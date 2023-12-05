Now that we are into December, it's only natural to start counting down the days to holiday celebrations.

To help make the holidays merrier (and less stressful), Wayfair is hosting a BIG Holiday Sale with massive markdowns of up to 70% off on seasonal decor, artificial Christmas trees, holiday gifts, furniture and so much more.

Shop Wayfair's BIG Holiday Sale

If you still haven't found the perfect centerpiece for your home's holiday decor, don't fret because Wayfair has something worthy of the spotlight. Wayfair's also offering some of the best Christmas tree deals right now, with savings of up to 50% off. Along with these holiday options, Wayfair is also slashing prices on their top gifts, including plush throw blankets, best-selling kitchen tools, espresso machines and KitchenAid mixers, with some options marked down by 80%.

These days, artificial trees are just like the real thing — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. With so much ease in terms of setup and cleanup, once you go faux, you may never go back. Along with the incredible deals on Christmas trees, Wayfair is also discounting wreaths, garlands, Christmas lights and ornaments to complete your festive setup.

We know these Wayfair deals won't last, so to make the most of its BIG Holiday sale, we've found the best discounts. Ahead, shop the best deals still available at Wayfair's sale before the holidays.

Best Wayfair Deals on Holiday Decor

Best Wayfair Deals on Holiday Gifts

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

