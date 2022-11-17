The Best Gifts Under $50 for The Holidays: From Affordable Tech to Beauty, Fashion, and Home Gifts
As much as we love picking out presents for our friends and family, holiday gift shopping can get incredibly expensive. But here's the good news: you don't have to spend a fortune in order to treat your loved ones to a thoughtful gift. To help keep your holiday shopping within budget this year, we've gathered the best presents under $50 that will put a smile on anyone's face.
If you want to treat them to luxury gifts this year without breaking the bank, we have so many options: a crystal whisky decanter set for him, 100% mulberry silk pillowcases for her, and Boy Smells fragrance discovery sets for anyone on your list. Think they'll prefer something a little more practical? A custom wine shipment, handy new gym bag, or merino wool sweater are sure to get plenty of use.
Whether they're a beauty guru, a fitness fanatic, a wine connoisseur, an amateur chef, or anything in between, you're bound to find a fantastic gift under $50 for your loved ones in our list. Below, check out our 25 favorite affordable holiday gifts to give this season.
Best Gifts for Her Under $50
This cardigan's cropped fit is perfect for showing off your flared pants, long skirts, and more.
This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones.
Gift the gift of healthy hair with this set of Olaplex products: full-sized N°6 Bond Smoother and N°7 Bonding Oil as well as a trial-sized N°9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum.
Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps her skin and hair in pristine condition.
Not only does this candle smell heavenly with a sultry blend of amber, black vanilla, and jasmine, but it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.
Get that perfect pink flush with this holiday blush set from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. It's formula is long-lasting and lightweight for comfortable wear all day long.
Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper.
Sol De Janeiro's cult favorite pistachio and salted caramel fragrance 'Cheirosa 62 comes in a travel-ready gift set with a body spray, shower cram-gel, and body butter in the iconic scent.
Go from work to the gym in style with this vibrant bag that comes in 6 color options from Gymshark. It has a wet pocket to put sweaty gym clothes in that keeps them separate from your other essentials.
Best Gifts for Him Under $50
Indulge him with a luxe sandalwood-scented shaving set, featuring a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, brush, and after-shave balm. This TSA-approved pouch is designed with a zip top closure to hold all your shaving needs.
For beer enthusiasts who want to take their passion to the next level, this West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit from Uncommon Goods is a great brewing starter kit.
You can never have too many pullovers.
Does he like to unwind with a glass of whiskey after a long day? Now he can sip in style with this glass decanter and matching glasses set from Macy's.
If he prefers electric shaving to manual, this new option from Phillips gets a close, smooth shave and trim that can be used wet or dry.
This ultra-soft, 100% merino wool sweater comes in so many colors and ranges from XXS-3X, making it a great gift for any man in your life.
Marlowe. offers cruelty-free skincare and grooming products that focus on sustainability. The best sellers kit bundles their gentle, yet effective cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, and exfoliating body soap.
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Best Gifts Under $50 for Foodies, Techies, Kids, and More
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your friend's and family members' stockings this Christmas.
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
Help them stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask
Sized to fit men or women, attach these 1lb weights to your ankle or wrist with the sturdy velcro strap. Wear them around the house or on your next jog for extra toning.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
Most known for its aromatic candles, discover five genderless fragrances from scent savant Boy Smells: Woodphoria, Flor De La Virgen, Cashmere Kush, Hinoki Fantôme, and Marble Fruit.
Give the gift of a better night's sleep with a soothing weighted blanket in a rainbow of colors to match your loved one's room.
Made from the temperature-regulating merino wool, this will keep your head warm. It comes in five unique colors that all make a statement.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
