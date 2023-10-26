While it might seem too early to start holiday shopping, now's the time to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family. In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, Amazon is offering thousands of discounts on beauty, tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets and more from beloved brands.

If you want to beat the typical Black Friday shopping rush, there are tons of outstanding gift ideas for just about everyone on your gift list this year. From Laneige and Adidas to Staub and Sony, we rounded up the best deals on gifts under $50.

Shopping for the homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season? A Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton crewneck sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.

Below, shop the best Amazon holiday gift deals under $50 for men and women.

Best Amazon Gift Deals for Her Under $50

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume. $42 $36 With Coupon Shop Now

Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle Amazon Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle "Smells like tomatoes on the vine, summer days, and all those lovely outdoorsy smells," wrote one happy reviewer of this candle from Boy Smells. "It's pricey but I think worth it. A lovely candle to keep in the kitchen and burn all year round." $38 Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. $24 $19 Shop Now

Best Amazon Gift Deals for Him Under $50

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid. $70 $40 With Coupon Shop Now

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. $50 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

