Before Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday get underway, retailers like Nordstrom, Sephora, L’Occitane, Nike, Macy’s, and Amazon’s Big Fall Sale are offering major markdown for early-bird shoppers.

As the weather gets colder, you still have time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands including Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Nike, American Apparel, Tory Burch, Rachel Parcell, and more.

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, to major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Women's Tree Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Runners Allbirds The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $95 at Allbirds

Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $299 $75 at Kate Spade New York

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware. REGULARLY $248 $73.70 at Amazon

Mini Serena Crossbody Coach Outlet Coach Outlet Mini Serena Crossbody Coach Outlet Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody. REGULARLY $229 $89 at Coach Outlet

20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson Amazon 20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles. $99.99 at Amazon

Guilty Eau de Toilette Gucci Nordstrom Guilty Eau de Toilette Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months. REGULARLY $102 $86.70 at Nordstrom

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG Nordstrom Rack Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year. REGULARLY $89.99 $79.95 at Nordstrom Rack

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch Amazon Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $148 $75.78 at Amazon

Rosa Medium Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Rosa Medium Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone. REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade

After Party Quay x Lizzo Quay After Party Quay x Lizzo Sleek square sunnies with metal accent temples. $55 at Quay

Dream Team Eye Kit MAC Nordstrom Dream Team Eye Kit MAC For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. $77 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Women's Daybreak Nike Nike Women's Daybreak Nike The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version. $90 at Carbon38

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set Sephora Favorites Sephora Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set Sephora Favorites Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum. A $103 VALUE $68 at Sephora

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Amazon Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Start your summer vacation off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $155 $70.27 at Amazon

Rivington Rain Boots Coach Macy's Rivington Rain Boots Coach Coach's Rivington Rain Boots are the perfect chic addition to your shoe wardrobe for the rainy/snowy months ahead. REGULARLY $85 $63.75 at Macy's

Her Eau de Parfum Burberry Nordstrom Her Eau de Parfum Burberry Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk. REGULARLY $97 $82.45 at Nordstrom

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas. REGULARLY $100 $80 at Kate Spade

Ultra Hydration Set Kiehl's Nordstrom Ultra Hydration Set Kiehl's This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too. $121 VALUE $82 at Nordstrom

Sindy Hobo Frye Amazon Sindy Hobo Frye This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap. REGULARLY $228 $50.20 at Amazon

Faux Leather Leggings Aqua Bloomingdale's Faux Leather Leggings Aqua These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown. REGULARLY $68 $51 at Bloomingdale's

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print Coach Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print Coach The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print is made with signature Coach coated canvas and a smooth leather adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $199 off the retail price. REGULARLY $250 $89 at Coach Outlet

‘Kettle’ Desk Phone Crossley Radio Nordstrom ‘Kettle’ Desk Phone Crossley Radio This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk. $50 at Nordstrom

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane L'Occitane Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. $93 at L’Occitane

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach Amazon Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $166 $79.99 from Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $130 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $89.99 at Amazon

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell Nordstrom Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket Rachel Parcell This cozy faux fur throw blanket comes in red grape and ivory silver. $69 at Nordstrom

Jolie Hobo Frye Amazon Jolie Hobo Frye This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $142 off the retail price. REGULARLY $198 $55.70 at Amazon

Men's Joggers Nike Nike Men's Joggers Nike Made from a soft blend of recycled polyester and organic fabrics, Nike’s cozy joggers are great for staying warm during autumn and winter. REGULARLY $130 $88.97 at Nike.com

Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame Umbra JC Penney Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame Umbra This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. REGULARLY $35 $33.04 at Amazon

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Amazon Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. REGULARLY $159.99 $85.21 at Amazon

Blender NutriBullet Nutribullet Blender NutriBullet Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade. REGULARLY $99 $84.15 at Nutribullet

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport Amazon Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. REGULARLY $55.00 $35.70 at Amazon

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Amazon 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house. REGULARLY $125 $82.85 at Amazon

