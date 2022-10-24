Nothing shows your true love and gratitude for someone quite like a great gift — especially if it's a luxurious one. And while the price tag certainly isn't indicative of a gift's value (especially with so many designer dupes available) it still feels nice to be spoiled and treated to something really decadent every once in a while.

The holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift. Between the festive spirit of the season, the bigger shopping budget and the wide array of great holiday deals being teased by top retailers, it's the ideal season to surprise someone with a lavish product or good that's sure to make their holidays memorable.

With this in mind — and the holidays quickly approaching — we've searched far and wide across the Internet to compile (at least what we believe to be) the best luxury gifts to give someone this year. These splurge-worthy products include supermodel-approved UGG slippers, a top-rated mattress find from Tempur-Pedic, noise-cancelling wireless headphones, a luxurious tote loved by Meghan Markle and the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap, among so many others.

Ahead shop our top picks for the ultimate luxury gifts that are well worth the investment this 2022 holiday season. Plus, if you're hoping to complete all your holiday shopping, be sure to check out the hottest holiday gifts for men and the best beauty advent calendars money can buy.

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO — a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery. $599 $499 Buy Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home. $769 $599 Buy Now

The Mirror Mirror The Mirror MIRROR is running their biggest sale, so for the first time ever, you can get $700 off the the interactive home gym. $1,495 $795 Buy Now

Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe. $420 Buy Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress -- which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology. $2,199 $1,539 Buy Now

UGG Tazz Mule Nordstrom UGG Tazz Mule UGG slippers are totally having a moment right now -- and it's easy to understand why. Beyond comfort, this Gigi Hadid-approved style is cute and pairs perfectly with any outfit. $120 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set Nordstrom La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward. $170 Buy Now

Sterling Forever Jewelry Advent Calendar Sterling Forever Sterling Forever Jewelry Advent Calendar Advent calendars are all the rage ahead of the holiday season -- and this jewelry-centric one from Sterling Forever is especially luxurious. With 24 days worth of some of the brand's finest earrings included, you can ensure the lead up to Christmas is as fun as it is stylish. $1,354 $499 Buy Now

The Carry-On Away The Carry-On All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression — now comes in a half pink, half red shell with navy accents. $275 Buy Now

Courant CATCH:3 CLASSICS Courant Courant CATCH:3 CLASSICS Help your busy friends and family get charged and organized at the same time. This stylish leather product wirelessly charges nearly any device and serves as a catch-all for keys, jewelry and other daily necessities. $175 Buy Now

