Sales & Deals

The Best Apple iPad Deals at Amazon to Save on Holiday Gifts This Year

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple iPad Deals in April 2023
Apple
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:52 PM PST, December 6, 2023

The latest iPad models are on sale at Amazon for holiday gifting. Score the best holiday deals right now.

The Christmas shopping season has begun with retailers like Amazon already kicked off their holiday deals. Amazon’s Holiday deals is helping us save during the holiday craze, and savings on iPads are among some of our favorite tech deals available so far. From the latest 10th generation iPad to the ultra-portable iPad Mini, there are a variety of iPad deals that will make the perfect gift for the tech guru or student in your life.

Whether you're searching for a tablet to power through study sessions this school year, stream the latest TV shows and movies or take care of online chores from bed, Apple's iPads are a lightweight and portable alternative to the classic laptop. Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations, and right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on best-selling models. 

The best Apple deals at Amazon include up to $100 off the latest iPad Air. Apple's iPad Air 5 is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse with features like 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard. Plus, the 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip.

Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best holiday deals on Apple iPads to shop now.

The Best Amazon Apple iPad Deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$599 $549

Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)
Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi)

You can save over $20 on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor. With the iPad Pro, your Apple Pencil shows exactly where it will touchdown, for greater precision.

$1,099 $1,077

Shop Now

If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $230. 

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)
Amazon

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)

This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.

$609 $529

Shop Now

2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)

2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)
Amazon

2022 Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Generation)

The space gray 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is $70 off and features a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.

$999 $929

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $469

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 55 Best Amazon Holiday Deals to Shop Right Now for Everyone on Your List

Sales & Deals

The 55 Best Amazon Holiday Deals to Shop Right Now for Everyone on Your List

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price for the Holidays

Sales & Deals

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price for the Holidays

The 38 Best Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now: Save on Tech, Beauty, Home, Kitchen and More

Sales & Deals

The 38 Best Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now: Save on Tech, Beauty, Home, Kitchen and More

Apple's AirPods 2 Drop to $99 at Amazon's Holiday Sale

Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods 2 Drop to $99 at Amazon's Holiday Sale

Best AirPods Deals 2023: Save Up to $99 on AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 and More

Sales & Deals

Best AirPods Deals 2023: Save Up to $99 on AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 and More

Walmart Holiday Tech Deals 2023: The 15 Best Deals on Apple, Samsung, Xbox and More

Sales & Deals

Walmart Holiday Tech Deals 2023: The 15 Best Deals on Apple, Samsung, Xbox and More

The Best Apple Watch Series 9 Deals: Save $70 at Walmart's Sale Today

Sales & Deals

The Best Apple Watch Series 9 Deals: Save $70 at Walmart's Sale Today

The Best AirTag Deal Gets You Four Trackers for Just $20 Each

Sales & Deals

The Best AirTag Deal Gets You Four Trackers for Just $20 Each

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale for the Lowest Price Ever at Walmart Right Now

Sales & Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale for the Lowest Price Ever at Walmart Right Now

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

Tech

Apple's Stunning Studio Display 5K Monitor Is $100 Off Right Now

Shop the Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style

Style

Shop the Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop Deals on TVs, Laptops, Appliances and More

Sales & Deals

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Shop Deals on TVs, Laptops, Appliances and More

Save $150 on the New Beats Studio Pro Headphones at Amazon's Holiday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save $150 on the New Beats Studio Pro Headphones at Amazon's Holiday Sale

Shop the New Apple Watch Series 9 On Sale at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

Shop the New Apple Watch Series 9 On Sale at Amazon Now

Tags: