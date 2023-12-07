Christmas is quickly approaching, and Amazon's Holiday Deals is helping you get started on your shopping list by offering steep discounts on some of the season’s best gifts. Smart shoppers know it's a good idea to get ahead of holiday shopping before its too late, so be sure to check your shipping deadlines.

There are currently tons of post-Black Friday discounts spanning tech, fashion, gifts, home essentials, skin care, mattresses and so many more categories for you to shop. That's why the experts here at ET Shop already did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today.

Shop Amazon's Holiday Deals

Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything, especially during the holiday shopping season. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, holiday decorations, or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's top holiday deals should definitely be on your radar.

From Apple iPads to Keurig Coffee Makers, you'll find top brands like Samsung, Adidas, UGG, KitchenAid and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon hdeals available right now.

The 10 Best Amazon Holiday Deals to Shop Today

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. $999 $750 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $86 With Coupon Shop Now

The Best Amazon Holiday Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $25 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Holiday Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

RENPHO Foot Massager Amazon RENPHO Foot Massager Using heat and Shiatsu techniques, this foot massager will make the perfect gift for someone who stands on their feet all day or needs to relax. $200 $130 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. $549 $480 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Deals

Through November 5, shoppers can take advantage of the early Black Friday deals at the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. Restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the fall while they're on sale.

CHI Spin N Curl Amazon CHI Spin N Curl Get perfect curls by simply touching a button using the CHI Spin N Curl. It has different temperatures setting to work with fine and thick hair alike. $110 $75 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 15,100 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. $70 $57 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Holiday Fashion Deals

With the changing of weather, many of us are shopping for our fall wardrobe refresh. Sweaters, boots, jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's Fashion Gift Guide is here to help with stylish picks.

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season. $433 $198 Shop Now

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $150 $90 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.