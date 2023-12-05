Sales & Deals

Shop Wayfair's BIG Holiday Sale: Save Up to 70% on Seasonal Decor and Best-Selling Gifts

Wayfair Holiday Sale
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:30 AM PST, December 5, 2023

Finish off the gift list and get the house holiday-ready with Wayfair's BIG Holiday Sale.

Now that we are into December, it's only natural to start counting down the days to holiday celebrations.

To help make the holidays merrier (and less stressful), Wayfair is hosting a BIG Holiday Sale with massive markdowns of up to 70% off on seasonal decor, artificial Christmas trees, holiday gifts, furniture and so much more. 

Shop Wayfair's BIG Holiday Sale

If you still haven't found the perfect centerpiece for your home's holiday decor, don't fret because Wayfair has something worthy of the spotlight. Wayfair's also offering some of the best Christmas tree deals right now, with savings of up to 50% off. Along with these holiday options, Wayfair is also slashing prices on their top gifts, including plush throw blankets, best-selling kitchen tools, espresso machines and KitchenAid mixers, with some options marked down by 80%. 

These days, artificial trees are just like the real thing — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. With so much ease in terms of setup and cleanup, once you go faux, you may never go back. Along with the incredible deals on Christmas trees, Wayfair is also discounting wreaths, garlands, Christmas lights and ornaments to complete your festive setup. 

We know these Wayfair deals won't last, so to make the most of its BIG Holiday sale, we've found the best discounts. Ahead, shop the best deals still available at Wayfair's sale before the holidays.

Best Wayfair Deals on Holiday Decor

The Holiday Aisle Lighted Christmas Tree

The Holiday Aisle Lighted Christmas Tree
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Lighted Christmas Tree

This elegant flocked Christmas tree perfectly captures the ambiance of the wintry forests in your home.

$131 $63

Shop Now

Steelside Carolina 108-Inch Lighted Faux Pinecone Garland

Steelside Carolina 108-Inch Lighted Faux Pinecone Garland
Wayfair

Steelside Carolina 108-Inch Lighted Faux Pinecone Garland

This Christmas garland includes a 100-count LED light string that will create a dazzling effect on mantlepieces, dining tables, stair railings, doorways and more.

$101 $54

Shop Now

The Holiday Aisle Electric Menorah

The Holiday Aisle Electric Menorah
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Electric Menorah

No flames allowed? No problem when using this electric menorah. 

$124 $114

Shop Now

Three Posts Red and Gold Holiday Wreath with Ornaments

Three Posts Red and Gold Holiday Wreath with Ornaments
Wayfair

Three Posts Red and Gold Holiday Wreath with Ornaments

Topped with a gorgeous red bow, this wreath is packed with ornaments and pinecones for a maximalist look. 

$157 $130

Shop Now

Andover Mills Lighted Christmas Tree

Andover Mills Lighted Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Andover Mills Lighted Christmas Tree

Skip the hassle of untangling the Christmas lights, because this artificial tree comes pre-lit. 

$356 $203

Shop Now

The Twillery Co. Mixed Floral Arrangement

The Twillery Co. Mixed Floral Arrangement
Wayfair

The Twillery Co. Mixed Floral Arrangement

Add this vase filled with festive florals to any tabletop for instant holiday cheer. 

$50 $45

Shop Now

Andover Mills Kingswood Fir Lighted Christmas Tree

Andover Mills Kingswood Fir Lighted Christmas Tree
Andover Mills

Andover Mills Kingswood Fir Lighted Christmas Tree

Wow your guests this holiday season with a glamorous white Christmas tree. 

$172 $95

Shop Now

The Holiday Aisle Easy Set-Up Lighted Spruce Christmas Tree

The Holiday Aisle Easy Set-Up Lighted Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Easy Set-Up Lighted Spruce Christmas Tree

Make it a Barbie-inspired Christmas with this pretty-in-pink tree. 

$122 $73

Shop Now

Mercury Row Star Tree Topper

Mercury Row Star Tree Topper
Wayfair

Mercury Row Star Tree Topper

Time for a new tree topper? We love the touch of glitz and glam this golden star adds.

$47 $40

Shop Now

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Hydrangea With Moss

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Hydrangea With Moss
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Hydrangea With Moss

The beauty of this arrangement of artificial hydrangeas is that the red feels festive, but it can still be displayed year-round. 

$103 $80

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Deals on Holiday Gifts

Eddie Bauer Edgewood Plaid Flannel/Sherpa Throw Blanket

Eddie Bauer Edgewood Plaid Flannel/Sherpa Throw Blanket
Wayfair

Eddie Bauer Edgewood Plaid Flannel/Sherpa Throw Blanket

Keep them comfy and cozy this winter by gifting them this soft sherpa throw blanket from Eddie Bauer.

$125 $23

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker
Wayfair

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker

Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, but it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. 

$110 $79

Shop Now

Staub Ceramics Mini Round Cocotte Set (Set of 3)

Staub Ceramics Mini Round Cocotte Set (Set of 3)
Wayfair

Staub Ceramics Mini Round Cocotte Set (Set of 3)

These mini cocottes from Staub are too cute and would make an excellent gift for any bakers or home chefs on your list. 

$115 $60

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba I1 (1152) Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba I1 (1152) Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Wayfair

iRobot Roomba I1 (1152) Wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba I1 robot vacuum. It connects to your Wi-Fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.

$330 $268

Shop Now

SMEG 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 7-Cup Kettle

SMEG 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 7-Cup Kettle
Wayfair

SMEG 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 7-Cup Kettle

This retro-style electric kettle comes in a wide array of colors and they're all on sale. 

$240 $190

Shop Now

De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Wayfair

De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Give them coffee shop-worthy drinks at home with the highly rated De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine.

$260 $151

Shop Now

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Wayfair

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

If you're shopping for a baker this holiday season, they'll love this KitchenAid mixer with 10 speeds that can gently knead or briskly mix whatever they create in the kitchen. It also comes in 11 different shades.

$600 $500

Shop Now

Nostalgia 10 oz. Popcorn Machine with Cart

Nostalgia 10 oz. Popcorn Machine with Cart
Wayfair

Nostalgia 10 oz. Popcorn Machine with Cart

Get ready for movie night with this fun popcorn maker. 

$70 $50

Shop Now

Trademark Games Indoor Bristle Dartboard And Cabinet Set

Trademark Games Indoor Bristle Dartboard And Cabinet Set
Wayfair

Trademark Games Indoor Bristle Dartboard And Cabinet Set

Any man cave or game room needs a dart board and this wall-mounted option. At 45% off, this one is a great value. 

$200 $110

Shop Now

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Countertop Propane Pizza Oven

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Countertop Propane Pizza Oven
Wayfair

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Countertop Propane Pizza Oven

The Cuisinart pizza oven has a 13-inch pizza stone to bake all your cheesy pies on. When it's not pizza night, you can take the lid off and use the appliance as a griddle to cook burgers, veggies and more. 

$250 $222

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

