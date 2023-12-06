The latest iPad models are on sale at Amazon for holiday gifting. Score the best holiday deals right now.
The Christmas shopping season has begun with retailers like Amazon already kicked off their holiday deals. Amazon’s Holiday deals is helping us save during the holiday craze, and savings on iPads are among some of our favorite tech deals available so far. From the latest 10th generation iPad to the ultra-portable iPad Mini, there are a variety of iPad deals that will make the perfect gift for the tech guru or student in your life.
Whether you're searching for a tablet to power through study sessions this school year, stream the latest TV shows and movies or take care of online chores from bed, Apple's iPads are a lightweight and portable alternative to the classic laptop. Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations, and right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on best-selling models.
The best Apple deals at Amazon include up to $100 off the latest iPad Air. Apple's iPad Air 5 is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse with features like 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard. Plus, the 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)
You can save over $20 on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor. With the iPad Pro, your Apple Pencil shows exactly where it will touchdown, for greater precision.
If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $230.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)
This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.
2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)
The space gray 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is $70 off and features a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
