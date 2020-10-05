Shopping

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Before Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday get underway, retailers like Nordstrom, Sephora, L’Occitane, Nike, Macy’s, and Amazon’s Big Fall Sale are offering major markdown for early-bird shoppers.

As the weather gets colder, you still have time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands including Rebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs,  Kate SpadeSkechersSoludosSuperga, Nike, American ApparelTory Burch, Rachel Parcell, and more. 

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, to major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more.

See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals! 

Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds

The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.

Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $299

Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware.

REGULARLY $248

Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody.

REGULARLY $229

20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson

The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles.

Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci
Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom
Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci

Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months.

 

REGULARLY $102

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG

The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year.

REGULARLY $89.99

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $148

Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone.

REGULARLY $299

After Party
Quay x Lizzo
Quay x Lizzo After Party
Quay
After Party
Quay x Lizzo

Sleek square sunnies with metal accent temples.

Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
Nordstrom
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC

For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.

$77 VALUE

Women's Daybreak
Nike
Nike Women's Daybreak
Nike
Women's Daybreak
Nike

The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version.

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora Favorites
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora Favorites

Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum.

A $103 VALUE

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York

Start your summer vacation off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $155

Rivington Rain Boots
Coach
Coach Rivington Rain Boots
Macy's
Rivington Rain Boots
Coach

Coach's Rivington Rain Boots are the perfect chic addition to your shoe wardrobe for the rainy/snowy months ahead.

REGULARLY $85

Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry

Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.

REGULARLY $97

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York
Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Kate Spade
Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York

The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.

REGULARLY $100

Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Hydration Set
Nordstrom
Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's

This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.

$121 VALUE

Sindy Hobo
Frye
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Sindy Hobo
Frye

This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap.

REGULARLY $228

Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua
Aqua Faux Leather Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua

These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown.

REGULARLY $68

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach
Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach
Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print
Coach

The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Canvas With Prairie Rose Print is made with signature Coach coated canvas and a smooth leather adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $199 off the retail price.

 

REGULARLY $250

‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Crossley Radio
Crossley Radio ‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Nordstrom
‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Crossley Radio

This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk. 

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane
L’occitane en Provence Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L'Occitane
Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane

This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. 

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach
coach_sun_full_rim_pilot_sunglasses
Amazon
Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach

This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $166

Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.

This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $130 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $198

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell

The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Waterford
Waterford Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Nordstrom
Giftology Lismore Sugar Lead Crystal Bud Vase
Waterford

A beautiful leaded crystal bud vase. 

Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Rachel Parcell
Rachel Parcell Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Favorite Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Rachel Parcell

This cozy faux fur throw blanket comes in red grape and ivory silver. 

Jolie Hobo
Frye
Frye Jolie Hobo
Amazon
Jolie Hobo
Frye

This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $142 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $198

Men's Joggers
Nike
Nike 50 Joggers
Nike
Men's Joggers
Nike

Made from a soft blend of recycled polyester and organic fabrics, Nike’s cozy joggers are great for  staying warm during autumn and winter. 

REGULARLY $130

Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
JC Penney
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra

This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall.  

REGULARLY $35

Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia
Columbia’s Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia

Made from waterproof suede, the lace-up hiking boot features a rubber sole and metal hardware.  

REGULARLY $79.95

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia
Columbia Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Amazon
Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia

Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. 

REGULARLY $159.99

Blender
NutriBullet
NutriBullet Blender
Nutribullet
Blender
NutriBullet

Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade. 

REGULARLY $99

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport

This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. 

REGULARLY $55.00

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler
Kurt Adler 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Amazon
10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler

Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house.

REGULARLY $125

 

