer vacation off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last.
Coach's Rivington Rain Boots are the perfect chic addition to your shoe wardrobe for the rainy/snowy months ahead.
Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.
The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.
This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.
This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap.
These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown.
The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print is made with signature Coach coated canvas and a smooth leather adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $199 off the retail price.
This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk.
This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine.
This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last.
This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $130 off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
A beautiful leaded crystal bud vase.
This cozy faux fur throw blanket comes in red grape and ivory silver.
This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $142 off the retail price.
Made from a soft blend of recycled polyester and organic fabrics, Nike’s cozy joggers are great for staying warm during autumn and winter.
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall.
Made from waterproof suede, the lace-up hiking boot features a rubber sole and metal hardware.
Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe.
Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade.
This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap.
Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Is Oct. 13-14 -- Shop Early Deals Now
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Clothes, Shoes, Beauty and More
Nordstrom Sale: Here Are the Best Selling Deals
You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon
40 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More
Macy's Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty at the VIP Sale
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% on Luggage
Nordstrom Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume
Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Jewelry
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses
Meghan Markle's DL1961 Skinny Jeans for Under $68 at Amazon
Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon’s Fall Sale