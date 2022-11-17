As much as we love picking out presents for our friends and family, holiday gift shopping can get incredibly expensive. But here's the good news: you don't have to spend a fortune in order to treat your loved ones to a thoughtful gift. To help keep your holiday shopping within budget this year, we've gathered the best presents under $50 that will put a smile on anyone's face.

If you want to treat them to luxury gifts this year without breaking the bank, we have so many options: a crystal whisky decanter set for him, 100% mulberry silk pillowcases for her, and Boy Smells fragrance discovery sets for anyone on your list. Think they'll prefer something a little more practical? A custom wine shipment, handy new gym bag, or merino wool sweater are sure to get plenty of use.

Whether they're a beauty guru, a fitness fanatic, a wine connoisseur, an amateur chef, or anything in between, you're bound to find a fantastic gift under $50 for your loved ones in our list. Below, check out our 25 favorite affordable holiday gifts to give this season.

Best Gifts for Her Under $50

Voluspa Mokara Candle Voluspa Voluspa Mokara Candle This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Buy Now

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Amazon VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper. $45 Buy Now

Gymshark Small Everyday Holdall Gymshark Gymshark Small Everyday Holdall Go from work to the gym in style with this vibrant bag that comes in 6 color options from Gymshark. It has a wet pocket to put sweaty gym clothes in that keeps them separate from your other essentials. $42 Buy Now

Best Gifts for Him Under $50

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $48 Buy Now

Best Gifts Under $50 for Foodies, Techies, Kids, and More

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Buy Now

Bala Bangles Amazon Bala Bangles Sized to fit men or women, attach these 1lb weights to your ankle or wrist with the sturdy velcro strap. Wear them around the house or on your next jog for extra toning. $49 $40 Buy Now

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $40 $20 Buy Now

